WBTM
Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office Searching for Missing 17-year-old Girl
The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing teenage girl. Jamila Jana’a Gadson is a 17-yearold black female, who went missing from her Rockford School Road home in Gretna. It is believed Gadson met an unknown individual over the internet, who investigators believe she may be...
WBTM
4 teens arrested in Lexington after shots fired out of vehicles, police say
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Four teenagers, including an 18-year-old, a 19-year-old and two juveniles, were detained in Lexington on Wednesday after officers responded to a shots fired call. Around 4:55 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired call in the area of Smith Avenue and Fairview Drive. When they arrived, police say they found several […]
WSLS
Man arrested in connection with Danville shooting that left one hurt
DANVILLE, Va. – UPDATE. The Danville Police Department has arrested a 20-year-old man in connection with a shooting that left one hurt. DeShawn Delane Richardson, of Danville, has been charged with the following:. Aggravated malicious wounding. Possession of a stolen firearm. Use of a firearm in the commission of...
chathamstartribune.com
WBTM
Danville Police Investigating Wednesday Night Shooting
The Danville Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 100 block of Piney Forest Road on Wednesday night. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at approximately 8:30. An adult male victim was located at the scene with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his upper torso and...
WDBJ7.com
12 people arrested as part of Halifax County drug investigation
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - 12 people have been arrested on various charges as part of a joint drug operation run by the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office and South Boston Reginal Narcotic & Gang Task Force. Sheriff Fred S. Clark said the operation began November 10 and continued through...
WSET
Search warrants reveal cause of death in Forest woman's murder
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Search warrants made available through the Bedford County Circuit Court reveal chilling details of what took place leading up to and after the murder of 28-year-old Katlyn Lyon Montgomery. Montgomery was found unresponsive in her home on October 7. On October 20, who we...
wfxrtv.com
Suspect in custody in relation to Galax City School threat: Police
— UPDATE 11/16 11:41 p.m.: Galax Police Department’s Chief, Dewitt Cooper tells WFXR news they got notified, by Virginia’s Fusion Center, of a TikTok of a person that stated they were going to shoot up schools, and they were upset. “They said they wanted to see how it...
wakg.com
18-year-old with Autism Reported Missing by Gretna Police
The Gretna Police Department is searching for missing 18-year-old that suffers from autism. On Tuesday, November 15 at approximately 10:48PM, the Gretna Police Department responded to the 800 block of Amelia Street, in reference to a missing person. The responding officers were met by the complainant regarding her 18 year...
Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by car in Winston-Salem, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit by a car in Winston-Salem on Wednesday according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. Around 6:18 p.m., officers with the WSPD responded to Liberty Street at 17th Street when they were told a pedestrian was hit by a car. A pedestrian […]
Police recover vehicles stolen from High Point dealership
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Once the Ilderton Dodge Chrysler Jeep lot in Highpoint was searched, employees realized four vehicles were taken including an unmarked police SUV. In High Point, ten vehicles have been taken off lots this year. In the latest crime, we know a juvenile was involved, more arrests are expected and technology […]
4 teens arrested after drive-by shooting in High Point on Bridges Drive; multiple stolen guns, vehicles found, police say
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — High Point police have arrested four teens in connection to a drive-by shooting on Bridges Drive last month. Around 6 p.m. on Halloween, officers responded to Bridges Drive when they were told about a drive-by shooting. Arriving officers found two juveniles in a vehicle with gunshot wounds. They were both […]
WBTM
Danville Police Investigating Threat to Westover Christian Academy
The Danville Police Department was notified of a verbal threat made by a parent of a Westover Christian Academy student. The father of the student was at Juvenile & Domestic Relations (J&DR) court for a custody matter earlier today and stated an incident would occur at Westover Christian Academy during dismissal this afternoon.
3 arrested in Alamance County facing multiple drug charges, including intent to sell fentanyl
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people were arrested earlier this month and face multiple drug charges, according to an Alamance County Sheriff’s Office news release. On Wednesday, Nov. 2, the ACSO conducted a routine traffic stop on Chapel Hill Road at Maple Avenue in Burlington. The driver was identified as David Allen Tromp, 36, of […]
WDBJ7.com
Man hospitalized after shooting in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was taken to the hospital for injuries sustained in a shooting Thursday morning, according to the Roanoke Police Department. . Police say a call came in at 4:07 a.m. reporting a shooting in the 1100 block of Forest Park Blvd NW. A member of...
WSLS
One arrested after social media threat, Galax City schools shelter in place lifted
GALAX, Va. – UPDATE:. One person has been taken into custody in connection with the social media threat that put Galax City Schools under a shelter-in-place on Wednesday. The person was taken into custody by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday afternoon. Galax City Public Schools have returned...
rhinotimes.com
The Sheriff’s Department Wants To Put You In Jail
You may not have committed any crimes, but the Guilford County Sheriff’s Department is still coming after you – and any other good people in the county. The department doesn’t want to arrest you, but instead it wants to hire you and put you to work as a detention officer.
WSET
Operation Frostbite: More than two dozen arrested, drugs & guns seized in Halifax Co.
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — More than two dozen people were arrested following a joint operation in Henry County and South Boston. Halifax County Sheriff Fred Clark said Operation Frost Bite was organized by the Halifax/South Boston Regional Narcotic and Gang Task Force. Clark said that the operation began...
WSLS
Tractor-trailer crash cleared on I-81N in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. A tractor-trailer crash is causing traffic delays on Interstate 81 in Roanoke County, according to VDOT. Authorities said the crash happened at mile marker 138.9. As of 8:07 p.m., the north right lane and right shoulder...
