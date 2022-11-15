ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

rockytopinsider.com

Jalin Hyatt Ready To Face Home Town Gamecocks

Tennessee receiver Jalin Hyatt grew up and played his high school football in Irmo, South Carolina just 12 miles from the University of South Carolina. Starring at local Dutch Fork High School, Hyatt earned a four-star ranking and an abundance of SEC offers. However, South Carolina never came calling to extend Hyatt a scholarship offer.
COLUMBIA, SC
wvlt.tv

UT QB Hendon Hooker up for prestigious honor

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker was named one of 20 semifinalists for the sixth annual Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year on Wednesday. The Vols’ redshirt senior signal caller seeks to become the second UT player to win the award after offensive lineman Trey Smith took home the prestigious honor back in 2019.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Tennessee commitments, targets in updated Top247 for 2024 class

A number of Tennessee's targets are ranked among the nation's top prospects in 247Sports' updated Top247 for the 2024 class. After releasing its first ranking of the nation's top 247 players in the 2024 class in April and updating the rankings in August, 247Sports released another update Wednesday now that most high school players across the country have completed their regular seasons.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Baseball Releases 2023 Schedule

Tennessee released its full 2023 baseball schedule Wednesday morning. The Vols play 56 regular season games including 38 from the friendly confines of Lindsey Nelson Stadium. Tony Vitello opens his sixth season in Knoxville on Feb. 17 in Scottsdale, Arizona as part of a three-game neutral site event. The Vols’ opponents are not set for the event but the field included Arizona, Fresno State, Michigan and San Diego.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Five-Star Edge Rusher Cuts List, Sets Commitment Date

Five-star edge rusher Samuel M’Pemba cut his college list to four and set his commitment date Monday afternoon. Tennessee, Florida, Georgia and Miami make up M’Pemba’s top four and the five-star will announced his college decision on Dec. 4. M’Pemba is one of Tennessee’s top targets in...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Three Quick Takeaways: Tennessee Breezes Past Florida Gulf Coast

Tennessee bounced back from its first loss of the season defeating Florida Gulf Coast, 81-50, at Thompson-Boling Arena Wednesday night. Here’s three quick takeaways on Tennessee’s win over FGCU. Tennessee Gets To The Free Throw Line. Tennessee’s interior scoring is not one of its strengths and while Olivier...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Josh Heupel Discusses South Carolina on SEC Coaches Teleconference

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel answered questions from the regional media on the SEC Coaches Teleconference Wednesday. The Vols’ head coach discussed the challenges of preparing for LSU and Georgia, where South Carolina has improved from last year and much more. Here’s everything Heupel said ahead of the matchup...
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

rockytopinsider.com

Three-Star Running Back De-Commits From Tennessee

Running back Will Stallings Jr. is no longer a member of the 2023 Tennessee recruiting class, announcing that he is opening his recruitment up Tuesday afternoon. “After a conversation my family and (Tennessee running backs) coach Jerry Mack I’ll be opening my recruiting process back up,” Stallings tweeted. “I will be taken visits to determine where I will be attending.”
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Lady Vols Fall At Home Against Indiana

No. 12 Indiana (3-0) handed No. 11 Tennessee (1-2) its second loss of the young season, 79-67, Monday night at Thompson-Boling Arena. The Lady Vols led 10-9 midway through the first quarter before Indiana used an 11-0 run to open up a double-digit lead. The Hoosiers never looked back, leading for the game’s final 34 minutes.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WBIR

WBIR's Beth Haynes is moving on to new adventures

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For the past two decades, Beth Haynes has touched the lives of so many people in East Tennessee with her Straight from the Heart storytelling. She's put a spotlight on the challenges families face with infertility and the reality of suicide to open up tough, but important, conservations. She has also opened a window into the lives of people in our home who've made lasting impressions with her Homegrown series and work on Live at Five at Four.
KNOXVILLE, TN
earnthenecklace.com

Beth Haynes Leaving WBIR: Where’s the Veteran Knoxville Anchor Going?

For two decades, Beth Haynes has brought all the local and national news coverage to Knoxville residents. Her viewers can’t picture a time without the veteran journalist on WBIR-TV’s Channel 10 News, but they will have to get used to it now. Beth Haynes announced that she is leaving WBIR in November 2022. WBIR viewers naturally want to know where Haynes is going next and if this is retirement for her. They hope to see her on broadcast soon and hope she will stay in Knoxville. Find out what Beth Haynes said about her departure from WBIR Channel 10 News here.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Could persimmon seeds give glimpse into winter ahead?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Each year, people wonder what type of winter is in store, if it will be mild or feature a lot of snow. The persimmon seed could help provide a glimpse of the winter outlook. When you cut open a persimmon seed, you could see a shape...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WDEF

New images of new Big Bear Mountain ride at Dollywood

PIGEON FORGE, Tennessee (WDEF) – The folks at Dollywood are teasing us again with new images of their new ride at the theme park arriving next spring. The reveal happened Tuesday at a trade show in Orlando. They unveiled what the cars will look like and released a POV...
PIGEON FORGE, TN

