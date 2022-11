Jalen Carter and Brock Bowers are Two of the Four Lombardi Award Finalists. Georgia junior defensive lineman Jalen Carter and sophomore tight end Brock Bowers have been named two of the four finalists for the Rotary Lombardi Award, according to an announcement from the Rotary Club of Houston and the Rotary Lombardi Award Committee Thursday.

ATHENS, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO