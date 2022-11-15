Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Is Kuma's Corner still as Iconic as it once was?Chicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
My Favorite Wood Fired Pizza is Located in South BarringtonChicago Food KingSouth Barrington, IL
Football: ‘Nothing I’ve been a part of before’: How Ohio State special teams weathered dreary conditions at NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 21-7 win over NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: ‘Playing with instincts’: Stroud flashes legs in No. 2 Ohio State’s 21-7 win at NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Headstones vandalized with swastikas at Jewish cemetery in Waukegan
Bright red swastikas were painted on 16 large headstones at the Jewish cemetery, police said.
fox32chicago.com
'Kanye was rite': Jewish cemetery vandalized with swastikas in suburban Chicago
WAUKEGAN, Ill. - Hate strikes in the northern suburbs, as Jewish headstones were spray-painted with swastikas in a Waukegan cemetery. Police are now investigating. "The desecration of graves is as low as it gets, and by the way, it’s also as cowardly as it gets," said David Goldenberg, regional director of ADL (Anti-Defamation League) Midwest.
Judge Overturns 33rd Conviction Tied to Former Chicago Police Detective
Edwin Davila walked into a cold rain outside a Chicago courtroom on Tuesday with his son at his side, and a decades-long burden of a murder conviction lifted from his shoulders. “I am happy I am finally free, but it has taken so long,” the 48-year-old told reporters. Davila...
fox32chicago.com
Man who played role in Jan. 6 riot now charged with murder after crash kills Skokie woman
CHICAGO - A downstate man who assaulted a police officer and cameraman during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol has been charged with first-degree murder for last week’s wrong-way crash on Interstate 55, which killed a Skokie woman. Shane Woods, 44, of Auburn, is also charged...
WIFR
Elgin police union overwhelmingly vote ‘no confidence’ in Chief
ELGIN, Ill. (WIFR) - Union police officers in Elgin claim that working conditions under the current Chief of Police are unsafe, toxic and lack transparency. According to a statement released Monday by Elgin Police Benevolent and Protective Association Unit #54, members attempted to address mismanagement issues for years with Elgin Chief of Police Ana Lalley, and were unsuccessful.
NBC Chicago
Rash of Robberies on Chicago's North Side Trigger Intense Police Investigation
Chicago police are investigating a series of brazen thefts that occurred over a matter of hours this week on the city’s North Side. On Monday, police say a man and woman sitting in a parked car in the 400 block of West Arlington Place when they were approached and robbed by multiple men, all of whom were wearing ski masks and pointing weapons at them.
How a Strange Deal Struck in Springfield a Decade Ago Now Prevents Illinois Communities From Banning Assault Weapons
After the terrifying mass shooting at Highland Park's Fourth of July parade, many noted the irony that the incident occurred in one of the few cities in Illinois where assault weapons are banned by local law. But few have noted that today, no other Illinois community can put such an...
cwbchicago.com
Alderman who said he wants fewer cops in his ward is now asking people to PLEASE stop shooting each other for 48 hours
On Monday, less than a month after publicly stating in a City Council meeting that he wanted fewer police officers in his ward, Chicago Ald. Byron Sigcho Lopez (25th) issued another public statement. This time, he asked his ward’s residents to refrain from shooting and killing each other for 48 hours because too many people had been injured in a flurry of violence.
NBC Chicago
Downstate Man Who Assaulted Police Officer in Jan. 6 Riot Charged With Murder After Crash That Killed Skokie Woman
A downstate man who assaulted a police officer and cameraman during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol has been charged with first-degree murder for last week’s wrong-way crash on Interstate 55, which killed a Skokie woman. Shane Woods, 44, of Auburn, is also charged with aggravated...
You Won’t Believe How These Illinois Thieves Broke Into Gun Store
These thieves in Illinois used a very unique method to break into a gun shop to steal weapons. Nearly two dozen guns were stolen from an Oak Forest gun shop. Oak Forest police released surveillance photos showing the suspects wearing stocking caps and masks. Illinois Thieves Use Unusual Method To...
fox32chicago.com
Elgin police union votes no confidence in top cop
ELGIN, Ill. - Union members of the Elgin Police Benevolent & Protective Association Unit #54 completed a formal "Vote of No Confidence" in Elgin's top cop Chief Ana Lalley last week. On Nov. 7, members completed a formal "Vote of No Confidence" which passed overwhelmingly. According to the union, it...
WIFR
Former IL Gov. Pat Quinn to announce political plans
CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - After weeks of speculation, former Illinois Governor Pat Quinn will soon unveil his plans for the 2023 election cycle. Quinn, who led the state from 2009 to 2015, is expected to hold a news conference Thursday afternoon in Chicago. Before he became governor, Quinn held the Illinois Lt. Governor, state treasurer and Cook County Board of Appeals commissioner positions.
cwbchicago.com
Retired teacher who went to prison for starting a fire outside a Chicago bar in 2015 is charged with starting another fire outside the same bar
A retired Chicago teacher who went to prison for starting a fire outside a Northwest Side tavern in 2015 was charged Wednesday with intentionally setting another fire outside the same bar. Both fires were started near a wooden deck by the rear entrance to Sidekicks, 4424 West Montrose. Surveillance video...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine woman beat man with cribbage board, prosecutors say
RACINE, Wis. - Janice Petri, 60, of Racine, faces multiple charges after prosecutors say she beat a 75-year-old man with a cribbage board. The charges include physical abuse of an elder person, two counts of felony bail jumping and two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping. According to a criminal complaint,...
Eater
Apparently, Mayor Lori Lightfoot Moonlights Delivering Pizza
Food is sometimes unwittingly dragged into political theater. Eight years ago, challenger Bruce Rauner’s office leveraged incumbent Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn’s dislike of garlic to contrast the two. No one is saying garlic made the difference between victory and defeat, but campaign managers are looking for anything to drum up attention and give their candidate an edge.
Former Illinois Governor Pat Quinn won't run for mayor of Chicago
Former Illinois Governor Pat Quinn announced Thursday he will not be running for mayor of Chicago.
WSPY NEWS
Person injured in Oswego shooting
The Oswego Police Department says that officers were called to the 2000 block of Farmington Lakes Drive Tuesday night for a report of gunshots. One person was taken to an area hospital with what police describe as non-life-threatening injuries. Police did not say what led to the shooting or if...
KMOV
Illinois State Police update language of FOID card clear and present danger rule
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - The Illinois State Police have updated language in an emergency rule pertaining to clear and present danger reporting and FOID cards. State lawmakers initially approved the rule in August addressing a loophole that came to light after the Highland Park mass shooting. ISP Director Brendan Kelly said...
Shoppers Recount Horrifying Moments After Security Guard Shot to Death at River Oaks Mall
A 57-year-old man is dead after he was shot during a jewelry store robbery in a suburban mall on Wednesday, with shoppers in nearby retailers forced to dive for cover amid the sound of gunfire. According to police, the man was working as a security guard at a store inside...
FBI: 3 masked men rob Bolingbrook bank; employees tied up
BOLINGBROOK, Ill. — A Bolingbrook bank was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday morning and the employees were tied up, according to the FBI. At around 9:55 a.m., authorities responded to a Huntington Bank branch, located in the 300 block of Quadrangle Drive, on the report of a robbery. Three masked...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
100K+
Followers
80K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0