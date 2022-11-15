Read full article on original website
Helka Cafe Vancouver BC Opening on Davie
A new brunch spot looks to be opening up in the West End. Helka Cafe has taken over the space at 1102 Davie Street and will serving brunch dishes and espresso-based drinks. Stay tuned to their social as they make more announcements of their opening date and menu offerings. 1102...
Ssong’s Hotdog Vancouver BC Opening Downtown
A famous South Korean corndog brand will be opening up a location in Downtown Vancouver BC (Canada). Ssong’s Hotdog has taken over the space formerly occupied by Koyuki Sapporo Ramen at 795 Jervis Street (near Robson). Ssong’s Hotdog is named after Ms. Ssong, who elevated ordinary hotdogs and corndogs...
American Thanksgiving in Vancouver BC Canada 2022
Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate American Thanksgiving in Vancouver BC 2022? This post covers restaurants open for American Thanksgiving in Vancouver BC as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Bacchus at Wedgewood Hotel. Bacchus at Wedgewood Hotel...
Where to eat after watching Rockefeller Center Tree Lighting NYC
If you’re looking for the perfect spot to grab a warm meal after checking out the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, look no further. Here are 5 conveniently located restaurants to get cozy after checking out the tree lighting ceremony, happening on Wednesday, November 30. Sushi Lab Rooftop. Sushi Lab...
Marriott Hotels Black Friday and Cyber Week Sale 2022
The Marriott Cyber Week Sale begins Tuesday, November 22 and continues through November 29 for the first time this year. Starting Tuesday, you can book stays at over 6,000 participating hotels and resorts throughout the U.S., Canada, the Caribbean, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Participating properties include...
Cathay Pacific Black Friday 2022 Sale Across Three Cabin Classes
Cathay Pacific Airways (USA) has launched its annual Black Friday Sale. With three cabin classes on sale–Economy, Premium Economy and Business Class–and over 30 popular destinations featured, there is something for everyone: from scaling Japan’s highest peak, Mount Fuji, to diving deep in the sparkling waters of Cebu in the Philippines, Cathay’s Black Friday fares will help travellers to set out on the journey of their dreams.
Black Friday Gift Card Deals 2022 Canada
Black Friday 2022 is happening Friday, November 25 this year and there are many places where you can get a gift card deal. Here are some Black Friday gift card deals 2022 in Canada that you can take advantage of. One thing to note is that many of these Black...
Ramsay’s Kitchen by Gordon Ramsay open at Harrah’s Las Vegas
Multi-Michelin-starred chef and television personality Gordon Ramsay has made his flavorful mark in Las Vegas with Caesars Entertainment for the sixth time. Ramsay’s Kitchen, a concept inspired by Chef Ramsay’s travels abroad, made its official debut at Harrah’s Las Vegas on Wednesday, Nov. 16. During the grand...
