Read full article on original website
Related
Steelers QB Kenny Pickett gets promising update from Mike Tomlin after injury scare
There is nothing to worry about Kenny Pickett’s ankle. According to Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, the rookie quarterback’s ankle is okay, per Brooke Pryor of ESPN. Pickett was seen limping on the field in last Sunday’s 20-10 home win against the visiting New Orleans Saints, though,...
Bears Awarded DB Justin Layne Off of Waivers, Sign Taco Charlton, and More
The Bears were awarded DB Justin Layne off waivers after he was released by the New York Giants this week while adding DE Taco Charlton and more.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
New Signing: Colts Sign Former Houston Texans Starter
The Indianapolis Colts are addressing the depth in their linebacker group as they announced on Tuesday that they have signed linebacker Tyrell Adams to the practice squad while also releasing Darrell Daniels from the practice squad. The Colts (4-5-1) placed starting MIKE linebacker Shaquille Leonard on Injured Reserve last week,...
49ers-Cardinals: Kyle Shanahan rules out Javon Kinlaw, provides update on Arik Armstead
The San Francisco 49ers are at The Broadmoor in Colorado Springs, getting ready for three days of practice (starting on Thursday) before heading to Mexico City for Monday night's game against the Arizona Cardinals. Two key defensive linemen—Arik Armstead and Javon Kinlaw—have missed significant time. Armstead has not...
49ers announce practice squad roster moves ahead of Cardinals game
The San Francisco 49ers announced they have signed QB Jacob Eason and WR Dazz Newsome to the team's practice squad. In order to make room on the practice squad, the team placed WR Tajae Sharpe on the practice squad injured reserve list and released QB Kurt Benkert. Eason (6-6, 230)...
Cincy Jungle
Updated NFL Draft order has Bengals picking 18th
The Cincinnati Bengals are right back into the heat of a tight playoff race in the AFC. With a current record of 5-4 headed into Week 11, they would receive the 18th pick in the first round of the NFL Draft were it to occur today. With that pick, they’d...
TV broadcast map for Panthers vs. Ravens in Week 11
FOX (Single) Teal: Carolina Panthers vs. Baltimore Ravens (Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez) Red: Detroit Lions vs. New York Giants (Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen) Green: Los Angeles Rams vs. New Orleans Saints (Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma) Blue: Chicago Bears vs. Atlanta Falcons (Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston) Orange: Washington Commanders vs. Houston...
Yardbarker
Deshaun Watson VIDEO: Texans Ex First Browns Season Practice
Watson was traded during the offseason to Cleveland in exchange for three first-round picks, a third-round pick, and a fifth-round pick. As a result, the Texans now own the Browns' No. 12 pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, giving them two first-round picks. Watson played four seasons in Houston after...
NFL
2023 NFL Draft order: Raiders in line for No. 2 pick; Eagles holding top-five selection via Saints
This is a look at the first-round order for the 2023 NFL Draft heading into Week 11 of the 2022 NFL season, along with the top three needs for each team. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as the first tiebreaker (click here to see a full list of the draft-order tiebreakers). Keep in mind -- teams that would make the playoffs if the season ended today are marked as PL (short for playoffs) in the order below. The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of postseason play.
James Moors helps Colorado State trounce South Carolina
James Moors scored 24 points as Colorado State led nearly wire-to-wire in an 85-53 win over South Carolina at the
San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals schedule, TV: How to watch NFL Week 11 game
The San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals play on Monday Night Football in Mexico City in the final game on the NFL Week 11 schedule. Here's a look at the time, channel, announcers and broadcast information for the game. NFL Week 11 picks, predictions:. Titans vs. Packers | Bears vs....
Comments / 0