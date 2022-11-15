Read full article on original website
More families speak out on pollution and dangerous chemicals in South Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Colorless, odorless, and it could give you cancer. In a FOX13 investigation last week, we told you the EPA is getting involved after learning Sterilization Services of Tennessee in South Memphis could be emitting a dangerous chemical in the air. Since then, we’ve heard from numerous...
Young Dolph’s family coping with death through Day of Service
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A year after rapper Young Dolph was gunned down, the city of Memphis will remember his life with charitable acts of service. Carlisa Brown, the rapper’s sister, says it has been a difficult year. “We all have our days. Coming from the most terrible day in our lives, we are all just […]
actionnews5.com
Smokers encouraged to quit during ‘Great American Smokeout’
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Today is the Great American Smokeout which encourages smokers to quit for24 hours. Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare Oncologist Dr. Samuel Riney specializes in lung health. Dr. Riney joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas to talk about the immediate benefits of quitting and where people can find...
Otters delivered to Tom Lee Park in downtown Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new milestone was reached Tuesday in the $62 million renovation of Tom Lee Park. A giant river otter will be among the wildlife that'll be part of River Play, the new children's playground. In fact, there will be two giant wooden otters among a slightly...
IdaMae Foundation giving free meals, haircuts and winter clothing on the anniversary of Young Dolph's death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The anniversary of the death of Memphis rapper Young Dolph, who was shot and killed at Makeda's Cookies on Airways Boulevard, is Thursday, and his nonprofit foundation is honoring it as a Day of Service. On Thursday, November 17, a day that is officially recognized as...
Parent involved in fight at local high school; mom wants answers
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Two Memphis mothers want answers after a fight broke out at a high school, and they say the mother of one of the teenagers also got involved in the brawl. Memphis-Shelby County Schools told us Wednesday there’s an investigation following a fight that broke out in the halls of Hamilton High. According to a […]
actionnews5.com
MPD teaches community how to start a neighborhood watch group
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is looking for nosy neighbors to help curb crime. MPD hosted an online meeting Wednesday night to teach citizens how to form a Neighborhood Watch group. Remember Gladys Kravitz from Bewitched? The neighborhood busybody who watched everything happening on her street?. MPD...
Harry Zepatos, longtime owner of The Arcade restaurant in Memphis, dies
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Harry Zepatos, the longtime owner of The Arcade restaurant in downtown Memphis, died early Wednesday morning, according to the restaurant's Twitter page. Zepatos died at 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, a tweet said. No cause was announced. "Every day, Harry would greet the neighborhood and those visiting the...
Violent threat at church daycare puts parents on edge
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Parents at some daycare centers in Midtown are on alert Wednesday after threats of violence. The parking lot that would normally be full at First Baptist Church on East Parkway sits empty Wednesday afternoon. The daycare at the church closed after a man allegedly threatened violence. Kat Kimball, the pastor of First Baptist, […]
actionnews5.com
South Memphis church to offer free meals Wednesday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Greater Mount Moriah Baptist Church will be feeding the hungry on Wednesday as a part of the church’s Operation Feed My Sheep initiative. On Wednesday, Nov. 16, the church will be offering free meals to the community from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Attendees can either dine in or carry out.
Memphians address issues ahead of dropping temperatures
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As the temperatures continue to drop, many Memphians are looking for ways to stay warm. For some it’s an extra blanket, others a heater, and for some it’s weatherizing their homes. Weatherization can be energy efficient and lead to lower bills, but since local demand rises as temperatures drop, sometimes it’s hard for contractors to keep up.
Velsicol closed its chemical plant 10 years ago. Memphis still endures its toxic legacy.
In North Memphis, milk crates and cardboard boxes sit under a pecan tree that doesn’t bear fruit anymore. Kathy Yancey-Temple is building raised beds for a community garden on her street. On a sunny autumn morning she spends her time buying soil to fill these upcycled planters. She doesn’t trust what’s in the ground. “It’s […] The post Velsicol closed its chemical plant 10 years ago. Memphis still endures its toxic legacy. appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
actionnews5.com
Memphis city leaders set to discuss resolution for emergency rental assistance
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Affordable housing remains to be a hot topic. City leaders are set to discuss ways to aid in the efforts of affording where you live. Finding affordable housing is just half the battle for many people. With steady inflation, once you find a place to live...
New mayor prepares to take office in Mason, Tennessee
MASON, Tenn.– Changes are coming to the leadership in Mason, Tennessee where Councilman Eddie Noeman beat incumbent Mayor Emmitt Gooden in the November 8th election. Mayor-Elect Eddie Noeman plans to move the Tipton County town out of financial distress and says the people have spoken. “Mason is still alive and we’re going to get Mason […]
actionnews5.com
Cost goes up for redevelopment of Memphis’ tallest building, but developers say they’re committed
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The long-awaited report from the Downtown Memphis Commission (DMC) on the status of the 100 North Main redevelopment project had some ups and some downs, but leaders say it’s the closest the historic high rise has been to revitalization. The building has sat vacant since...
Kroger mass shooting: Lawsuit describes group hiding near dumpster as gunman closed in
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — FOX13 Investigates has uncovered two new federal lawsuits blaming Kroger for last year’s mass shooting that killed a Mid-South mother and injured 12 others. An employee previously filed a lawsuit in Sept. One of the lawsuits paints a horrifying picture of what it was like...
Help available for thousands of MSCS students experiencing homelessness, housing insecurity
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — New school data shows that as of October 7, 2022, 1,504 Memphis-Shelby County Schools students were experiencing homelessness. That’s nearly a 180-percent increase from the fall of 2021 when the number of students experiencing homelessness stood at 538. By November 2022, MSCS reported that over...
1 Person Died In A Hit-And-Run Crash In Memphis (Memphis, TN)
The Police Department reported a hit-and-run crash on Monday evening. At the intersection of Winchester Road and Clarke Road, Julia Maxwell and her son were making their way to the bus stop to board the bus.
Two kilos of ‘rainbow fentanyl’ found in Shelby County, Drug Task Force says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two kilos of deadly drugs were taken off the streets Monday after a seizure by the West Tennessee Drug Task Force, the Drug Task Force said. Agents with the Drug Task Force’s Memphis office said that two kilos of “rainbow fentanyl” were found in Shelby County. “Rainbow fentanyl” is a colored form of the highly-addictive drug fentanyl that can look like candy to children and young people, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration.
One dead in Getwell Road shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after a shooting Tuesday afternoon in East Memphis. Police responded to a shooting call in the 1000 block of Getwell Road south of Park Avenue at 2:30. They found one victim, who was dead at the scene. One person was detained, but police said no arrest had been […]
