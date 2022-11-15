Read full article on original website
Opinion: When is it too cold for people experiencing homelessness in Denver?David HeitzDenver, CO
Mom about to give birth finds out nurses have same name as her twins: "Meant to be"Amy ChristieDenver, CO
DougCo city leaders encourage school board to try again on funding measuresSuzie GlassmanLone Tree, CO
CDOT announces annual sun glare safety closures on I-70 EastHeather WillardIdaho Springs, CO
Denver Health provides $174 million in free care annuallyDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Commerce City investigators ID suspect vehicle used in deadly July robbery
Commerce City detectives have identified the make and model of a suspect vehicle used in a deadly robbery in July, the Commerce City Police Department announced Tuesday.
Denver judge upholds search warrants used in Green Valley Ranch arson investigation
A Denver District Court judge has upheld a group of search warrants used by police that led them to three teenagers now facing charges connected to the deaths of five family members in a 2020 house fire. The victims of the intentionally set fire in Green Valley Ranch were Djibril...
Suspect killed in Greeley officer-involved shooting identified
This case is under investigation by the Weld County Critical Incident Response Team.
Sketch released after assault on Cherry Creek Trail
DENVER — Police released a composite sketch this week of a man believed to be responsible for an assault and attempted sexual assault last month along the Cherry Creek Trail. The assault happened around 8:40 p.m on the trail under the Interstate 225 bridge, according to a Crime Stoppers...
7 arrested after multiple attacks on light rail trains
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Seven juveniles were arrested at a Lakewood high school Friday and now face charges in connection with multiple attacks that occurred on RTD light rail trains in recent weeks. The suspects were taken into custody at Longview High School on West 2nd Place on Friday, Nov....
Suspects wanted in Denver neighborhood assault
According to police, when officers arrived they spoke with a hotel manager who said they found the victim in a pool of blood on the floor.
Reported kidnapping ends with man, 2 minors arrested
A reported kidnapping on Tuesday ended up being a possible menacing with an assault incident, the Denver Police Department said.
Denver district attorney says deadly police shooting justified
Dramatic body cam video has been released in a horrific case of domestic violence where police shot and killed the suspect.
Person killed at construction site in northern Colorado
WINDSOR, Colo. — Police are investigating after a person was killed in an accident at a construction site in northern Colorado Tuesday afternoon. The Windsor Police Department said the accident happened around 3:45 p.m. at a construction site in the area of Crystal Creek Drive and Rumley Creek Drive. The person was run over by a large piece of construction equipment and killed, police said.
28-year-old killed in Denver hit-and-run; parents plead for answers
A hit-and-run crash in Denver left a pedestrian dead and another man seriously hurt. The incident happened in the wee hours of Saturday morning at 15th near Stout Street.
Denver auto theft numbers up but show goes on for DCPA usher whose car was stolen
After his Audi A6 was stolen, taken for a joy ride, crashed and trashed, Jerry Southard found the possible smoking gun to the crime after he got it back from the body shop. “In the back seat I saw something shiny. I thought ‘What is that? It was a Samsung cellphone,” said Southard. “Talk about a dumb car thief story.” The folks at the body shop didn’t claim the phone...
Possible kidnapping reported in Denver
DENVER — Denver Police are investigating a reported kidnapping Tuesday morning. Officers responded to the area around West 26th Avenue and Grove Street, and contacted multiple people. Police tweeted that they're interviewing people to figure out what happened. The area where officers are is just west of Federal Boulevard...
Larimer County woman is first to face a state charge for providing a fentanyl pill that killed someone
LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — Kara Gorman, 24, was found dead Sept.1 in her Fort Collins apartment of a fentanyl overdose, and the woman accused of giving her a pill is the only person so far in Colorado to face a new state charge aimed at drug dealers – distribution of fentanyl resulting in death.
Woman dies after being struck by vehicle in Aurora
AURORA, Colo. — A woman has died after being struck by a vehicle in Aurora. Aurora Police Department (APD) said the woman was struck in the intersection of East Mississippi Avenue and South Uvalda Street around 4:30 p.m. Monday. First responders provided aid at the scene and drove the...
Denver police investigate reported kidnapping
Police in Denver investigated a reported kidnapping on Tuesday. Officers responded to the area of 26th and Grove Street and "contacted multiple people."Police tweeted an update that read in part, "We are investigating to understand what occurred."Denver police tweeted out a follow-up that a shelter-in-place in the area had been lifted.
Aurora FOP reacts to new interim chief hire
FOX31 heard from the police union in Aurora about Tuesday’s announcement to hire Art Acevedo as the newest interim police chief.
Possible kidnapping in Sloan Lake neighborhood
The Denver Police Department is investigating a possible kidnapping in the Sloan Lake neighborhood on Tuesday morning.
Fort Collins family in search of trailer stolen from storage facility
They called their trailer a second home, but now, a Fort Collins family says that second home is gone after it was stolen from a storage facility a few weeks ago.
Dad pleads guilty in daughter's accidental shooting death
FREDERICK, Colorado — An Adams County Sheriff's deputy who was charged in connection with the death of his three-year-old daughter pleaded guilty on Tuesday and was immediately sentenced. The Frederick Police Department (FPD) issued summonses to Elaine and Brett Eskam charging each of them with six counts of unlawful...
