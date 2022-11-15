ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

World Cup 2022: England beat France in final as Sky Sports readers predict every match in Qatar

It's coming home! That's the verdict of Sky Sports' readers, who have voted England as the winners of the 2022 World Cup. In an online poll on Thursday in which the public were able to predict the score in every match scheduled to be held in Qatar, Gareth Southgate's side made it all the way to the final at the Lusail Stadium on December 18, where they recorded a 2-1 victory over reigning champions France.
SkySports

James Maddison: Leicester midfielder insists he will be fit and ready to be called upon for England at Qatar World Cup

James Maddison insists he will be fit and ready to be called upon for England after shaking off an injury scare on the eve of the World Cup. The midfielder, having scored in Leicester's 2-0 win over West Ham in the final game before the tournament, was forced off with a knee problem just two days after being named in Gareth Southgate's 26-man squad.
AFP

Power cuts and infrastructure damage after Russian strike: Kyiv

Millions of Ukrainians in more than a dozen provinces are experiencing severe power disruptions as temperatures plunge and almost half of the country's energy infrastructure is in need of repair after weeks of Russian attacks, officials in Kyiv said Friday. The assessment by Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal of the widespread damage to the country's grid comes after weeks of sustained Russian attacks on its energy infrastructure.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy