Ronald G. Lewis, 63, of Louisville was welcomed into Heaven at 4:45 pm, Saturday, November 12, 2022, at the HSHS St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, Illinois. Ronnie was born on November 18, 1958, at the Clay County Hospital in Flora, the son of Ronald B. and Anna Mae (Morris) Lewis. Ronnie worked as a plumber for his family business Lewis Plumbing and Electric until they closed. He was Christened in 1959 at Louisville Methodist Church and later Baptized August 2009 by his nephew Zach Strange. Ronnie loved all things outdoors including hunting and fishing, collecting Indian Artifacts, and was a member of the National Wild Turkey Federation. He was also a member of the Louisville Methodist Church. Ronnie was an avid reader, most especially The Bible, and anything to do with nature. We could listen to him for hours. He could recite scripture with ease and was so knowledgeable on a wide variety of things… a walking encyclopedia. He had a quick wit, and an easy smile, and was never quick to anger. He loved his family fiercely.

LOUISVILLE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO