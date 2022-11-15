Read full article on original website
Effingham Board Of Education Approves Transportation Software For District School Busses
The Effingham Unit 40 Board of Education has greenlit the use of transportation software for district school busses. The Board approved the measure unanimously, and the software will be installed to be used in the near future. This software has built-in GPS, and will help substitute drivers navigate the route, help with faster response with any needed repairs, and help parents know where the bus is in case it is running late, among other useful features. The software will be used through tablets installed in every district bus in operation.
Local Sports Results For Tuesday November 15th
MAHOMET DEFEATED TRI-COUNTY 51-39 AT ST. JOE OGDEN THANKSGIVING TOURNEY.
Teutopolis Board of Trustees to Meet Wednesday
The Teutopolis Board of Trustees is set to meet on Wednesday, November 16th at 7:00pm. Introduce and pass Ordinance No. 998, An Ordinance Temporarily Amending Section 92.35 of The Code of Ordinances for the Village of Teutopolis, Illinois (Open Burning) Approve an amendment to the September 21, 2022 Minutes. Report...
Alice J. Brasel, 88
Alice J. Brasel, 88, of Glen Carbon, formerly of Effingham, IL, passed away on Sunday, November 13, 2022 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 21, 2022 at Centenary United Methodist Church in Effingham. Burial will be in Oak Ridge Cemetery in Effingham. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Monday prior to the service at the church. Services are in the care of Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham.
Ronald G. Lewis, 63
Ronald G. Lewis, 63, of Louisville was welcomed into Heaven at 4:45 pm, Saturday, November 12, 2022, at the HSHS St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, Illinois. Ronnie was born on November 18, 1958, at the Clay County Hospital in Flora, the son of Ronald B. and Anna Mae (Morris) Lewis. Ronnie worked as a plumber for his family business Lewis Plumbing and Electric until they closed. He was Christened in 1959 at Louisville Methodist Church and later Baptized August 2009 by his nephew Zach Strange. Ronnie loved all things outdoors including hunting and fishing, collecting Indian Artifacts, and was a member of the National Wild Turkey Federation. He was also a member of the Louisville Methodist Church. Ronnie was an avid reader, most especially The Bible, and anything to do with nature. We could listen to him for hours. He could recite scripture with ease and was so knowledgeable on a wide variety of things… a walking encyclopedia. He had a quick wit, and an easy smile, and was never quick to anger. He loved his family fiercely.
Mid-IL Big Brothers Big Sisters Annual Holiday Auction Coming Soon
The following has been released by the Mid-IL Big Brothers Big Sisters:. The Mid-IL Big Brothers Big Sisters Annual Holiday Auction is only a few weeks away!. Our Silent auction will open on Nov. 29th at noon and will run through Dec. 1st at 8pm. Our Live Auction will be...
Patricia A. Schultz, 81
Patricia A. Schultz, 81, passed away Saturday, November 12, 2022 at her home in Teutopolis. A memorial mass will be held at 10:30 am Friday, November 18, 2022 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Teutopolis with burial in St. Francis Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Thursday in St. Clare Hall at St. Francis Church. Memorial donations may be given to the charity of the donor’s choice. Arrangements are in the care of Bauer Funeral Home in Teutopolis.
Teutopolis Fire Protection District Responds To Accident On Route 40 (Main Street)
On Wednesday, 11/16/2022 at 13:24 hours, Firefighters were dispatched to a two-vehicle accident in front of 1505 West Main (Route 40) with unknown injuries. Upon arrival, all occupants were out of their vehicles reporting no injuries. Firefighters assisted with traffic control and debris removal from the highway. Effingham County Sheriff...
Wednesday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 32 year old Daniel E. Martin of Teutopolis for a Crawford County FTA warrant for violation of probation conditions. Daniel was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 44 year old Angela M. Mace of Altamont for an Effingham County...
Two Individuals Facing Multiple Felony Charges In Fayette County Court
Two individuals are facing multiple felony charges in Fayette County Court after their arrests last week. 56 year old Lisa E. Tedrick has been charged in Fayette County Court with Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Unlawful Possession of Weapons by Felon for allegedly possessing ammunition. The Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Weapons by Felon charges are both Class 3 Felonies while the other charge is a Misdemeanor.
