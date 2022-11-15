MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As the temperatures continue to drop, many Memphians are looking for ways to stay warm. For some it’s an extra blanket, others a heater, and for some it’s weatherizing their homes. Weatherization can be energy efficient and lead to lower bills, but since local demand rises as temperatures drop, sometimes it’s hard for contractors to keep up.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 22 HOURS AGO