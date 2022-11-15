ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A person suffered non-life-threatening injuries Wednesday afternoon after being shot by a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper. The incident happened near Halls Ferry Road and Hecht Avenue in north St. Louis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a trooper tried to pull over a person in a stolen car but they ran away. That's when the trooper shot them in the arm.

SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO