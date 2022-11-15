Read full article on original website
macaronikid.com
2022 Holiday Events and Activities Guide for the Whole Family!
With the holidays approaching we are searching for the fun family-friendly events in and near our community. This special time of year is not only about giving and receiving gifts but about experiences and spending time with those you love. I have put together a list and will continue to add to it to some of the events that you can enjoy with your family. Please be sure to check our calendar too because there may be other events that you may be interested in as well.
RSVP to Giggling Life's Annual Horses, Hot Chocolate, & Holiday Cheer
The Giggling Life Care Farm invites guests (ages 5+) to enjoy the 4th annual Horses, Hot Chocolate, and Holiday Cheer event. Taking place across six dates (Nov 21 & 22 and Dec 10, 17, 21, & 22), visitors will enjoy a slew of holiday merriment alongside the farm's animal crew. Each date is limited to 12 participants.
Enter to Win Admission to Christmas in Color at Bandimere Speedway
Get ready for an upbeat drive-through holiday adventure at Christmas in Color! This musical experience takes the tradition of gazing at Christmas lights through the car window to a whole new level. CHRISTMAS IN COLOR. Arapahoe Fairgrounds, Bandimere Speedway, and WaterWorld. November 18, 2022–January 1, 2023. 6:00-10:00 PM Nightly.
Breakfast with Santa at Central Park!
Fall is here, the holidays are near, and Santa Claus is coming back to town! Join us for Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, December 10th from 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. at the Goldy S. Lewis Community Center at Central Park to celebrate the holiday season. All families will enjoy...
Friends of Codorus State Park Breakfast with Santa
Friends of Codorus State park will host breakfast with Santa on December 10, from 9 AM – 11 AM. Breakfast includes sausages, pancakes, donuts, fruit, juice and coffee. There will be holiday crafts for the children to make. Santa will have a small gift for each child. Date and...
Bake up a sweet holiday treat
Entertaining is a big part of the holiday season. Calendars are packed this time of year with gatherings with friends, family and professional colleagues. Entertaining requires keeping plenty of refreshments on hand to ensure guests maintain their holiday spirit. Dessert is no stranger to the season, with office break rooms, dining tables and buffet stations brimming with sweet treats to tempt celebrants' palates. Everyone should have a go-to dessert to bring along to a holiday party or to offer guests when hosting their own function. Cookies are a standard due to their versatility and portability.
Christmas in the Country is Back - December 10th!
Join us for this FREE day of sweet, old-fashioned Christmas fun!. We’re SO EXCITED to bring back “Christmas in the Country” for the 5th year! Bundle up and prepare for a wintery good time!. Thanks to Mt. Airy Children's Dental Associates, Huntington Learning Center, and Pediatric Movement...
Royal Gorge features Bridge of Lights for holiday season
Visitors to the Royal Gorge can experience a one-of-a-kind holiday journey this holiday season. The Bridge of Lights opens next week. Visitors can drive 1,000 feet above the Arkansas River through the shimmering lights at night while holiday music plays to give visitors a completely immersive experience. There are also elf munchies for purchase like cookies, cocoa or cider to enjoy along the ride after Santa's helpers deliver them carside.The Bridge of Lights runs from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Nov. 18 through Nov. 27, Dec. 1 through Dec. 4, Dec. 8 through Dec. 11, and Dec. 15 through Dec. 31 with the exception of Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.
Holiday Fun: A Guide to Christmas Events in Temecula
‘Twas the Lights Before Christmas Home Decorating Display. Do you love to decorate your home with extravagant lights or festive inflatables? Then you should enter the 'Twas the Lights Before Christmas Home Decorating Display. The deadline to enter is December 11th. A map of all of the homes will be published online for residents to enjoy.
Whidbey Holiday Events Guide
This guide is sponsored by "Winter Wonderland", a FREE event experience. produced by the Children's Museum of Skagit County and the City of Burlington\. The Children's Museum of Skagit County invites you to a free “Winter Wonderland” at The Shoppes at Burlington, December 2-4. There will be indoor...
Register Now for Thanksgiving and Christmas Camp at Pony Tales
Pony Tales is offering Thanksgiving Camp and Christmas Camp this holiday season. Pony Tales is a great opportunity for kids to stay engaged, learn something new and connect with animals and friends while they are out of school. Since 1983, Pony Tales has offered riding lessons, ponies for birthday parties,...
