Henry County, VA

WBTM

The Danville Police Department has arrested a suspect from the shooting incident on Piney Forest Road Wednesday night. Detectives arrested DeShawn Delane Richardson, 20, of Danville early this morning. Richardson is charged with aggravated malicious wounding (18.2-51), possession of a stolen firearm (18.-108.1), and use of firearm in commission of...
WSLS

DANVILLE, Va. – UPDATE. The Danville Police Department has arrested a 20-year-old man in connection with a shooting that left one hurt. DeShawn Delane Richardson, of Danville, has been charged with the following:. Aggravated malicious wounding. Possession of a stolen firearm. Use of a firearm in the commission of...
DANVILLE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

The Danville Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that occurred in the 100 block of Piney Forest Road. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at approximately 8:30 p.m. An adult male victim was located at the scene with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his upper torso and was transported for medical treatment. A preliminary investigation revealed the suspect and the victim met with each other at their vehicles in the parking lot immediately prior to the shooting incident. It appears to be an isolated incident between the two individuals.
DANVILLE, VA
WBTM

The Danville Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 100 block of Piney Forest Road on Wednesday night. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at approximately 8:30. An adult male victim was located at the scene with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his upper torso and...
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

12 people arrested as part of Halifax County drug investigation

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - 12 people have been arrested on various charges as part of a joint drug operation run by the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office and South Boston Reginal Narcotic & Gang Task Force. Sheriff Fred S. Clark said the operation began November 10 and continued through...
HALIFAX COUNTY, VA
WSET

Search warrants reveal cause of death in Forest woman's murder

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Search warrants made available through the Bedford County Circuit Court reveal chilling details of what took place leading up to and after the murder of 28-year-old Katlyn Lyon Montgomery. Montgomery was found unresponsive in her home on October 7. On October 20, who we...
FOREST, VA
wfxrtv.com

Suspect in custody in relation to Galax City School threat: Police

— UPDATE 11/16 11:41 p.m.: Galax Police Department’s Chief, Dewitt Cooper tells WFXR news they got notified, by Virginia’s Fusion Center, of a TikTok of a person that stated they were going to shoot up schools, and they were upset. “They said they wanted to see how it...
GALAX, VA
wakg.com

18-year-old with Autism Reported Missing by Gretna Police

The Gretna Police Department is searching for missing 18-year-old that suffers from autism. On Tuesday, November 15 at approximately 10:48PM, the Gretna Police Department responded to the 800 block of Amelia Street, in reference to a missing person. The responding officers were met by the complainant regarding her 18 year...
GRETNA, VA
FOX8 News

Police recover vehicles stolen from High Point dealership

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Once the Ilderton Dodge Chrysler Jeep lot in Highpoint was searched, employees realized four vehicles were taken including an unmarked police SUV. In High Point, ten vehicles have been taken off lots this year. In the latest crime, we know a juvenile was involved, more arrests are expected and technology […]
HIGH POINT, NC
FOX8 News

4 teens arrested after drive-by shooting in High Point on Bridges Drive; multiple stolen guns, vehicles found, police say

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — High Point police have arrested four teens in connection to a drive-by shooting on Bridges Drive last month. Around 6 p.m. on Halloween, officers responded to Bridges Drive when they were told about a drive-by shooting. Arriving officers found two juveniles in a vehicle with gunshot wounds. They were both […]
HIGH POINT, NC
WBTM

Danville Police Investigating Threat to Westover Christian Academy

The Danville Police Department was notified of a verbal threat made by a parent of a Westover Christian Academy student. The father of the student was at Juvenile & Domestic Relations (J&DR) court for a custody matter earlier today and stated an incident would occur at Westover Christian Academy during dismissal this afternoon.
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Man hospitalized after shooting in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was taken to the hospital for injuries sustained in a shooting Thursday morning, according to the Roanoke Police Department. . Police say a call came in at 4:07 a.m. reporting a shooting in the 1100 block of Forest Park Blvd NW. A member of...
ROANOKE, VA
rhinotimes.com

The Sheriff’s Department Wants To Put You In Jail

You may not have committed any crimes, but the Guilford County Sheriff’s Department is still coming after you – and any other good people in the county. The department doesn’t want to arrest you, but instead it wants to hire you and put you to work as a detention officer.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WSLS

Tractor-trailer crash cleared on I-81N in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. A tractor-trailer crash is causing traffic delays on Interstate 81 in Roanoke County, according to VDOT. Authorities said the crash happened at mile marker 138.9. As of 8:07 p.m., the north right lane and right shoulder...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA

