Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York City households to get payments up to $1,050R.A. HeimNew York City, NY
Increased In Arrests of NY Citizens Recording Videos of NYPDAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Deadline nears for Brooklyn rents of $473, $563, even $0 per monthBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
Third Man Charged in 2021 Manhattan Robbery MurderBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
Woman Who Throws a Molotov Cocktail Bottle Into NYPD Van During 2020 George Floyd Protest Was Sentenced For 6 YearsAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Related
Trenton, NJ violence — 4 shot in 24 hours, 1 dead
TRENTON — It was a violent 24 hours in New Jersey's capital city with a home invasion and a daytime shooting that left at least one person dead. Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri said a man was found around 7:15 p.m. with a gunshot wound in his hand on Hewitt Street in the city's Chambersburg section.
$8K In Heroin Seized From Elmwood Park Woman, Paterson Man In Warren County Bust: Prosecutor
Two adults are in custody after authorities in Warren County seized $8,000 in heroin from their car, officials say. Investigators executing a search warrant on a gray Acura ILX found 25 "bricks" of heroin, which police say is worth about $8,000 on the streets. The car belonged to Vashone Paul, 29, of Paterson, but was being used by Bianca Degregorio, of Elmwood Park, the Prosecutor's Office said.
Man faces murder, weapons charges after N.J. shooting
A 31-year-old man was charged with fatally shooting another man in Rahway over the weekend, authorities said Tuesday. Brandan Melford, of Rahway, faces charges of murder and weapons offenses after being arrested Sunday in Newark, according to the Union County Prosecutor’s Office. The charges stem from the killing of...
Essex County Man Convicted Of Hitting Baby Mama With Car During Argument
A 39-year-old man was convicted by an Essex County jury of attempted murder for hitting the mother of his children with his vehicle during a 2020 argument, causing serious injuries, authorities said. Andre Murrill, of East Orange, and his ex-girlfriend had ended their relationship but continued to co-parent children they...
Man who gunned down high schooler at sports complex gets 15 years in controversial deal
A man who admitted killing a Maplewood teenager at a local sports complex last year was sentenced Wednesday to 15 years in state prison after he previously pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter in exchange for the shortened jail term, authorities said. Yohan Hernandez, 21, of Newark, was arrested and charged...
3,350 Heroin Decks Nabbed, 2 Arrested In Major Trenton Bust: Police
More than 3,300 decks of heroin were recovered and two suspects were hit with a slew of charges in a major drug bust in Trenton, authorities announced. Trenton VCU detectives were patroling the area of Kent Street and Chestnut Avenue (Columbus Park) onas a response to several complains regarding heroin sales, Police said in a Wednesday release.
NJ dad charged with murdering his 4-month-old daughter
PERTH AMBOY — A city father was charged with first-degree murder in the death of his four-month-old daughter Tuesday. Police were called on Nov. 10 about an infant not breathing. The child was taken to Raritan Bay Medical Center where she was pronounced dead. Investigators said the girl’s death...
Gunman sentenced to 15 years in death of Moussa Fofana
NEWARK, N.J. -- A man accused of killing a New Jersey high school student and promising young soccer player last year was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Wednesday.Back in the fall, Yohan Hernandez pleaded guilty to the killing of 18-year-old Moussa Fofana in Maplewood.But as CBS2's Nick Caloway reported, the victim's family does not believe justice was served."It breaks my heart," mother Hawa Fofana said.As she faced her son's killer, Hawa Fofana was understandably emotional. She was processing grief most people could never understand."And my world came crashing down June 6, 2021, and it has not been the...
Rahway Murder Suspect Captured In Newark
A 31-year-old man has been charged with murder in the weekend killing of the 44-year-old victim in Union County, authorities said. Brandan Melford, of Rahway, was captured in Newark and charged in connection with the death of Jack Harris, of Roselle, on Saturday, Nov. 12, Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel said.
One Dead, Two Others Wounded In Apparent Home Invasion-Shooting On Hewitt Street In Trenton
November 16, 2022 UPDATE: TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri told MidJersey.news that there was a shooting in the…
Totowa man hurt in Paterson shooting
A Totowa man was wounded in a shooting in Paterson on Tuesday afternoon. The victim, 45-year-old, was struck by gunfire while he was seated in a vehicle on Franklin and Mercer streets at around 12:08 p.m. Police located the victim on Straight and Lafayette streets. He was suffering from a...
Man faces charges following hourslong standoff in Neptune Township
A man is facing several charges following an hourslong standoff with police in Neptune Township on Wednesday.
Father accused of killing his 4-month-old daughter
A Perth Amboy man was arrested Tuesday after he was accused of killing his infant daughter last week, according to a statement from the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office. On Nov. 10, officers from the Perth Amboy Police Department were called to a home for a report of four-month-old girl who was not breathing, the office said. The child was rushed to Raritan Bay Medical Center where she was pronounced dead at 10:52 a.m., officials said.
Armed Ex-Con Who Spent Nearly 5 Years In Prison Busted After Chase, Crash: Saddle Brook PD
An ex-con who sped from a Saddle Brook police stop crashed his vehicle into four parked cars in Lodi, then tossed a stolen gun as he tried to run, authorities said. Officer Marco Torres tried to stop Terrence Kelley, 40, of Paterson for an unspecified violation on eastbound Route 46 near Westminster Place around noon Sunday, Nov. 13, Capt. John A. Zotollo Jr. said.
Member Of Paterson '230 Boys' Admits Selling Heroin-Laced Fentanyl That Killed User
A reputed member of a notorious Paterson street gang admitted in federal court in Newark on Wednesday that he sold fentanyl-laced heroin that killed a user. Authorities didn't identify the victim who they said died after ingesting drugs sold by Wyzier Peterson, 25. Peterson was among 17 reputed 230 Boys...
‘Alarming’ shooting comment on street locks down Asbury Park, NJ High School
ASBURY PARK — A comment made against Asbury Park High School to a woman walking her dog led to a lockdown of the school Thursday morning. Sgt. Michael Casey said the woman was approached at 8 a.m. by a male cyclist who made what police called an "alarming statement" about "obtaining a firearm and shooting at or inside the school."
Man rips up fake $100 bills fleeing cops at Jackson, NJ outlets, police say
JACKSON — While working a plain-clothed detail to combat the rise of shoplifting that the outlets are experiencing, a township police detective was advised by dispatch that several stores within the Jackson Premium Outlets called to report two men attempting to pass counterfeit U.S. currency. According to the Jackson...
NJ officer credited with saving baby taken inside stolen car
ORANGE, N.J. -- An officer in New Jersey is credited with saving a baby who was taken inside a stolen car.The Essex County sheriff says one of his officers received a report about a vehicle with a baby boy inside.The car was stolen in the town of Orange near Joyce Street and Scotland Road.The officer spotted the car a few blocks away, abandoned in the middle of the street.The baby was found sleeping in the car seat. He was unharmed and was reunited with his father.
Ex-Con Accused Of Shooting 16-Year-Old, Two Adults At Notorious Paterson Street Corner
UPDATE: An ex-con who was only just released from prison less than three months ago was charged with shooting and wounding three people -- including a 16-year-old juvenile – at a Paterson street corner where a young girl was gunned down earlier this year. Cleon Pooler, 30, is expected...
SUV crashes into front of Paterson home
The crash happened on 14th Avenue just before 8 p.m.
New Jersey 101.5
Trenton, NJ
69K+
Followers
20K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://nj1015.com/
Comments / 0