NJ Celebrates Black Bear Hunting Season A Little Too EarlyBridget MulroyRingwood, NJ
NY witness says low flying diamond-shaped object followed his vehicleRoger MarshNapanoch, NY
While some CT malls are experiencing a resurgence, others have an uncertain futureRichard AConnecticut State
Check Out These Halloween and Costume Parties in Westchester This WeekOut and About Westchester NYWestchester County, NY
A Former New York State Corrections officer arrested for covering up unprovoked assault on an inmate: OpinionBLOCK WORK MEDIAStormville, NY
17 West Brews New Life in Sullivan County, NY
Over the past couple of months, new businesses have arrived in the Hudson Valley. The more opportunities that are in our area, the more that we can grow, expand and help one another within the community. Especially during the holiday season, it's important to shop local more than ever. What...
New York Fire Department Lieutenant Dealt Drugs In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley fire department lieutenant confessed to being a major drug trafficker in the region. On Wednesday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced that 52-year-old Paul Smith of Deerpark, New York was sentenced in connection with the enforcement action dubbed “Operation Bread, White and Blues.”. City...
New York Man Found With Illegal AK-47 In Hudson Valley, NYSP
A Hudson Valley is accused of driving in the region with an illegal AK-47. On Wednesday, Nov. 17, New York State Police from Troop K arrested a 29-year-old Dutchess County man for allegedly possessing an AK-47. Gun Arrest in East Fishkill, New York. On November 15, 2022, the New York...
New York Offers Reward For Wanted Hudson Valley Murder Suspects
Two men accused of killing a Hudson Valley man outside of his home are still on the run. A large reward is now being offered to find the men. On Tuesday, the City of Newburgh Police Department highlighted a reward for information regarding a July murder. Large Reward For City...
5 Fantastic Things You Don’t Know About the Bear Mountain Bridge
Have you ever walked across anyone of the bridges that cross the Hudson River in the Hudson Valley? Think you might want to give it a try? There are 5 bridges that are a part of the New York State Bridge Authority Bridges. Where are those bridges located? The Newburgh-Beacon...
‘Down Home’ Neighborhood Saloon For Sale in the Hudson Valley
Here's your chance to own something special. The Hudson Valley is filled with great bars and some of the best ones really make you feel like you're family while you're there. They don't need to be the biggest place, but they are filled with character, simple drink choices and a party atmosphere. One local bar is for sale right in Wappingers Falls and it looks like something straight out of the Country Music Television Network.
6 Things That Will Piss Off Anyone From Poughkeepsie
If you live in Poughkeepsie these things are a surefire way to piss you off!. There are numerous things that stress us all out, right? We have family, work, friends, bills...the list goes on and on but if you live in Poughkeepsie we've come up with six things on top of everything else that most definitely set you off!
I Was Cornered By 3 Coyotes in Poughkeepsie, New York
I've grown up seeing coyotes around the Hudson Valley, and hearing plenty of stories. Most of the time if I ever saw any coyotes, I was either in a car, or watching from a window inside a house. I hadn't experienced a coyote in person, until this. Taking a Stroll...
New York Man Nearly Kills Romantic Rival In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley man was nearly killed in front of his family during the day because another man was allegedly stalking his fiancée. On Tuesday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced that 34-year-old Jonathan Esson of Newburgh, New York was sentenced to 12 years in state prison to be followed by five years of post-release supervision.
New Store In Kingston Will Have You Smelling Good
Growing up did your Mom keep a bar of soap in the bathroom that wasn't for use? It sat in a dish alongside the sink and was never allowed to be touched by water or your dirty hands. My Mom had one she always called the guest soap but guests never used it.
New Tools & More Store Close to Opening in Kingston
Middletown and Poughkeepsie already have one and it looks like Kingston is next to welcome one of the most popular names in tools and more soon!. In the past few years, it seems like everywhere we look we are bombarded by news that some of our favorite places have closed or are getting ready to close. In the last month, we told you about one of Kingston's best restaurants announcing that they have temporally closed, we've had places leave the struggling Hudson Valley Mall, so when I see news that something NEW is opening in the area, forgive me but I get excited to share the news...LOL!
hudsonvalleyone.com
Self-confessed NIMBYs in Woodstock and Saugerties fight development of glamping resort
Opposition to the Terramor glamping resort, planned on a 77-acre lot where Saugerties and Woodstock meet, is mounting — and going national. A project of Kampgrounds of America’s high-end brand, Terramor plans to build 75 luxury tents on platforms, each with its own bathroom and firepit, plus a 4,000-square-foot restaurant and event center, an outfitter’s shop, staff housing, a swimming pool and a communal fire pit.
HUH? Cookie-Less Girl Scout ‘Retail Shops’ In The Hudson Valley
There's just something about them, and the adorable kiddos that sell them, that make Girl Scout cookies pretty amazing. For me, the proper serving size for Thin Mints should be a sleeve, and I know of plenty of people who can polish off a box of Samoas in a sitting.
Landscaper Loses Part Of Finger In Accident In Milton
A Hudson Valley landscaping employee lost a good part of a finger after getting it caught in a leaf blower machine. The incident took place in Ulster County around 7:15 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 1611 Route 9W in Milton. The Marlborough Police Department respond to a medical call for...
New York ‘Legends’ Close Hudson Valley Eatery After Nearly 50 Years
A popular Hudson Valley eatery has closed after nearly 50 years. Bueti's Deli opened up in Westchester County in 1977. "Proud to be serving Mount Kisco and Bedford Hills since 1977!," the deli's Facebook states. Owners closed down the Mount Kisco location a few years ago and Hudson Valley Post...
Catskill firefighter loses workshop in huge blaze
A longtime firefighter in Catskill lost his workshop on Tuesday, where he had built several race cars over the years.
Peek Inside: ‘Dirty Dancing’ Home Hits Market In Hudson Valley, New York
Take a look inside a Hudson Valley home owned and renovated by the person responsible for a hit movie. A new home on the market in the Hudson Valley has ties to a classic movie. "Dirty Dancing" Home Hits Market In Westchester County. The home is located in Westchester County...
New Shop Opening Up in Ulster County, Fulfills Lifelong Dream
There's another awesome place to go shopping in the area. It's safe to say we have many cool places around the Hudson Valley, but something that makes this area so unique is that there's a "family" and "home-y" feeling in the smaller shops. Not only do you get to connect...
New York School Bus Crashes On Palisades In Hudson Valley
A school bus bringing Hudson Valley students back to school avoided a major accident with a box truck but was still involved in an accident on the Palisades. On Monday at about 12:30 p.m., New York State Police from Troop F responded to a reported motor vehicle crash involving a school bus on the Palisades Interstate Parkway in the town of Stony Point.
Popular Restaurant Opens New Location In White Plains
A popular restaurant has expanded to a second location in Westchester County. Colombian House, which originally opened a location in New Rochelle in 2017, has now opened a new location in White Plains at 175 Main St., according to the business's website. The White Plains location opened on Wednesday, Oct....
