FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in TennesseeTravel MavenPigeon Forge, TN
Oak Ridge, Tennessee the secret city that build the atomic bomb that ended WWIISara BOak Ridge, TN
Pastors Urge Patience as Nation Awaits Election ResultsAdvocate AndyKnoxville, TN
Women’s Basketball: No. 14 Ohio State opens season with 87-75 win over No. 5 TennesseeThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Huge Flea Market in Tennessee is a Must-VisitJoe MertensKodak, TN
Khalifa Keith Eyeing Two SEC Schools Following Kentucky Decommitment
Shayne Pickering updates us on the latest developments regarding star RB, Khalifa Keith's recruitment
rockytopinsider.com
Jalin Hyatt Ready To Face Home Town Gamecocks
Tennessee receiver Jalin Hyatt grew up and played his high school football in Irmo, South Carolina just 12 miles from the University of South Carolina. Starring at local Dutch Fork High School, Hyatt earned a four-star ranking and an abundance of SEC offers. However, South Carolina never came calling to extend Hyatt a scholarship offer.
wvlt.tv
UT QB Hendon Hooker up for prestigious honor
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker was named one of 20 semifinalists for the sixth annual Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year on Wednesday. The Vols’ redshirt senior signal caller seeks to become the second UT player to win the award after offensive lineman Trey Smith took home the prestigious honor back in 2019.
Tennessee commitments, targets in updated Top247 for 2024 class
A number of Tennessee's targets are ranked among the nation's top prospects in 247Sports' updated Top247 for the 2024 class. After releasing its first ranking of the nation's top 247 players in the 2024 class in April and updating the rankings in August, 247Sports released another update Wednesday now that most high school players across the country have completed their regular seasons.
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Baseball Releases 2023 Schedule
Tennessee released its full 2023 baseball schedule Wednesday morning. The Vols play 56 regular season games including 38 from the friendly confines of Lindsey Nelson Stadium. Tony Vitello opens his sixth season in Knoxville on Feb. 17 in Scottsdale, Arizona as part of a three-game neutral site event. The Vols’ opponents are not set for the event but the field included Arizona, Fresno State, Michigan and San Diego.
rockytopinsider.com
Five-Star Edge Rusher Cuts List, Sets Commitment Date
Five-star edge rusher Samuel M’Pemba cut his college list to four and set his commitment date Monday afternoon. Tennessee, Florida, Georgia and Miami make up M’Pemba’s top four and the five-star will announced his college decision on Dec. 4. M’Pemba is one of Tennessee’s top targets in...
rockytopinsider.com
Three Quick Takeaways: Tennessee Breezes Past Florida Gulf Coast
Tennessee bounced back from its first loss of the season defeating Florida Gulf Coast, 81-50, at Thompson-Boling Arena Wednesday night. Here’s three quick takeaways on Tennessee’s win over FGCU. Tennessee Gets To The Free Throw Line. Tennessee’s interior scoring is not one of its strengths and while Olivier...
rockytopinsider.com
Josh Heupel Discusses South Carolina on SEC Coaches Teleconference
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel answered questions from the regional media on the SEC Coaches Teleconference Wednesday. The Vols’ head coach discussed the challenges of preparing for LSU and Georgia, where South Carolina has improved from last year and much more. Here’s everything Heupel said ahead of the matchup...
RB commitment parts ways with Vols
One of Tennessee's Class of 2023 commitments is officially back on the market. Running back Will Stallings, a senior at Clayton Valley Charter High School in Concord, Calif., announced in a post on his Twitter account that he has parted ways with the Vols. "Like to say thanks to Tennessee...
rockytopinsider.com
Three-Star Running Back De-Commits From Tennessee
Running back Will Stallings Jr. is no longer a member of the 2023 Tennessee recruiting class, announcing that he is opening his recruitment up Tuesday afternoon. “After a conversation my family and (Tennessee running backs) coach Jerry Mack I’ll be opening my recruiting process back up,” Stallings tweeted. “I will be taken visits to determine where I will be attending.”
rockytopinsider.com
Lady Vols Fall At Home Against Indiana
No. 12 Indiana (3-0) handed No. 11 Tennessee (1-2) its second loss of the young season, 79-67, Monday night at Thompson-Boling Arena. The Lady Vols led 10-9 midway through the first quarter before Indiana used an 11-0 run to open up a double-digit lead. The Hoosiers never looked back, leading for the game’s final 34 minutes.
WBIR's Beth Haynes is moving on to new adventures
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For the past two decades, Beth Haynes has touched the lives of so many people in East Tennessee with her Straight from the Heart storytelling. She's put a spotlight on the challenges families face with infertility and the reality of suicide to open up tough, but important, conservations. She has also opened a window into the lives of people in our home who've made lasting impressions with her Homegrown series and work on Live at Five at Four.
wvlt.tv
From hornet’s nests to woolly worms, Tennessee lore tries to predict winter weather
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - People are always trying to predict how rough winter will be. From the size of a hornet’s nest to the color of a woolly worm, some Tennessee lore always suggests learning from the land. The weather women of the Cumberlands have lived in Crab Orchard...
earnthenecklace.com
Beth Haynes Leaving WBIR: Where’s the Veteran Knoxville Anchor Going?
For two decades, Beth Haynes has brought all the local and national news coverage to Knoxville residents. Her viewers can’t picture a time without the veteran journalist on WBIR-TV’s Channel 10 News, but they will have to get used to it now. Beth Haynes announced that she is leaving WBIR in November 2022. WBIR viewers naturally want to know where Haynes is going next and if this is retirement for her. They hope to see her on broadcast soon and hope she will stay in Knoxville. Find out what Beth Haynes said about her departure from WBIR Channel 10 News here.
Rival high schools in Blount County unite to help Florida school impacted by storm
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Three schools in East Tennessee are putting their rivalry aside and uniting to help 25 students at Cape Coral High School after they lost everything due to Hurricane Ian. Students at Alcoa, Heritage and Maryville High Schools are on a mission to raise $5,000 by...
wvlt.tv
Could persimmon seeds give glimpse into winter ahead?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Each year, people wonder what type of winter is in store, if it will be mild or feature a lot of snow. The persimmon seed could help provide a glimpse of the winter outlook. When you cut open a persimmon seed, you could see a shape...
wvlt.tv
Snowy and cold, or dry and warm? Winter Outlook for 2022-23 season in East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s that time of year when temperatures drop, and at times, we can see rain change to snow. So, let’s take a look at what the season has in store for East Tennessee. WHAT’S NORMAL?. First off, what’s “normal” for our area is...
Beloved Knoxville bar, beer garden announces closure after eight years
A popular bar and beer garden in the Happy Holler Historic District of Knoxville will soon close their doors after nearly nine years in business.
WDEF
New images of new Big Bear Mountain ride at Dollywood
PIGEON FORGE, Tennessee (WDEF) – The folks at Dollywood are teasing us again with new images of their new ride at the theme park arriving next spring. The reveal happened Tuesday at a trade show in Orlando. They unveiled what the cars will look like and released a POV...
