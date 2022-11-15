ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukegan, IL

fox32chicago.com

'Kanye was rite': Jewish cemetery vandalized with swastikas in suburban Chicago

WAUKEGAN, Ill. - Hate strikes in the northern suburbs, as Jewish headstones were spray-painted with swastikas in a Waukegan cemetery. Police are now investigating. "The desecration of graves is as low as it gets, and by the way, it’s also as cowardly as it gets," said David Goldenberg, regional director of ADL (Anti-Defamation League) Midwest.
WAUKEGAN, IL
WIFR

Elgin police union overwhelmingly vote ‘no confidence’ in Chief

ELGIN, Ill. (WIFR) - Union police officers in Elgin claim that working conditions under the current Chief of Police are unsafe, toxic and lack transparency. According to a statement released Monday by Elgin Police Benevolent and Protective Association Unit #54, members attempted to address mismanagement issues for years with Elgin Chief of Police Ana Lalley, and were unsuccessful.
ELGIN, IL
NBC Chicago

Rash of Robberies on Chicago's North Side Trigger Intense Police Investigation

Chicago police are investigating a series of brazen thefts that occurred over a matter of hours this week on the city’s North Side. On Monday, police say a man and woman sitting in a parked car in the 400 block of West Arlington Place when they were approached and robbed by multiple men, all of whom were wearing ski masks and pointing weapons at them.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Alderman who said he wants fewer cops in his ward is now asking people to PLEASE stop shooting each other for 48 hours

On Monday, less than a month after publicly stating in a City Council meeting that he wanted fewer police officers in his ward, Chicago Ald. Byron Sigcho Lopez (25th) issued another public statement. This time, he asked his ward’s residents to refrain from shooting and killing each other for 48 hours because too many people had been injured in a flurry of violence.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Elgin police union votes no confidence in top cop

ELGIN, Ill. - Union members of the Elgin Police Benevolent & Protective Association Unit #54 completed a formal "Vote of No Confidence" in Elgin's top cop Chief Ana Lalley last week. On Nov. 7, members completed a formal "Vote of No Confidence" which passed overwhelmingly. According to the union, it...
ELGIN, IL
WIFR

Former IL Gov. Pat Quinn to announce political plans

CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - After weeks of speculation, former Illinois Governor Pat Quinn will soon unveil his plans for the 2023 election cycle. Quinn, who led the state from 2009 to 2015, is expected to hold a news conference Thursday afternoon in Chicago. Before he became governor, Quinn held the Illinois Lt. Governor, state treasurer and Cook County Board of Appeals commissioner positions.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine woman beat man with cribbage board, prosecutors say

RACINE, Wis. - Janice Petri, 60, of Racine, faces multiple charges after prosecutors say she beat a 75-year-old man with a cribbage board. The charges include physical abuse of an elder person, two counts of felony bail jumping and two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping. According to a criminal complaint,...
RACINE, WI
Eater

Apparently, Mayor Lori Lightfoot Moonlights Delivering Pizza

Food is sometimes unwittingly dragged into political theater. Eight years ago, challenger Bruce Rauner’s office leveraged incumbent Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn’s dislike of garlic to contrast the two. No one is saying garlic made the difference between victory and defeat, but campaign managers are looking for anything to drum up attention and give their candidate an edge.
CHICAGO, IL
WSPY NEWS

Person injured in Oswego shooting

The Oswego Police Department says that officers were called to the 2000 block of Farmington Lakes Drive Tuesday night for a report of gunshots. One person was taken to an area hospital with what police describe as non-life-threatening injuries. Police did not say what led to the shooting or if...
OSWEGO, IL
WGN TV

FBI: 3 masked men rob Bolingbrook bank; employees tied up

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. — A Bolingbrook bank was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday morning and the employees were tied up, according to the FBI. At around 9:55 a.m., authorities responded to a Huntington Bank branch, located in the 300 block of Quadrangle Drive, on the report of a robbery. Three masked...
BOLINGBROOK, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

