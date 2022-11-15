Read full article on original website
angary gnu
4d ago
What a tragic waste of 3 young lives. I get I am older and greyer and long in the tooth, but man, drinking and driving just ain’t worth it
Reply
3
Guest
4d ago
Amalie "tried" to take responsibility or she "lied." She should be charged for lying to investigators but covered up for in this report. The 18yr old driver ran from the scene and left his friend dead. When he thought about it he didnt want to take responsibility neither and killed himself. The entire case is a mess.
Reply(1)
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shooting Of Teen May Not Have Been A Random ActStill UnsolvedLebanon, PA
4 Free, Family-Friendly Things to do in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
The Top 3 Asian Food Spots in Lancaster, According to YelpMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
PA witness photographs two hovering objects near roadway intersectionRoger MarshGlenmoore, PA
5 Ideal Birthday Party Venues for Kids and Teens in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Related
16-year-old airlifted with head injuries after crash in downtown Carlisle
A 16-year-old boy from the Carlisle area was badly injured Saturday when the small motorcycle he was riding collided with the driver’s side of a car at the intersection of South Hanover Street and Chestnut Avenue. The teen, whose name was not released at the scene, was flown to...
3-year-old in critical condition after central Pa. pedestrian crash: police
A 3-year-old boy is in critical condition after being hit by a car late Wednesday, according to East Lampeter Township police. Officers were called to the 1600 block of Old Philadelphia Pike just before 11 p.m., where they found the boy had been hit by a 2020 Hyundai Accent. The...
local21news.com
Multi-vehicle crash involving truck loaded with junk cars in York Co.
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials encountered a messy scene last night that involved numerous vehicles after a car and truck loaded with multiple junk cars collided. According to Strinestown Community Fire crew, the accident happened on the 500 block of Susquehanna Trail at around 5:40 p.m. The crash...
local21news.com
Police receive calls of man assaulting woman along the road
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — East Cocalico Township Police were dispatched for reports from several people saying a male was assaulting a female along the roadway on November 16. Responding officers were first sent to the 1st block of South Line Road, but when they arrived, they were unable to find the male or female.
WGAL
Armed robbery stopped by police in Lebanon
Lebanon City Police thwarted an armed robbery on Thursday. Police were called to the 500 block of Lehman Street for a report of a man with a gun. According to police, a man and woman in the apartment heard yelling. And when they opened the door, 30-year-old Tyshaun Hayes forced his way into the apartment.
Michigan police arrest pair accused of throwing puppy over bridge
SAULT STE. MARIE, MI -- Two suspects have been identified by police after surveillance footage showed the duo dropping a puppy over a bridge Wednesday night. According to 9&10 News, the suspects -- one adult and one minor, who have not been identified -- were seen on video around 6:45 p.m. at the Spruce Street Bridge dropping the puppy.
Driver dies in crash after going airborne, hitting tree in Perry County
A 44-year-old man was killed Wednesday morning when his car crashed into a Perry County guard rail and went airborne, hitting a tree before it came to a rest, authorities said. Keith A. Krieger, of Herndon, Northumberland County, was driving south on Route 11/15 in Watts Township when the crash...
abc27.com
Man allegedly assaulted, threatened to kill woman at Dauphin County Sheetz
LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Lower Allen Township Police are looking for a man who allegedly assaulted and threatened to kill a woman. On November 12 officers responded to the Cedar Cliff Drive Sheetz for a woman crying in the bathroom after a customer and employee say a man was with her in a stall.
WGAL
Update provided on trial of Claire Miller, who was accused of killing sister
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County judge has ruled a teen accused of killing her sister will be staying in Lancaster County until her trial. Sixteen-year-old Claire Miller will be tried as an adult. The judge determined Miller will stay in the Lancaster County Youth Intervention Center until...
skooknews.com
State Police Respond to Suicidal Male on Interstate 81 near Frackville
Earlier this week, the Pennsylvania State Police at Frackville responded to a suicidal male along Interstate 81. According to Troopers, on Monday, November 14th, 2022, around 2:30pm, multiple State Police units responded to Interstate 81 near mile marker 124 in Ryan Township, near Frackville, for a report of a suicidal male standing on an overpass, then darting out in front of traffic.
Baltimore Police are investigating the suspicious death of a 2-year-old girl
Baltimore Police are investigating a suspicious death of a 2-year-old girl that was unresponsive Friday in South Baltimore.
abc27.com
3-year-old hit by car, hospitalized in Lancaster County
EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A three-year-old was struck by a car during the evening hours of Wednesday, Nov. 16 in East Lampeter Township, Lancaster County. According to police, officers responded to the 1600 block of Old Philadelphia Pike for a report of a pedestrian that was struck at 10:55 p.m.
WGAL
Police: Armed man broke into Dauphin County home, threatened woman
LYKENS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Dauphin County man broke into a home and threatened a woman he knew, Pennsylvania State Police say. Matthew Lentz, 23, of Williamstown, is charged with aggravated assault, burglary, terroristic threats and other offenses. Troopers said Lentz broke into the home in Lykens Township early...
Man held Dauphin County woman, child hostage during overnight burglary: police
A Williamstown man is accused of holding a woman and a 5-year-old boy hostage with a gun during a burglary overnight, according to police. 23-year-old Matthew Ronald Lentz is charged with burglary, aggravated assault and other offenses connected to the Lykens home invasion, according to state police. Lentz broke into...
Man used hammer to get into woman’s home, terrorized her for hours: police
When Williamstown man Matthew Lentz broke into a woman’s home around 2 a.m. Wednesday he told police he didn’t have a plan. But he was armed with a hammer and gun and quickly became aggressive. Lentz, 23, is charged with aggravated assault, burglary and more following the two-hour...
WFMZ-TV Online
Car engulfed in flames in Whitehall Township
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A car burst into flames shortly before 11 a.m. Saturday. The fire happened at Grape Street and MacArthur Road in Whitehall Township. 69 News has heard no reports of injuries. There's no word on what caused the fire.
1 dead after high-speed crash on I-81 during snow, sleet showers
A car going too fast merging onto Interstate 81 in Lebanon County as snow and sleet fell Tuesday caused a crash that killed one of its passengers, police said. An 18-year-old Reading woman was taking the ramp from Interstate 78 west onto I-81 north in Union Township when she lost control around 6:14 p.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police.
Chester County Man Convicted For 12th DUI In Lancaster County: DA
A Toughkenamon man has been convicted of his 12th felony charge for driving under the influence, according to a release by the Lancaster County district attorney's office on Nov. 16. Anthony Caraballo, 56, was found guilty to be driving under the influence when he drove his red 2002 Dodge Ram...
‘I’m going to kill you’: Pa. man accused of sending threatening text messages to woman
According to 6WJAC, authorities with the Conemaugh Township Police Department said a Westmoreland County man is facing multiple charges after being accused of threatening to kill a woman via text message. It all happened on Nov. 10, when, according to the news outlet, police said officers were contacted by the...
Fatal Crash Victim Who Was Shot Multiple Times In Baltimore ID'd: Police
Police have identified a man who died at the hospital after being shot and crashing his vehicle through a busy intersection over the weekend. Antonio Warrington, 43, was shot repeatedly on Sunday, Nov. 13 by an unknown shooter, causing him to crash and leaving him listed in critical condition until he reportedly died, officials announced.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
192K+
Followers
82K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 3