ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commerce City, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
9NEWS

Sketch released after assault on Cherry Creek Trail

DENVER — Police released a composite sketch this week of a man believed to be responsible for an assault and attempted sexual assault last month along the Cherry Creek Trail. The assault happened around 8:40 p.m on the trail under the Interstate 225 bridge, according to a Crime Stoppers...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

7 arrested after multiple attacks on light rail trains

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Seven juveniles were arrested at a Lakewood high school Friday and now face charges in connection with multiple attacks that occurred on RTD light rail trains in recent weeks. The suspects were taken into custody at Longview High School on West 2nd Place on Friday, Nov....
LAKEWOOD, CO
9NEWS

Person killed at construction site in northern Colorado

WINDSOR, Colo. — Police are investigating after a person was killed in an accident at a construction site in northern Colorado Tuesday afternoon. The Windsor Police Department said the accident happened around 3:45 p.m. at a construction site in the area of Crystal Creek Drive and Rumley Creek Drive. The person was run over by a large piece of construction equipment and killed, police said.
WINDSOR, CO
The Denver Gazette

Denver auto theft numbers up but show goes on for DCPA usher whose car was stolen

After his Audi A6 was stolen, taken for a joy ride, crashed and trashed, Jerry Southard found the possible smoking gun to the crime after he got it back from the body shop. “In the back seat I saw something shiny. I thought ‘What is that? It was a Samsung cellphone,” said Southard. “Talk about a dumb car thief story.” The folks at the body shop didn’t claim the phone...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Possible kidnapping reported in Denver

DENVER — Denver Police are investigating a reported kidnapping Tuesday morning. Officers responded to the area around West 26th Avenue and Grove Street, and contacted multiple people. Police tweeted that they're interviewing people to figure out what happened. The area where officers are is just west of Federal Boulevard...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Woman dies after being struck by vehicle in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — A woman has died after being struck by a vehicle in Aurora. Aurora Police Department (APD) said the woman was struck in the intersection of East Mississippi Avenue and South Uvalda Street around 4:30 p.m. Monday. First responders provided aid at the scene and drove the...
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Denver police investigate reported kidnapping

Police in Denver investigated a reported kidnapping on Tuesday. Officers responded to the area of 26th and Grove Street and "contacted multiple people."Police tweeted an update that read in part, "We are investigating to understand what occurred."Denver police tweeted out a follow-up that a shelter-in-place in the area had been lifted. 
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Dad pleads guilty in daughter's accidental shooting death

FREDERICK, Colorado — An Adams County Sheriff's deputy who was charged in connection with the death of his three-year-old daughter pleaded guilty on Tuesday and was immediately sentenced. The Frederick Police Department (FPD) issued summonses to Elaine and Brett Eskam charging each of them with six counts of unlawful...
FREDERICK, CO
KDVR.com

Counterfeit money uncovered at Elizabeth home

Two men were arrested after an investigation into counterfeit money uncovered several criminal activities at a residence in Elizabeth, affidavits in the case said. Gabby Easterwood reports. Counterfeit money uncovered at Elizabeth home. Two men were arrested after an investigation into counterfeit money uncovered several criminal activities at a residence...
ELIZABETH, CO
9NEWS

9NEWS

Denver, CO
32K+
Followers
18K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Denver local news

 https://www.9news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy