Rahway, NJ

New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ violence — 4 shot in 24 hours, 1 dead

TRENTON — It was a violent 24 hours in New Jersey's capital city with a home invasion and a daytime shooting that left at least one person dead. Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri said a man was found around 7:15 p.m. with a gunshot wound in his hand on Hewitt Street in the city's Chambersburg section.
TRENTON, NJ
Daily Voice

$8K In Heroin Seized From Elmwood Park Woman, Paterson Man In Warren County Bust: Prosecutor

Two adults are in custody after authorities in Warren County seized $8,000 in heroin from their car, officials say. Investigators executing a search warrant on a gray Acura ILX found 25 "bricks" of heroin, which police say is worth about $8,000 on the streets. The car belonged to Vashone Paul, 29, of Paterson, but was being used by Bianca Degregorio, of Elmwood Park, the Prosecutor's Office said.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Man faces murder, weapons charges after N.J. shooting

A 31-year-old man was charged with fatally shooting another man in Rahway over the weekend, authorities said Tuesday. Brandan Melford, of Rahway, faces charges of murder and weapons offenses after being arrested Sunday in Newark, according to the Union County Prosecutor’s Office. The charges stem from the killing of...
RAHWAY, NJ
Daily Voice

3,350 Heroin Decks Nabbed, 2 Arrested In Major Trenton Bust: Police

More than 3,300 decks of heroin were recovered and two suspects were hit with a slew of charges in a major drug bust in Trenton, authorities announced. Trenton VCU detectives were patroling the area of Kent Street and Chestnut Avenue (Columbus Park) onas a response to several complains regarding heroin sales, Police said in a Wednesday release.
TRENTON, NJ
CBS New York

Gunman sentenced to 15 years in death of Moussa Fofana

NEWARK, N.J. -- A man accused of killing a New Jersey high school student and promising young soccer player last year was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Wednesday.Back in the fall, Yohan Hernandez pleaded guilty to the killing of 18-year-old Moussa Fofana in Maplewood.But as CBS2's Nick Caloway reported, the victim's family does not believe justice was served."It breaks my heart," mother Hawa Fofana said.As she faced her son's killer, Hawa Fofana was understandably emotional. She was processing grief most people could never understand."And my world came crashing down June 6, 2021, and it has not been the...
MAPLEWOOD, NJ
Daily Voice

Rahway Murder Suspect Captured In Newark

A 31-year-old man has been charged with murder in the weekend killing of the 44-year-old victim in Union County, authorities said. Brandan Melford, of Rahway, was captured in Newark and charged in connection with the death of Jack Harris, of Roselle, on Saturday, Nov. 12, Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel said.
RAHWAY, NJ
Paterson Times

Totowa man hurt in Paterson shooting

A Totowa man was wounded in a shooting in Paterson on Tuesday afternoon. The victim, 45-year-old, was struck by gunfire while he was seated in a vehicle on Franklin and Mercer streets at around 12:08 p.m. Police located the victim on Straight and Lafayette streets. He was suffering from a...
PATERSON, NJ
NJ.com

Father accused of killing his 4-month-old daughter

A Perth Amboy man was arrested Tuesday after he was accused of killing his infant daughter last week, according to a statement from the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office. On Nov. 10, officers from the Perth Amboy Police Department were called to a home for a report of four-month-old girl who was not breathing, the office said. The child was rushed to Raritan Bay Medical Center where she was pronounced dead at 10:52 a.m., officials said.
PERTH AMBOY, NJ
Daily Voice

Armed Ex-Con Who Spent Nearly 5 Years In Prison Busted After Chase, Crash: Saddle Brook PD

An ex-con who sped from a Saddle Brook police stop crashed his vehicle into four parked cars in Lodi, then tossed a stolen gun as he tried to run, authorities said. Officer Marco Torres tried to stop Terrence Kelley, 40, of Paterson for an unspecified violation on eastbound Route 46 near Westminster Place around noon Sunday, Nov. 13, Capt. John A. Zotollo Jr. said.
SADDLE BROOK, NJ
CBS New York

NJ officer credited with saving baby taken inside stolen car

ORANGE, N.J. -- An officer in New Jersey is credited with saving a baby who was taken inside a stolen car.The Essex County sheriff says one of his officers received a report about a vehicle with a baby boy inside.The car was stolen in the town of Orange near Joyce Street and Scotland Road.The officer spotted the car a few blocks away, abandoned in the middle of the street.The baby was found sleeping in the car seat. He was unharmed and was reunited with his father.
CITY OF ORANGE, NJ
