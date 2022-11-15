ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

shefinds

A Judge Just Ruled That There Is ‘Ample Evidence’ Of ‘Conspiracy’ Between Rudy Giuliani And The Trump Campaign In Georgia

Rudy Giuliani‘s efforts to dismiss a defamation suit by Georgia election workers were just denied this week, and a judge ultimately ruled that two election workers presented enough evidence to justify their case against the former New York City mayor. Federal judge U.S. District Court Chief Judge Beryl Howell rejected the politician’s recent attempt to dismiss the lawsuit brought by two GA election employees— who he falsely accused of election fraud as Politico reports— which lead to online harassment against both women, and violent threats as well.
GEORGIA STATE
MSNBC

Supreme Court tells Lindsey Graham what he didn’t want to hear

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas raised a few eyebrows last week. Sen. Lindsey Graham was scheduled to testify in Georgia’s criminal investigation into alleged election interference, the South Carolina Republican had appealed to the high court, and the far-right justice gave the senator a temporary reprieve, pausing the process.
GEORGIA STATE
CNN

Pillow salesman and Trump ally Mike Lindell loses court bid to reclaim phone seized by FBI, access warrant details

CNN — A federal judge in Minnesota has rejected Mike Lindell’s challenge to the FBI search and seizure of his phone in a 2020 election-related criminal probe. Judge Eric Tostrud said Lindell, CEO of My Pillow and a prominent backer of former President Donald Trump’s false voter fraud claims, had not shown that the search was unconstitutional, and said he could not have his phone returned or get more access to details from the search.
MINNESOTA STATE
CNBC

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas temporarily blocks Sen. Graham's subpoena from Georgia grand jury

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas temporarily blocked a Georgia grand jury subpoena demanding testimony from South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham. The Fulton County grand jury investigating possible criminal interference in the 2020 election in the state by former President Donald Trump and allies including Graham. Trump had pressured Georgia's...
GEORGIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Trump Lawyers Thought Clarence Thomas Was ‘Only Chance’ to Thwart 2020 Election Certification

Donald Trump’s attorneys believed a helpful decision from Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was their “only chance” at thwarting the 2020 election results, according to new emails released to Congress and obtained by Politico. “We want to frame things so that Thomas could be the one to issue some sort of stay or other circuit justice opinion saying Georgia is in legitimate doubt,” Trump attorney Kenneth Chesebro wrote in an email to the former president’s legal team in December 2020. He wrote that Thomas, the justice who handles Georgia’s “ emergency matters,” would be their “only chance to get a favorable judicial opinion by Jan. 6, which might hold up the Georgia count in Congress,” according to Politico. John Eastman, another one of Trump’s lawyers, wrote back: “I think I agree with this.” Eastman tried to hold back the emails—which are not yet public—from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, but a judge ordered them to be handed them over to the committee last week. “[I]f we can just get this case pending before the Supreme Court by Jan. 5, ideally with something positive written by a judge or justice, hopefully Thomas, I think it’s our best shot at holding up the count of a state in Congress,” Chesebro said.
GEORGIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Clarence Thomas Halts Lindsey Graham’s Testimony in Election Probe

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas singularly suspended Sen. Lindsey Graham’s anticipated testimony before a Georgia grand jury on Monday. Graham has been fighting the subpoena, which requires him to testify in the investigation into Trump and his associates’ alleged criminal interference in the 2020 election, since it was given in July. The temporary block comes just three days after Graham asked the Supreme Court to stay the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals’ unanimous decision on Thursday, requiring Graham to respond to the subpoena. Thomas, whose position as justice allows him to handle emergency appeals like Graham’s, reportedly acted alone on Monday to give SCOTUS more time to process Graham’s request. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has until Thursday to convince the nation’s highest court why the South Carolina senator should have to respond to the grand jury.
GEORGIA STATE
WNCT

Trump appears at ‘substantial risk’ of prosecution in Georgia: think tank

Former President Trump appears to be at “substantial risk” of criminal prosecution over his efforts to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia, according to a new report from the Brookings Institution. The think tank suggested that based on the publicly available evidence, Trump and his allies could face several election-related and other criminal charges in Fulton County’s […]
GEORGIA STATE
