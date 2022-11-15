ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkton, VA

WUSA9

Warrenton mayor wins re-election by 11 votes

WARRENTON, Va. — The incumbent in Warrenton's mayoral race bested his opponent by just 11 votes, according to the Virginia Department of Elections. Mayor Carter Nevill won his bid for re-election against at-large Town Council Member Renard Carlos, with a total of 2,072 votes; Carlos collected a total of 2,061 votes with all eight precincts reporting. The race also had a total of 32 write-ins.
WARRENTON, VA
Augusta Free Press

Waynesboro: Ward D extended canvass complete, Woods to be certified as winner

The extended canvass for Ward D for the City of Waynesboro is complete, and incumbent Councilman Sam Hostetter picked up a net gain of four votes over challenger Jim Woods. On Election night, it was reported to the State Board of Elections that Wood received 1,117 votes and Hostetter received 1,096 votes, a difference of 21 votes.
WAYNESBORO, VA
WHSV

Augusta County to help people interpret fence laws

VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - Loose dogs running across property lines, cattle in the road and damaged fences are just a few issues that will be addressed in a Fence Law Workshop on Thursday, November 17. The workshop will help people with fences get answers to common questions. Extension Agent John...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
royalexaminer.com

Warren County Grand Jury of November 2022 indictments

The Warren County Grand Jury of November 2022 has issued the following indictments:. COUNT ONE: On or about April 2, 2022, in the County of Warren, Amber Michelle Linaburg did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit: Methamphetamine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of.
WARREN COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Charlottesville remembers long-time city manager

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The city of Charlottesville is remembering a man who was the city manager for more than two decades. Cole Hendrix served as the Charlottesville City Manager from 1971 to 1996. He passed away Tuesday evening. According to a release, he helped to champion the creation...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
theriver953.com

Gov. Youngkin orders flags at half staff

Governor Youngin by email has ordered all flags of the United States and the Commonwealth of Virginia at half staff today Nov. 15. The flags will be at half staff at all local, state and federal buildings until sunset today Nov. 15 in respect and memory of the victims of the University of Virginia shooting.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
theriver953.com

News Maker Andrea Cosans of WFCC-CAP on renovations

The Winchester Frederick County Congregational Community Action Program (WFCC-CAP) has gone through some expansion and renovations. We spoke with Executive Director of WFCCAP Andrea Cosans about the changes in our latest news maker. News makers are brought to you by Warren County Together We are Community. Andrea tells us about...
WINCHESTER, VA
WHSV

Harrisonburg receives grant to host summer concert series

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg is now a “Levitt Amp Community” after being one of 15 locations to receive a grant from the Levitt Foundation’s Amp Your City program. This grant will provide $30,000 per year that will need to be matched for the next three years....
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Concealed handgun permits will now be issued as plastic cards

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta County Clerk of Circuit Court (ACCCC) R. Steven Landes announced that the Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office (ACCCCO) will now be issuing Concealed Handgun Permits as plastic cards for citizens receiving new and renewal permit cards, according to a press release. “The Augusta...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
royalexaminer.com

Culpeper, VA resident arrested after investigation by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force

The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force has concluded a lengthy investigation with the arrest of a Culpeper, VA resident. On Friday (Nov 4), Spicy D. Penn, 32, was arrested by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force following a search warrant along the 400 block of Virginia Avenue in the town of Culpeper. As a result of the operation, cocaine was seized along with a firearm and $6,432 in currency. Penn was arrested and charged with one felony count of possession of schedule I/II drug, and one felony count of possession of a firearm while in possession of schedule I/II drug. Penn was transported to the Culpeper County Jail where he was held on a secured bond.
CULPEPER, VA
WHSV

Several events to be held at Friendly City Safe Space this week

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Transgender Awareness Week runs from November 13-19 and leads into Transgender Day of Remembrance on November 20. There are 1.6 million people who identify as transgender in the United States. There are several organizations throughout the Shenandoah Valley that focus on supporting the LGBTQ+ community, including...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

UVA president announces memorial plans, moving forward

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - University of Virginia president James Ryan released a video with new information about the tragic Sunday shooting that killed three students and injured two others and the steps they’re taking to move forward. A formal memorial service to honor the lives of Lavel Davis, Devin...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Virginia State Police taking over UVA Shooting investigation

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) will be taking over the University of Virginia (UVA) Shooting investigation, according to a release sent out by the VSP. The investigation has spread out to several jurisdictions, and according to the VSP, the University Police Department and UVA requested the...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

