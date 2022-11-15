After his Audi A6 was stolen, taken for a joy ride, crashed and trashed, Jerry Southard found the possible smoking gun to the crime after he got it back from the body shop. “In the back seat I saw something shiny. I thought ‘What is that? It was a Samsung cellphone,” said Southard. “Talk about a dumb car thief story.” The folks at the body shop didn’t claim the phone...

DENVER, CO ・ 21 HOURS AGO