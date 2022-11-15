Read full article on original website
Related
Democrat Beto O'Rourke takes his shot with Texas voters again
Texas' incumbent Republican Gov. Greg Abbott could be facing his closest Democratic challenger ever, former Rep. Beto O'Rourke, the one-time Democratic star who is risking his second straight election statewide loss in Texas. Early voting ended Friday, with almost 4.8 million Texans voting before Election Day, far fewer than the...
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says 300th bus of Illegal immigrants left for Chicago as ‘Biden does nothing’ on border
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said the 300th bus of illegal immigrants has left the state for Chicago.
Are you glad that Abbott won a third term as Texas Governor?
As the polls predicted over the last few months, Greg Abbott has won a third term as Texas Governor, defeating his Democrat opponent Beto O'Rourke. Unsurprisingly the first to call the win for Abbott was Fox News.
Abbott: If Republicans in Congress don’t secure border as promised, Texas will
After winning his third term in office on Tuesday night, Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott reiterated a promise he made earlier in the week that the Lone Star state would ratchet back its border security operations if Republicans control Congress and implement immigration reforms.
KSAT 12
Texas cannot secede from the US, despite popular myth
SAN ANTONIO – It’s a common adage in Texas that we are the only state that can secede from the U.S. — but is it true?. In short — no. Shocker right? Every Texan born and raised in our great state has heard the old saying about Texas being the only state that can secede.
How Much is Beto O’Rourke Worth As He Runs For Governor of Texas?
Polling data shows O'Rourke somewhere near the middle of the pack as he campaigns in the 2020 race. See what the presidential hopeful from Texas is worth.
Texas Has One of Worst Cities to Visit in Nation
Personal finance site mindyourdollars.com researched various factors, including crime rates, to compile a list of the 40 worst cities in the United States to visit. While the list isn't in any particular order, there's a Texas city that shows up on the list first, and it's on some other lists as well. Insurance company HiRoad ranks Houston 10th on the list of the worst cities in the United States to be stuck in traffic. The traffic is pretty notorious throughout the state, but according to the Houston Chronicle, out of the five largest cities in Texas, Houston had the most traffic deaths in 2021.
Prominent Democrat voices support for border wall as Philadelphia rages at Abbott over migrant bus
About 28 migrants were dropped Wednesday at Amtrak-SEPTA's 30th Street Station, which enraged Philadelphia officials directing their ire at Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
Most bused migrants to Chicago came from El Paso: El Paso mayor says he will halt the practice
El Paso has stopped sending migrants to Chicago due to Biden's use of Trump-era policy. (CHICAGO) Over 3,000 migrants from the Texas border have arrived by bus in Chicago since August 31st. Overall, 3.667 asylum seekers were transported to Chicago with the latest bus of 28 here on Friday, October 28th.
A Man Visiting Texas Said Buc-ee's Is ‘Overhyped' & People Are Defending The Store’s Restrooms
Snacks were also part of the discussion. Buc-ee’s convenience stores are widely popular and visited throughout their different U.S. locations, especially in Texas. A lot of travelers usually make it a stop on their way to a new destination and swear by this place’s restrooms and food. However,...
KTSA
Governor Abbott announces more than 21,000 arrests at border since Operation Lone Star began
Migrants apprehended by US Border Patrol agents, walk with their hands on their heads after entering the United States illegally from Mexico on October 6, 2022 in Calexico, California. - In the fiscal year 2022 the number of migrant apprehensions exceeded 2 million, a new record in US Border Patrol history, but these apprehensions include many repeat offenders. (Photo by allison dinner / AFP) (Photo by ALLISON DINNER/AFP via Getty Images)
AOL Corp
Beto O'Rourke loses another marquee race, this time for Texas governor
He has run for the presidency, the U.S. Senate and the governorship of Texas. Each time, Beto O’Rourke energized progressives with his rhetoric, by turns fiery and earnest. He skewered Republicans. He drew comparisons to JFK. He drew crowds. And each time, Beto O’Rourke lost. Not even an...
Texas ‘10 Most Wanted Fugitive’ captured in Mexico after bonding out, fleeing US
Jose Manuel Hernandez, 31, was located and arrested in Monterrey, Mexico, over a year after he bonded out of jail child sex charges and fled, authorities in Texas said.
As Beto loses again, Democrats ask will Texas ever turn blue?
The last time there was a Democrat Governor of Texas, Netscape was the world's biggest internet browser. Michael Jordan was playing in the NBA, and Jeff Bezos had just released relentless.com, the predecessor to Amazon.
Abbott says, "Texas has done more than any state in HISTORY to secure our border."
Border security is an important issue in this year's midterm elections, and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott again pushed his efforts to secure the border between Texas and Mexico. Eighteen months ago, Abbott launched Operation Lone Star- a joint effort between the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) and the Texas National Guard to secure the border. Abbott's strategy has received national attention, particularly the bussing of migrants to northern states.
Migrants From Texas Didn’t Arrive On Monday but Philadelphia is Ready to Welcome Them
Last week, Philadelphia heard rumors that Texas Governor Greg Abbott was going to bus approximately 52 migrants to the city. The day they believed the event would happen was on Monday, November 14 but no buses arrived.
Sick Child Among Migrants Bussed to Philadelphia by Texas Governor
A sick 10-year-old girl needed treatment after she was put on a bus with other Texas migrants and sent to Philadelphia on Wednesday, a local lawmaker said. The unnamed girl was suffering from dehydration and had a high fever before she was taken to hospital. “It’s one of the more inhumane aspects that they would put a child who was dehydrated with a fever now, a very high fever [on the bus],” Philadelphia City Council member Helen Gym said. “It’s a terrible situation.” The vehicle carrying 28 migrants from Colombia, Cuba, and the Dominican Republic arrived in Philly before dawn Wednesday, the day after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that Philadelphia would be the next Democratic-led city he used in his migrant bus stunt.Read it at Associated Press
Abbott has spent $20 million bussing migrants to other states
Records from the Texas Department of Energy Management (TEDM) show that Gov. Greg Abbott's plan to bus migrants out of the state has cost Texans more than $20.14 million as of October.
Texas man charged for throwing White Claws at Ted Cruz during Astros parade
Cruz called the 33-year-old a "clown" with a "noodle for an arm."
The latest development in the Gabby Petito case
Gabby Petito update: Gabby Petito’s parents have won a wrongful death lawsuit against Brian Laundrie’s parents. Did Gabby Petito’s parents sue Brian Laundrie’s parents? What is in the Gabby Petito lawsuit? Brian Laundrie’s notebook includes confession about his fiance, Gabby Petito. Did Brian Laundrie kill Gabby Petito?
Comments / 0