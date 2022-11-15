ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis County, MO

MSHP trooper shoots person in arm during St. Louis County traffic stop

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A person suffered non-life-threatening injuries Wednesday afternoon after being shot by a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper. The incident happened near Halls Ferry Road and Hecht Avenue in north St. Louis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a trooper tried to pull over a person in a stolen car but they ran away. That's when the trooper shot them in the arm.
High Ridge man hurt in crash in St. Charles

Wesley C. Davis, 30, of High Ridge was injured Monday, Nov. 14, in a three-vehicle accident on Hwy. 61 south of East Pitman Road in St. Charles County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 11:57 p.m., Davis was driving a 2001 Chrysler PT Cruiser north on the highway and...
2 injured in head-on crash near O’Fallon, Illinois

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) – Two people were taken to the hospital after a head-on crash near O’Fallon, Illinois Tuesday. The crash occurred around 12:45 p.m. in the 800 block of Scott-Troy Road. According to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department, a 2012 crashed into a 2016 Ford pickup truck.
St. Louis County shooting leaves man dead

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis County Police Crimes Against Persons detectives launched a homicide investigation following the fatal shooting of a man Sunday night in Riaza Square. Officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation at about 10 p.m. Sunday in the area of Larimore Parkway and Riaza Square. A ShotSpotter detects and notifies police of nearby gunshots.
Restaurant chain closes a west St. Louis County location

ELLISVILLE, Mo. — Walnut Grill, a Pittsburgh-based restaurant chain, has shuttered its Ellisville location in west St. Louis County. Tuesday was the last day of operation for the Ellisville location, officials said. The Ellisville store, which opened in 2014, was the chain's entry into the St. Louis market. The...
'I am very thankful': Young girl delivers mom's 'miracle' baby at home with help of dispatcher

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A very special north St. Louis County child was honored Wednesday after she helped her mom deliver her baby sister at home. At just 10 years old a little girl, named Miracle, called 911 when her pregnant mom was in pain, little did she know she’d be helping bring her baby sister into the world before that call even ended.
St. Louis local news

