Tennessee State

San Luis Obispo Tribune

New Signing: Colts Sign Former Houston Texans Starter

The Indianapolis Colts are addressing the depth in their linebacker group as they announced on Tuesday that they have signed linebacker Tyrell Adams to the practice squad while also releasing Darrell Daniels from the practice squad. The Colts (4-5-1) placed starting MIKE linebacker Shaquille Leonard on Injured Reserve last week,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Cincy Jungle

Updated NFL Draft order has Bengals picking 18th

The Cincinnati Bengals are right back into the heat of a tight playoff race in the AFC. With a current record of 5-4 headed into Week 11, they would receive the 18th pick in the first round of the NFL Draft were it to occur today. With that pick, they’d...
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

TV broadcast map for Panthers vs. Ravens in Week 11

FOX (Single) Teal: Carolina Panthers vs. Baltimore Ravens (Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez) Red: Detroit Lions vs. New York Giants (Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen) Green: Los Angeles Rams vs. New Orleans Saints (Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma) Blue: Chicago Bears vs. Atlanta Falcons (Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston) Orange: Washington Commanders vs. Houston...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Deshaun Watson VIDEO: Texans Ex First Browns Season Practice

Watson was traded during the offseason to Cleveland in exchange for three first-round picks, a third-round pick, and a fifth-round pick. As a result, the Texans now own the Browns' No. 12 pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, giving them two first-round picks. Watson played four seasons in Houston after...
HOUSTON, TX
NFL

2023 NFL Draft order: Raiders in line for No. 2 pick; Eagles holding top-five selection via Saints

This is a look at the first-round order for the 2023 NFL Draft heading into Week 11 of the 2022 NFL season, along with the top three needs for each team. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as the first tiebreaker (click here to see a full list of the draft-order tiebreakers). Keep in mind -- teams that would make the playoffs if the season ended today are marked as PL (short for playoffs) in the order below. The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of postseason play.

