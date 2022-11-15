Read full article on original website
UPDATE: Police find elderly man who disappeared after leaving St. Louis County restaurant
85-year-old Donald Becker has dementia. Police say he was last seen at Rizzo’s Restaurant around 4 Wednesday afternoon.
North St. Louis County first responders rescue man from neighborhood pond Monday
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Several North St. Louis County first responders are being recognized for their heroic actions Monday. St. Louis County police officers and Black Jack firefighters saved a man who had crashed his truck into a neighborhood pond. It happened around 4:30 p.m. on Monday near...
KMOV
WATCH: St. Louis County officers dive into cold water to save driver, firefighter
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - News 4 has obtained body camera footage showing the moment two St. Louis County officers dove into cold water Monday afternoon to save a driver and a firefighter. Just after 4:15 p.m. Monday, that footage shows first responders at the scene of a truck...
MSHP trooper shoots person in arm during St. Louis County traffic stop
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A person suffered non-life-threatening injuries Wednesday afternoon after being shot by a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper. The incident happened near Halls Ferry Road and Hecht Avenue in north St. Louis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a trooper tried to pull over a person in a stolen car but they ran away. That's when the trooper shot them in the arm.
myleaderpaper.com
High Ridge man hurt in crash in St. Charles
Wesley C. Davis, 30, of High Ridge was injured Monday, Nov. 14, in a three-vehicle accident on Hwy. 61 south of East Pitman Road in St. Charles County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 11:57 p.m., Davis was driving a 2001 Chrysler PT Cruiser north on the highway and...
St. Louis County residents concerned over intersection after fatal accident
Neighbors paid tribute to a woman who was struck and killed in a car crash in Florissant on Saturday.
KMOV
Vehicle thefts nearly triples in parts of St. Louis region, contributing to higher insurances rates
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Vehicle thefts in the St. Louis metro have significantly increased in parts of the region. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, in October 2021, officers investigated 333 vehicle thefts compared to 912 in October 2022. In unincorporated St. Louis County, the police department...
Man shot and killed in north St. Louis County Sunday
St. Louis County Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead Sunday night.
East St. Louis brothers convicted in 2020 kidnapping
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — Two East St. Louis men were convicted by a federal jury Thursday on kidnapping charges. Kenwyn L. Frazier, 36, and Kendrick A. Frazier, 34, were found guilty of the kidnapping of Kein Eastman that occurred on Aug. 13, 2020. The verdict comes after a six-day jury trial.
KSDK
Driver killed in WB I-70 crash in St. Charles County Tuesday morning
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A crash involving two tractor-trailers closed all westbound lanes of Interstate 70 at Highway 61 in St. Charles County Tuesday morning. The impact was reported shortly before 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to a MoDOT traffic map alert. Corporal Dallas Thompson, a spokesperson for the...
Woman dies after 2-car crash Saturday night in St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A woman died in the hospital after a crash on Saturday in north St. Louis County. The crash happened shortly before 11:50 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Halls Ferry Road and Vaile Avenue, St. Louis County police said. Police said a Buick Lacrosse...
KMOV
2 injured in head-on crash near O’Fallon, Illinois
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) – Two people were taken to the hospital after a head-on crash near O’Fallon, Illinois Tuesday. The crash occurred around 12:45 p.m. in the 800 block of Scott-Troy Road. According to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department, a 2012 crashed into a 2016 Ford pickup truck.
'I want to see justice done': St. Louis Co. mom among hundreds suing over Coldwater Creek contamination
FLORISSANT, Mo. — For 32 years, Mary Clynes has witnessed her child struggle. Her daughter Melissa was born with a condition called Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome. It's a rare birth defect that affects normal blood flow through the heart. "The only cure for that is a heart transplant or...
St. Louis County shooting leaves man dead
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis County Police Crimes Against Persons detectives launched a homicide investigation following the fatal shooting of a man Sunday night in Riaza Square. Officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation at about 10 p.m. Sunday in the area of Larimore Parkway and Riaza Square. A ShotSpotter detects and notifies police of nearby gunshots.
KMOV
St. Louis man shares story about overcoming marijuana conviction, quest to become a substitute teacher
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Hundreds of thousands of Missourians are on standby to have their marijuana convictions expunged now that Missouri voters said, “Yes,” to Amendment 3 on Nov. 8. Eight grams of marijuana, about a quarter of an ounce, is keeping former social worker Alexander Martin...
Restaurant chain closes a west St. Louis County location
ELLISVILLE, Mo. — Walnut Grill, a Pittsburgh-based restaurant chain, has shuttered its Ellisville location in west St. Louis County. Tuesday was the last day of operation for the Ellisville location, officials said. The Ellisville store, which opened in 2014, was the chain's entry into the St. Louis market. The...
Suspects steal over $22K in merchandise from St. Louis-area department stores
FENTON, Mo. — Four Texas women are being held on $75,000 cash-only bonds for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise from St. Louis department stores. According to the St. Louis County Police Department, 33-year-old Lavina Ghelmegeanu, 39-year-old Desdemona Dila, 31-year-old Ana Curuera and 32-year-old Ecsmira Vasile were charged with stealing $750 or more.
'I am very thankful': Young girl delivers mom's 'miracle' baby at home with help of dispatcher
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A very special north St. Louis County child was honored Wednesday after she helped her mom deliver her baby sister at home. At just 10 years old a little girl, named Miracle, called 911 when her pregnant mom was in pain, little did she know she’d be helping bring her baby sister into the world before that call even ended.
Woman killed in two-vehicle crash Saturday night
St. Louis County Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash Saturday night that left one woman dead.
20-home subdivision coming to East St. Louis
What was once an empty field in East St. Louis will soon be transformed into a 20-home development.
5 On Your Side
