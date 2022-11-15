Read full article on original website
SkySports
World Cup 2022: England beat France in final as Sky Sports readers predict every match in Qatar
It's coming home! That's the verdict of Sky Sports' readers, who have voted England as the winners of the 2022 World Cup. In an online poll on Thursday in which the public were able to predict the score in every match scheduled to be held in Qatar, Gareth Southgate's side made it all the way to the final at the Lusail Stadium on December 18, where they recorded a 2-1 victory over reigning champions France.
SkySports
Croatia at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar: Andrej Kramaric and how football helped to define this country in the wake of war
When Luka Modric was named FIFA footballer of the year for 2018 following his Golden Ball win at that summer's World Cup, he dedicated the award to Zvonimir Boban. "This trophy is not just mine," said Modric. "I would like to mention my footballing idol, the captain of Croatia from...
SkySports
James Maddison: Leicester midfielder insists he will be fit and ready to be called upon for England at Qatar World Cup
James Maddison insists he will be fit and ready to be called upon for England after shaking off an injury scare on the eve of the World Cup. The midfielder, having scored in Leicester's 2-0 win over West Ham in the final game before the tournament, was forced off with a knee problem just two days after being named in Gareth Southgate's 26-man squad.
SkySports
England prepare for Iran opener in 31 degree heat | James Maddison not involved
The England squad have trained in Doha ahead of Monday's World Cup opener against Iran. James Maddison wasn't involved with the main group raising some concerns over whether he'll be available for the match.
SkySports
FIFA president Gianni Infantino to get four more years in charge of football's governing body
FIFA president Gianni Infantino is getting four more years in charge of football's governing body after no candidate stepped up to challenge him. FIFA said the 52-year-old Swiss lawyer was the only person to enter the race by the time the deadline passed - exactly four months before election day on March 16 in Kigali, Rwanda.
SkySports
Sadio Mane: Senegal forward to miss World Cup due to injury suffered playing for Bayern Munich
Senegal forward Sadio Mane is out of the World Cup due to a leg injury he sustained while playing for Bayern Munich. The 30-year-old picked up an injury to his right fibula in Bayern's 6-1 Bundesliga win over Werder Bremen last Tuesday. Despite the injury, Mane was named in Senegal's...
Power cuts and infrastructure damage after Russian strike: Kyiv
Millions of Ukrainians in more than a dozen provinces are experiencing severe power disruptions as temperatures plunge and almost half of the country's energy infrastructure is in need of repair after weeks of Russian attacks, officials in Kyiv said Friday. The assessment by Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal of the widespread damage to the country's grid comes after weeks of sustained Russian attacks on its energy infrastructure.
Finland to start building fence on Russian border next year
Finnish border guard officials say construction of a planned barbed-wired fence on the Nordic country's long border with Russia will start early next year.
