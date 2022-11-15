Missoula PaddleHeads slugger/reliever Jayson Newman named Pioneer League MVP

MISSOULA — Montana opens its home slate Thursday by facing some more-comparable competition as it seeks its first victory of the year. The Griz are 0-2 after playing a pair of physical teams, a style seen more out east than in the west. They lost 91-63 at Duquesne and 86-64 at Xavier, both teams that are ranked much higher than them in KenPom and the latter of which is receiving votes in the AP Top 25 poll.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO