Missoula PaddleHeads slugger/reliever Jayson Newman named Pioneer League MVP

Hellgate's Anderson among four Montana soccer coaches feted by national organization; two players also honored
MISSOULA — Coach Jay Anderson, whose Missoula Hellgate boys soccer team made Montana history last month by winning its fourth straight State AA title, is among four Treasure State skippers that have been named Coach of the Year by the United Soccer Coaches organization. United Soccer Coaches recognizes coaches...
Exclusive: "Montana tough" QB Lucas Johnson relishes leadership role with Griz
MISSOULA — Lucas Johnson came to Montana after spending four years at Georgia Tech and two others at San Diego State, and has taken the reins of the Grizzlies offense as its No. 1 quarterback in 2022. Though he's missed all or parts of three games due to injuries,...
Montana volleyball team continues breakthrough season with win at Idaho State
MISSOULA — The Montana volleyball team's breakthrough season continued Thursday with a win at Idaho State in four sets, 25-17, 25-22, 23-25, 25-16. The Grizzlies improved to 10-5 in Big Sky Conference play and 17-10 overall. It's the most wins for any Montana team in the 2000s. Montana has...
St. Ignatius hosts Belt in first state title game trip since long-forgotten 1948 crown
MISSOULA — St. Ignatius’s long wait to get back to a state championship football game is over. The Bulldogs will host Belt in a battle of undefeated teams at 1 p.m. Saturday in the town of St. Ignatius on the Flathead Reservation. It’ll be their first appearance in the title game and their first time hosting the championship contest in 74 years.
Montana opens home slate seeking first win in four-team Zootown Classic
MISSOULA — Montana opens its home slate Thursday by facing some more-comparable competition as it seeks its first victory of the year. The Griz are 0-2 after playing a pair of physical teams, a style seen more out east than in the west. They lost 91-63 at Duquesne and 86-64 at Xavier, both teams that are ranked much higher than them in KenPom and the latter of which is receiving votes in the AP Top 25 poll.
Great Falls to Phoenix, Camryn Rhodes loved dancing all the way
A former Griz Spirit Squad member is on the sidelines at a new stadium cheering for the Arizona Cardinals in the National Football League. Camryn Rhodes, a 23-year-old from Great Falls, Montana, first cheered on the Griz for four years at the University of Montana. She earned her wildlife biology degree at UM and is now working toward a second degree in veterinary technology.
Montana Lady Griz surge past Providence for first victory
MISSOULA — It wasn't the finals of the Big Sky Conference tournament, but it sure sounded like it when Sammy Fatkin scored the first basket for the Montana women's basketball team Tuesday morning. The occasion was the School Day game, with roughly 5,000 kids packing into Dahlberg Arena to...
Montana State, law enforcement prepare for Cat-Griz, College GameDay
BOZEMAN — Though Saturday’s Cat-Griz football game has a new added wrinkle with ESPN’s “College GameDay” coming to Bozeman, university and law enforcement officials have already prepared. Bozeman will host the 121st iteration of the rivalry series between Montana State University and the University of...
Popular Butte sports bar shares important role in Brawl of the Wild
BUTTE, Mont. -- As the middle ground between Missoula and Bozeman, Butte plays an important role in the Brawl of the Wild. And that role includes finding a bite to eat. Perhaps no spot uptown has more prominent relations with the Cats and the Griz than Metals Sports Bar & Grill.
Brawl of the Wild game seeing historically high-ticket prices
In Montana, no sporting event generates more excitement than the annual college football game between the University of Montana Grizzlies and the Montana State Bobcats.
MSU Officials Hoping Cat Griz Attendees Refrain From Spicy “Cat Griz Chant”
You know the chant I'm referring to. It ends with "Go Cats Go!" Considering the nationally televised coverage Bozeman will be receiving this Saturday, it's not an unreasonable request. It's not just the biggest football game in Montana; this Saturday we've got big-time company in the house. ESPN's College GameDay...
Earthquake rattles Western Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. — The U.S. Geological Survey is reporting a 3.7 magnitude earthquake occurred at 6:47 a.m. four kilometers northeast of Ravalli, Montana. Viewers in the Charlo area have reported that they felt shaking for about a minute. NBC Montana will update this story as more information becomes available.
Mission Valley residents react to Wednesday morning earthquake
Homes in the Mission Valley woke up Wednesday morning to rumbling and shaking as a magnitude 3.7 earthquake hit just outside Ravalli.
Woman Under the Influence Drives Into Oncoming Traffic in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On November 16, 2022, Missoula Police Department officers were dispatched to Brooks Street for a moving violation complaint. The complainant called 911 and said that a female in a purple minivan had run a red light, was swerving in the lane of traffic, and into oncoming traffic.
Dana Carvey Talks About Missoula and His Montana Roots (Audio)
Montana has its fair share of Montana-born celebrities. One of which is an SNL alumnus and famous comedian, Dana Carvey. Doing celebrity interviews has always been a big bonus of working in radio. I grew up watching Dana Carvey on Saturday Night Live, and like many of you can recite every word to the Waynes World movies. Now while Dana was born in Missoula, his family moved when he was about 2 years old.
‘Unusual’ 3.7-magnitude earthquake shakes western Montana awake, geologists say
A 3.7-magnitude earthquake shook western Montana north of Missoula on the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 16, the U.S. Geological Survey reports. The 7.4-mile deep quake hit in Ravalli at 6:47 a.m., according to the USGS. About 36 miles south, people near Missoula reported feeling the tremor to the agency. Others in Kalispell and Whitefish also felt it.
Armed Men Patrol Authorized Homeless Encampment in Montana
Does it Really Take 7 Men with Guns and Tactical Gear to Measure a Tent?. Over the summer, an authorized campsite in Missoula, MT, was regularly patrolled by groups of men from Rogers International, a private security firm contracted with the city. The primary function of this patrol is to...
Montana Highway Patrol Urges Planning for Next Winter Snowstorm
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - With the first real taste of winter driving behind us, the Montana Highway Patrol is asking Missoula area drivers to take stock of how they fared in the snow. Public Information Officer Sergeant Jay Nelson spoke to KGVO News about the sheer number of crashes...
Montana Pup Could Bring Boundless Energy to Your Barn This Winter
If you've been getting lonely on the ranch, or even your "spread" in town, we may have found the perfect companion. Meet Esme, who stopped by the studios for a visit for "Take Me Home Tuesday", where we feature some of the pets up for adoption at the Humane Society of Western Montana shelter in Missoula.
UM is in a losing accessibility battle
The University of Montana is misleading incoming students by saying it has an inclusive campus when there are many barriers keeping students with disabilities from moving freely on it. UM has been pulled in many directions with staffing issues across campus. But the fact that the University has not done...
