Cathay Pacific Airways (USA) has launched its annual Black Friday Sale. With three cabin classes on sale–Economy, Premium Economy and Business Class–and over 30 popular destinations featured, there is something for everyone: from scaling Japan’s highest peak, Mount Fuji, to diving deep in the sparkling waters of Cebu in the Philippines, Cathay’s Black Friday fares will help travellers to set out on the journey of their dreams.

19 HOURS AGO