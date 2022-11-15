(Washington County, MO) A 17 year old male juvenile from Cadet is recovering from moderate injuries after he was involved in a two vehicle wreck Monday morning at 11:25 in Washington County. According to Highway Patrol reports The teen was driving an SUV north on Highway 21, and was making a right turn onto Flamewood Road. A car driven by 44 year old Amie M. Martin, of Potosi, was following the SUV. Records indicate Martin didn't stop as she approached the SUV and as got closer she abruptly hit the brakes. The car began to skid and struck the rear of the SUV as it ran off the right side of the road. The SUV also began to skid and spin clockwise. It rolled over several times throwing the male teen driver out of the vehicle. The 17 year old male driver of the SUV, and his 17 year old female juvenile passenger who received minor injuries, were taken to Washington County memorial Hospital in Potosi.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO