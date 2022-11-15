Read full article on original website
Warrenton mayor wins re-election by 11 votes
WARRENTON, Va. — The incumbent in Warrenton's mayoral race bested his opponent by just 11 votes, according to the Virginia Department of Elections. Mayor Carter Nevill won his bid for re-election against at-large Town Council Member Renard Carlos, with a total of 2,072 votes; Carlos collected a total of 2,061 votes with all eight precincts reporting. The race also had a total of 32 write-ins.
WHSV
Rockingham County Supervisors to consider two energy facilities, other proposals
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham County Board of Supervisors is set to meet on Wednesday night and has a packed agenda. Supervisors will hold a number of public hearings for several special use permit requests. Among the items, they’ll consider are two large energy facilities that developers hope to build on opposite ends of the county.
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro: Ward D extended canvass complete, Woods to be certified as winner
The extended canvass for Ward D for the City of Waynesboro is complete, and incumbent Councilman Sam Hostetter picked up a net gain of four votes over challenger Jim Woods. On Election night, it was reported to the State Board of Elections that Wood received 1,117 votes and Hostetter received 1,096 votes, a difference of 21 votes.
WHSV
Augusta County to help people interpret fence laws
VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - Loose dogs running across property lines, cattle in the road and damaged fences are just a few issues that will be addressed in a Fence Law Workshop on Thursday, November 17. The workshop will help people with fences get answers to common questions. Extension Agent John...
royalexaminer.com
Warren County Grand Jury of November 2022 indictments
The Warren County Grand Jury of November 2022 has issued the following indictments:. COUNT ONE: On or about April 2, 2022, in the County of Warren, Amber Michelle Linaburg did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit: Methamphetamine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of.
cbs19news
Charlottesville remembers long-time city manager
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The city of Charlottesville is remembering a man who was the city manager for more than two decades. Cole Hendrix served as the Charlottesville City Manager from 1971 to 1996. He passed away Tuesday evening. According to a release, he helped to champion the creation...
royalexaminer.com
Valley Health’s acute care hospitals again earn “A” grades for patient safety
Valley Health’s two acute care hospitals – Winchester Medical Center (WMC) and Warren Memorial Hospital (WMH) — have again earned “A” Hospital Safety Grades from The Leapfrog Group, an independent, nonprofit national watchdog organization, recognizing their achievements in protecting patients from harm in the hospital setting.
theriver953.com
Gov. Youngkin orders flags at half staff
Governor Youngin by email has ordered all flags of the United States and the Commonwealth of Virginia at half staff today Nov. 15. The flags will be at half staff at all local, state and federal buildings until sunset today Nov. 15 in respect and memory of the victims of the University of Virginia shooting.
theriver953.com
News Maker Andrea Cosans of WFCC-CAP on renovations
The Winchester Frederick County Congregational Community Action Program (WFCC-CAP) has gone through some expansion and renovations. We spoke with Executive Director of WFCCAP Andrea Cosans about the changes in our latest news maker. News makers are brought to you by Warren County Together We are Community. Andrea tells us about...
NBC12
Gov. Youngkin extends flag order in honor of students killed at UVA
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Governor Youngkin has extended this flag order to last through Thursday, November 17. ORIGINAL STORY: Governor Glenn Youngkin has issued a flag order for Tuesday, November 15 in honor of the lives lost within the UVA community. According to the Office of the Governor, all...
WHSV
Harrisonburg receives grant to host summer concert series
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg is now a “Levitt Amp Community” after being one of 15 locations to receive a grant from the Levitt Foundation’s Amp Your City program. This grant will provide $30,000 per year that will need to be matched for the next three years....
WHSV
Rockingham Cooperative donates $80,000 worth of supplies to Kentucky flood victims
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In July of 2022, eastern Kentucky was hit with a tragic flood leaving many homeless and without food. Five months later, some people are still struggling to eat and rebuild their homes. With the help of the community, Rockingham Cooperative was able to gather $80,990 worth...
WHSV
Augusta Co. schools’ Thanksgiving project needs help for its 35th year
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Schools in Augusta County are spending Thanksgiving Day providing food to families in need for the 35th year. Several student bodies are ready to prepare hundreds of meals, but organizers know things go a lot smoother and quicker with some extra help. “The most important...
WHSV
AG to review events leading to fatal UVA shooting; State Police take over criminal investigation
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares has agreed to launch an external review of events leading to the fatal shooting of three football players and wounding of two other students on the University of Virginia grounds November 13. “The Office of the Attorney General, at the request...
NBC Washington
Gov. Youngkin Orders Flags at Half-Staff in Virginia After UVA Shooting
Gov. Glenn Youngkin ordered Virginia and U.S. flags to fly at half-staff in the state on Tuesday, in memory of the three University of Virginia students shot and killed late Sunday night. On Tuesday he extended the order to continue until sunset Thursday. Flags flying over the state Capitol in...
WHSV
Concealed handgun permits will now be issued as plastic cards
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta County Clerk of Circuit Court (ACCCC) R. Steven Landes announced that the Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office (ACCCCO) will now be issuing Concealed Handgun Permits as plastic cards for citizens receiving new and renewal permit cards, according to a press release. “The Augusta...
royalexaminer.com
Culpeper, VA resident arrested after investigation by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force
The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force has concluded a lengthy investigation with the arrest of a Culpeper, VA resident. On Friday (Nov 4), Spicy D. Penn, 32, was arrested by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force following a search warrant along the 400 block of Virginia Avenue in the town of Culpeper. As a result of the operation, cocaine was seized along with a firearm and $6,432 in currency. Penn was arrested and charged with one felony count of possession of schedule I/II drug, and one felony count of possession of a firearm while in possession of schedule I/II drug. Penn was transported to the Culpeper County Jail where he was held on a secured bond.
WHSV
Several events to be held at Friendly City Safe Space this week
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Transgender Awareness Week runs from November 13-19 and leads into Transgender Day of Remembrance on November 20. There are 1.6 million people who identify as transgender in the United States. There are several organizations throughout the Shenandoah Valley that focus on supporting the LGBTQ+ community, including...
WHSV
UVA president announces memorial plans, moving forward
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - University of Virginia president James Ryan released a video with new information about the tragic Sunday shooting that killed three students and injured two others and the steps they’re taking to move forward. A formal memorial service to honor the lives of Lavel Davis, Devin...
WHSV
Virginia State Police taking over UVA Shooting investigation
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) will be taking over the University of Virginia (UVA) Shooting investigation, according to a release sent out by the VSP. The investigation has spread out to several jurisdictions, and according to the VSP, the University Police Department and UVA requested the...
