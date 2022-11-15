ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newburgh, NY

94.3 Lite FM

17 West Brews New Life in Sullivan County, NY

Over the past couple of months, new businesses have arrived in the Hudson Valley. The more opportunities that are in our area, the more that we can grow, expand and help one another within the community. Especially during the holiday season, it's important to shop local more than ever. What...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

‘Down Home’ Neighborhood Saloon For Sale in the Hudson Valley

Here's your chance to own something special. The Hudson Valley is filled with great bars and some of the best ones really make you feel like you're family while you're there. They don't need to be the biggest place, but they are filled with character, simple drink choices and a party atmosphere. One local bar is for sale right in Wappingers Falls and it looks like something straight out of the Country Music Television Network.
WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY
101.5 WPDH

New York Man Nearly Kills Romantic Rival In Hudson Valley

A Hudson Valley man was nearly killed in front of his family during the day because another man was allegedly stalking his fiancée. On Tuesday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced that 34-year-old Jonathan Esson of Newburgh, New York was sentenced to 12 years in state prison to be followed by five years of post-release supervision.
NEWBURGH, NY
Hudson Valley Post

New Tools & More Store Close to Opening in Kingston

Middletown and Poughkeepsie already have one and it looks like Kingston is next to welcome one of the most popular names in tools and more soon!. In the past few years, it seems like everywhere we look we are bombarded by news that some of our favorite places have closed or are getting ready to close. In the last month, we told you about one of Kingston's best restaurants announcing that they have temporally closed, we've had places leave the struggling Hudson Valley Mall, so when I see news that something NEW is opening in the area, forgive me but I get excited to share the news...LOL!
KINGSTON, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Self-confessed NIMBYs in Woodstock and Saugerties fight development of glamping resort

Opposition to the Terramor glamping resort, planned on a 77-acre lot where Saugerties and Woodstock meet, is mounting — and going national. A project of Kampgrounds of America’s high-end brand, Terramor plans to build 75 luxury tents on platforms, each with its own bathroom and firepit, plus a 4,000-square-foot restaurant and event center, an outfitter’s shop, staff housing, a swimming pool and a communal fire pit.
SAUGERTIES, NY
Daily Voice

Landscaper Loses Part Of Finger In Accident In Milton

A Hudson Valley landscaping employee lost a good part of a finger after getting it caught in a leaf blower machine. The incident took place in Ulster County around 7:15 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 1611 Route 9W in Milton. The Marlborough Police Department respond to a medical call for...
MILTON, NY
Hudson Valley Post

New York School Bus Crashes On Palisades In Hudson Valley

A school bus bringing Hudson Valley students back to school avoided a major accident with a box truck but was still involved in an accident on the Palisades. On Monday at about 12:30 p.m., New York State Police from Troop F responded to a reported motor vehicle crash involving a school bus on the Palisades Interstate Parkway in the town of Stony Point.
STONY POINT, NY
Daily Voice

Popular Restaurant Opens New Location In White Plains

A popular restaurant has expanded to a second location in Westchester County. Colombian House, which originally opened a location in New Rochelle in 2017, has now opened a new location in White Plains at 175 Main St., according to the business's website. The White Plains location opened on Wednesday, Oct....
WHITE PLAINS, NY
101.5 WPDH

101.5 WPDH

101.5 WPDH plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

