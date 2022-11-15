The Danville Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that occurred in the 100 block of Piney Forest Road. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at approximately 8:30 p.m. An adult male victim was located at the scene with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his upper torso and was transported for medical treatment. A preliminary investigation revealed the suspect and the victim met with each other at their vehicles in the parking lot immediately prior to the shooting incident. It appears to be an isolated incident between the two individuals.

DANVILLE, VA ・ 8 HOURS AGO