Sun Prairie, WI

KSUN, KIDS-4 list program schedules for November 16-18, 2022

Sun Prairie Star
 2 days ago

KSUNChannel 983 (Spectrum)

Channels 13, 1013 (TDS)

11/16/228:00 AM Colonial Club, Music and Motion

8:37 AM Habitat for Humanity, Home Dedication

9:00 AM Simply Fun Cooking, Charcuterie Boards

10:00 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 11-02-22

10:30 AM Prairie Jewelers, Art Fish

11:00 AM Author Interview, David Benjamin

11:30 AM Weekly Chat, Thanksgiving

12:00 PM Still Standing, Broken to be Made Whole

12:30 PM The Spot for Health, Holistic Dental Health

1:00 PM Parenting Game, Healing the Past

1:30 PM Simply Fun Cooking, Holiday Brunch Ideas

2:00 PM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Manna Cafe

2:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Epcot After Dark

3:00 PM Reel Reviews, 11-10-2022

3:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 11-02-22

4:00 PM Sun Prairie News, 11-14-22

4:30 PM City Meetings Live, Parks, Recreation and Forestry Commission

6:00 PM Glenna Shannahan, Teacher and Master Bridge Player

6:30 PM City Meetings Live, Historical Library and Museum Board

8:30 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 11-07-22

9:00 PM Still Standing, Broken to be Made Whole

9:30 PM Front Porch, Kanye and the Black Community

10:30 PM Reel Reviews, 11-10-2022

11:00 PM Spine Chilling Cinema, Anatomy of a Psycho

11/17/228:00 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 11-02-22

8:30 AM Historic Indian Agency House, Reflections

10:00 AM Colonial Club Commentator, November

10:30 AM Colonial Club, Music and Motion

11:07 AM Habitat for Humanity, Home Dedication

11:30 AM Colonial Club, Subterranean Jazz, 09-22-22

12:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 11-14-22

1:00 PM Parenting Game, Self-Aware Parent

1:30 PM Simply Fun Cooking, Holiday Brunch Ideas

2:00 PM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Manna Cafe

2:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Reedy Creek Improvement District

3:00 PM Reel Reviews, 11-10-2022

3:30 PM Weekly Chat, Thanksgiving

4:00 PM Sun Prairie News, 11-14-22

4:30 AM Historic Indian Agency House, Reflections

6:00 PM City Meetings Live, Sustainability Committee

7:30 PM Parks, Recreation and Forestry Commission, 11-16-22

9:00 PM Historical Library and Museum Board, 11-16-22

10:30 PM City Council, 11-15-22

11/18/228:00 AM Colonial Club Commentator, November

8:30 AM Weekly Chat, Thanksgiving

9:00 AM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Manna Cafe

9:30 AM Simply Fun Cooking, Holiday Brunch Ideas

10:00 AM Parenting Game, Healing the Past

10:30 AM The Spot for Health, Cervical Curve

11:00 AM Front Porch, Kanye and the Black Community

12:00 PM Sun Prairie News, 11-14-22

12:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 11-02-22

1:00 PM Talk of the Town, Taylor Brown, 09-28-22

2:10 PM Habitat for Humanity, Home Dedication

2:30 AM Historic Indian Agency House, Reflections

4:00 PM Still Standing, Broken to be Made Whole

4:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Disney on Broadway

5:00 PM Reel Reviews, 11-17-2022

5:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 11-14-22

6:00 PM SPHS East Girls Basketball vs Oconomowoc, 11-15-22

8:00 PM SPHS East Girls Basketball vs Madison East, 11-17-22

10:00 PM Parenting Game, Healing the Past

10:30 PM Reel Reviews, 11-17-2022

11:00 PM Spine Chilling Cinema, Anatomy of a Psycho

KIDS-4Channel 984 (Spectrum)

Channels 14, 1014 (TDS)

11/16/228:00 AM PMMS Band, 05-10-22

9:00 AM PMMS 7th Gr Choir, 05-17-22

9:45 AM Adventures In Animation-1, 2022

10:00 AM PMMS 6th Gr Choir, 5-17-22

10:30 AM PMMS Orchestra, 2-17-22

11:15 AM PMMS Band, 2-21-22

12:00 PM PMMS Choir, 12-14-21

12:45 PM How to Make a Souffle

1:00 PM PMMS Orchestra, 12-7-21

1:30 PM PMMS 7th Gr Choir, 10-12-21

2:00 PM PMMS 6th Gr Choir, 10-12-21

2:30 PM PMMS Orchestra, 2-27-20

3:15 PM PMMS Band, 2-18-20

4:30 PM CHUMS and SPHS Choir, 05-19-22

6:00 PM CHUMS Orchestra, 05-12-22

6:30 PM PVMS, Aladdin Kids

8:00 PM SPHS West and PVMS Orchestra, 10-18-22

8:45 PM Pancake Maker Test

9:00 PM PVMS Orchestra, 05-10-22

9:30 PM PVMS Orchestra, 2-17-22

10:00 PM PVMS Orchestra, 12-14-21

11:00 PM PVMS Orchestra, 3-2-20

11:30 PM Sleeping Beauty Jr.

11/17/228:00 AM When Pigs Fly Crew

10:15 AM A Bunch of Random People

12:00 PM Controversy Crew

1:00 PM The Masked Actors

3:00 PM Banananana Boat

4:00 PM Minecraft Maniacs

5:00 PM Gryffindorians

6:30 PM Wed-Nes-Day Crew

7:10 PM SPHS East Girls Basketball vs Madison East, 11-17-22

9:00 PM Kit Cat

9:45 PM A Bunch of Random People

11:30 PM Adventures In Movie Making-2, 2022

11/18/228:00 AM Mock Trial Project

11:00 AM Adventures In Movie Making-1, 2022

11:30 AM Oliver Twist

12:00 PM Adventures in Live Television 2022

12:30 PM Pack 879 Blue and Gold

1:00 PM Guide to Legend of Zelda

1:45 PM Dog Adventures

2:00 PM Makeover Challenge

3:00 PM Three Marker Challenge #1

3:45 PM Cooking with Cole & Trish

4:30 PM Adventures in Reporting 2022

6:00 PM Fox & Branch

6:45 PM Ocean Odyssey

7:15 PM Mark Hayward

8:00 PM Miller and Mike

8:45 PM Library, Zoozort

9:00 PM Sun Prairie Library Tour

9:30 PM Kidsplay

10:15 PM Ken Lonnquist

11:15 PM Spring Cleaning DIY

11:30 PM Youth Presentations

