Related
Bear attack in Vermont resort town injures woman as risky encounters on the rise: officials
Game Wardens are investigating after a bear attacked and injured a woman in the southern Vermont town of Stratton on Wednesday evening, wildlife officials said.
New England has 12 of the most ‘magical’ winter towns in the U.S.
Two are in Massachusetts, according to TripsToDiscover.com. Some American towns are downright magical during the winter months, and 12 of the nation’s best are in New England, according to TripsToDiscover.com. The travel website recently released a list of the 50 most magical winter wonderland towns in the U.S. and...
The 2nd Tallest Mountain in Maine Might Not Be What You’d Expect
I'm going to go out on a limb and assume the majority of those reading already know what the tallest mountain in Maine is. Of course, it's the legendary Mount Katahdin, standing at 5,269 feet. In fact, it actually has the two tallest peaks if you count its spur, Hamlin Peak.
Over A Century Ago Newspapers Reported Sightings of Specter Moose in Maine
A giant specter moose? Believe it or not, it was a tale that struck fear into the grizzliest of woodsmen in Maine. How about a moose ghost story? It's definitely a strange tail from the Maine woods, but at the time there were many reports of a huge all-white moose. Their accounts of the beast were reported in newspapers around the state and the New York Times. Maine's specter moose would appear in newspaper headlines 1901, 1917 and 1932.
New England has 7 of the prettiest American towns to visit during winter, according to Country Living
Two of them are in Massachusetts. Travelers looking for a scenic winter escape will find plenty of Instagrammable destinations across New England, according to Country Living. The publication recently released a list of 40 of the prettiest American towns to visit during the winter and included seven New England destinations: Sandwich; Nantucket; Bar Harbor, Maine; Portsmouth and Littleton, both in N.H.; Mystic, Conn.; and Woodstock, Vermont.
Chronicle
Feds Again Consider Reintroducing Grizzlies to North Cascades
Federal agencies are yet again considering plans to bring grizzly bears home to the deep forested valleys of the North Cascades where they once thrived. The National Park Service and U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service announced Thursday they would look at the options to bring back the big brown bears.
‘Prickly visitor’ clinging to railing at Alaska national park has rangers myth busting
“A porcupine, aka Needle Beaver, has approximately 30,000 quills on its body. (Not a hugger. We repeat. Not. A. Hugger.)”
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Highest Point in Vermont
Vermont is the only New England state that doesn’t touch the Atlantic Ocean. This northerly, forested land borders Canada in the north and has fewer than 700,000 inhabitants. The only state with fewer people is Wyoming. A popular destination for leaf “peepers” in the fall, Vermont is home to miles of woods filled with white-tail deer, black bear, turkey, and more. For outdoor enthusiasts, there are plenty of activities to choose from, including skiing, hiking, and camping. But, just how high is the highest point in Vermont?
thetrek.co
Professor Hardcore’s 28-Year Appalachian Trail Section Hike
My AT section hike began in 1975 with an impulsive and poorly planned climb up Katahdin on the Hunt Trail with my two younger brothers and my 11-year-old daughter. Twenty-eight years later, in November of 2003, a week before going into Johns Hopkins Hospital to have my severe spine curvature stabilized by titanium rods, I finished my last two uncompleted sections: two miles near Swatara Gap and the Delaware River Bridge. This was to be my third spine surgery for post-polio scoliosis. The first two were done in 1957 and 58 with bone slivers from my tibias. The first two fusions lasted for the whole trail. The slivers had become four inches thick by the time the surgeon cut them away.
Federal plan would reintroduce grizzly bears to Washington’s Cascade mountains
(The Center Square) — Grizzly bear sightings have become a rare event in Washington state. That could change if a federal program to reintroduce the bears to the Northern Cascades Ecosystem is approved by the Department of the Interior. The plan, jointly created by the National Parks Service and U.S. Dept. of Fish and Wildlife, is to take bears either from British Columbia or northwest Montana and introduce them into the Northern Cascades at the rate of 3 to 7 bears per year. The goal...
WCAX
Northeast diesel, heating oil supplies stressed this winter
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - New England is facing a winter where home heating oil and diesel will likely be at a premium. And those increased costs are trickling down to consumers one way or another.. “Our expenses have gone from like, $5,000, $6,000 a week to $16,000 a week for...
WCAX
Ribbon-cutting reveals new phase of the Moran Plant
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The city of Burlington Tuesday celebrated the latest phase in the rebirth of the former Moran Plant on the city’s waterfront. It’s been 30 years since the former cola-fired plant was decommissioned, and after many attempts to figure out what to do at the site, they officially cut the ribbon on the Moran FRAME, the structure made from the bones of the original structure.
cohaitungchi.com
Discover the best less-trekked Hocking Hills hiking trails
Plus directions to get these often hard-to-find trails. Talk of hiking in Hocking Hills usually begins with Old Man’s Cave, the region’s most iconic destination. But if you’re looking to break away from the crowds and into wilderness largely untouched by man and mostly silent save the sound of chirping birds, whirring crickets and croaking toads, head to the State Nature Preserves.
a-z-animals.com
First Snow in Vermont: The Earliest & Latest First Snows on Record
First Snow in Vermont: The Earliest & Latest First Snows on Record. Did you know that Vermont receives more annual snowfall than anywhere else in the United States? The state averages 89 inches of snow annually, but some mountainous areas can receive over 300 inches of snow in one year. Factors like topography, distance from the coast, and storm patterns all make Vermont one of the snowiest states with one of the coldest winters.
WCAX
Burlington officials celebrate early completion of roundabout
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Chittenden County’s first modern roundabout is now officially open in Burlington, and state and city leaders say it is already making a difference in improved traffic flow. “It was pretty sketchy before and now it is a lot safer, I think, for cars and pedestrians,”...
