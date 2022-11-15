Read full article on original website
Rudy Giuliani‘s efforts to dismiss a defamation suit by Georgia election workers were just denied this week, and a judge ultimately ruled that two election workers presented enough evidence to justify their case against the former New York City mayor. Federal judge U.S. District Court Chief Judge Beryl Howell rejected the politician’s recent attempt to dismiss the lawsuit brought by two GA election employees— who he falsely accused of election fraud as Politico reports— which lead to online harassment against both women, and violent threats as well.
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas raised a few eyebrows last week. Sen. Lindsey Graham was scheduled to testify in Georgia’s criminal investigation into alleged election interference, the South Carolina Republican had appealed to the high court, and the far-right justice gave the senator a temporary reprieve, pausing the process.
CNN — A federal judge in Minnesota has rejected Mike Lindell’s challenge to the FBI search and seizure of his phone in a 2020 election-related criminal probe. Judge Eric Tostrud said Lindell, CEO of My Pillow and a prominent backer of former President Donald Trump’s false voter fraud claims, had not shown that the search was unconstitutional, and said he could not have his phone returned or get more access to details from the search.
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas temporarily blocked a Georgia grand jury subpoena demanding testimony from South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham. The Fulton County grand jury investigating possible criminal interference in the 2020 election in the state by former President Donald Trump and allies including Graham. Trump had pressured Georgia's...
Federal prosecutors investigating the trove of national security documents seized from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence are ramping up pressure on reluctant witnesses in the case, according to The New York Times. Prosecutors have expressed skepticism about the initial account provided by Walt Nauta, a "little-known figure who worked...
Donald Trump’s attorneys believed a helpful decision from Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was their “only chance” at thwarting the 2020 election results, according to new emails released to Congress and obtained by Politico. “We want to frame things so that Thomas could be the one to issue some sort of stay or other circuit justice opinion saying Georgia is in legitimate doubt,” Trump attorney Kenneth Chesebro wrote in an email to the former president’s legal team in December 2020. He wrote that Thomas, the justice who handles Georgia’s “ emergency matters,” would be their “only chance to get a favorable judicial opinion by Jan. 6, which might hold up the Georgia count in Congress,” according to Politico. John Eastman, another one of Trump’s lawyers, wrote back: “I think I agree with this.” Eastman tried to hold back the emails—which are not yet public—from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, but a judge ordered them to be handed them over to the committee last week. “[I]f we can just get this case pending before the Supreme Court by Jan. 5, ideally with something positive written by a judge or justice, hopefully Thomas, I think it’s our best shot at holding up the count of a state in Congress,” Chesebro said.
A federal judge is mulling whether to unseal secret court documents detailing former President Donald Trump's attempts to block his former aides from testifying to a grand jury investigating his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, according to Politico. Chief Judge Beryl Howell of the U.S. District Court for...
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas singularly suspended Sen. Lindsey Graham’s anticipated testimony before a Georgia grand jury on Monday. Graham has been fighting the subpoena, which requires him to testify in the investigation into Trump and his associates’ alleged criminal interference in the 2020 election, since it was given in July. The temporary block comes just three days after Graham asked the Supreme Court to stay the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals’ unanimous decision on Thursday, requiring Graham to respond to the subpoena. Thomas, whose position as justice allows him to handle emergency appeals like Graham’s, reportedly acted alone on Monday to give SCOTUS more time to process Graham’s request. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has until Thursday to convince the nation’s highest court why the South Carolina senator should have to respond to the grand jury.
Investigators are ramping up efforts to penetrate the "privilege firewall" former President Donald Trump has used to avoid scrutiny of his Jan. 6 discussions in "secret court proceedings" in D.C., according to CNN. The Justice Department last week asked a federal judge to force Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone...
Justice Department prosecutors agreed to grant limited immunity from prosecution to Trump adviser Kash Patel to force him to testify in the Mar-a-Lago investigation, according to multiple reports. Prosecutors investigating national security documents seized from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence granted immunity to Patel to compel his testimony in...
Lawyers for Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes have called an FBI informant to testify as a witness in Rhodes’ defense against charges of seditious conspiracy in the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot. Lawyers said that FBI informant was on his way to the trial when he suffered a heart attack.
Lawyers have urged the Supreme Court to reject the senator's efforts to avoid testifying before a Fulton County grand jury.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump is displayed on a screen during a hearing by the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol on June 09, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images) The House Select Committee investigating the January 6th Capitol riots has handed over...
Former President Donald Trump knew that voter fraud numbers that he cited were false but continued to tout them “both in court and to the public,” a federal judge ruled on Wednesday. On top of ratcheting up the pressure on the 45th president, the decision means that Trump’s...
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) is on track to be grilled about what he knows of former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn Georgia’s 2020 presidential election results after the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday denied a request to quash a subpoena issued by the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office.
Donald Trump's lawyers argued Thursday that he could suffer irreparable harm if a special master doesn't review the documents seized at Mar-a-Lago and urged a federal appeals court to uphold the review. "This investigation of President Trump by the administration of his political rival is both unprecedented and misguided," his...
When former President Donald Trump phoned Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger urging him to "find" votes to overturn the 2020 presidential election results on January 2, 2021, Fani Willis had only been in office as Fulton County district attorney for a day.
Former President Trump appears to be at “substantial risk” of criminal prosecution over his efforts to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia, according to a new report from the Brookings Institution. The think tank suggested that based on the publicly available evidence, Trump and his allies could face several election-related and other criminal charges in Fulton County’s […]
CNN — Lawyers for former President Donald Trump and the New York attorney general’s office both proposed that retired Judge Barbara Jones serve as the monitor to oversee the Trump Organization’s financial statements. Attorneys for both camps were required to submit their nominations of who should serve...
The judge issued her ruling after an emergency hearing Wednesday where she heard arguments from lawyers for the company and Attorney General Letitia James' office.
