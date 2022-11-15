Read full article on original website
Man killed in I-70 collision was target of lawsuit from a 2021 crash
FOX 2 has learned a 79-year-old tractor-trailer driver killed in a crash in on Interstate 70 in Lake St. Louis on Tuesday was a target in a lawsuit stemming from another crash in 2021.
myleaderpaper.com
High Ridge man hurt in crash in St. Charles
Wesley C. Davis, 30, of High Ridge was injured Monday, Nov. 14, in a three-vehicle accident on Hwy. 61 south of East Pitman Road in St. Charles County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 11:57 p.m., Davis was driving a 2001 Chrysler PT Cruiser north on the highway and...
myleaderpaper.com
Park Hills woman arrested for allegedly hitting a pedestrian near De Soto
A Park Hills woman was arrested after she was driving a car on Hwy. 67 north of Oakvale Road southeast of De Soto and allegedly struck a Columbia man who was pushing a stranded car toward the right shoulder. He was seriously injured, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At...
Trooper shoots person in north St. Louis County
An investigation is underway after a trooper shot a suspect running away from the car of a traffic stop Wednesday in north St. Louis County.
Missing Kirkwood man with dementia found
KIRKWOOD, Mo. — A man who went missing Wednesday morning was found Thursday morning. Police said the 65-year-old Kirkwood man was found at a local hospital. No other information has been released.
myleaderpaper.com
Car stolen from Festus-area home
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of car from outside a home in the 2100 block of Horine Road north of Festus. The 2016 Ford Fiesta was valued at about $8,000, authorities reported. The victim said she had left the keys inside the car and the...
Man shot, killed Wednesday morning in St. Louis
A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed Wednesday morning in St. Louis City.
myleaderpaper.com
House Springs man arrested for alleged DWI in Eureka
A 35-year-old House Springs man and prior offender recently was arrested in Eureka for suspicion of driving while intoxicated. The pickup he was driving allegedly reached a speed of 105 mph before he was stopped on Hwy. 109 near Hwy. W, Eureka Police reported. At about 1:55 a.m. Oct. 8,...
kfmo.com
Ironton Man Injured in Wreck
(St. Francois County, MO) A man from Ironton, 59 year old Gary D. Emily, is suffering serious injuries following a traffic accident involving a pick up in St. Francois County Tuesday morning at 9:35. Highway Patrol records show Emily was driving north on Highway 221, at Henson Road, when he lost control of the truck in a curve. It ran off the left side of the highway and smashed into a tree. Emily, who was not wearing a seat belt during the accident, was taken to Mercy Hospital at St. Louis.
myleaderpaper.com
County denies rezoning for homeless center
The Jefferson County Council has denied a rezoning request that would have allowed a homeless rehabilitation facility to open in the Mapaville area between Festus and Hillsboro, but the pastor who is leading the effort behind the plan said the matter may not be a done deal. The County Council...
‘What I witnessed, it was horrible’ – Horrific living conditions reported at Ferguson apartment complex
Following reports of roach infestation and mold, Ferguson city leaders are concerned about the health of hundreds of residents who live in an apartment complex.
1 person injured in Wednesday morning crash
One person was injured in an accident early Wednesday morning.
mymoinfo.com
Sheriff’s office investigating burglaries in Jefferson County
(Jefferson County) A 36-year-old Barnhart man was arrested after he allegedly was found to be in possession of stolen property. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Grant Bissell says deputies were called to a residence in the 1700 block of Marylin in Barnhart for a report of a disturbance where the suspect was reportedly armed with a golf club.
kfmo.com
Two Teens Injured in Traffic Accident
(Washington County, MO) A 17 year old male juvenile from Cadet is recovering from moderate injuries after he was involved in a two vehicle wreck Monday morning at 11:25 in Washington County. According to Highway Patrol reports The teen was driving an SUV north on Highway 21, and was making a right turn onto Flamewood Road. A car driven by 44 year old Amie M. Martin, of Potosi, was following the SUV. Records indicate Martin didn't stop as she approached the SUV and as got closer she abruptly hit the brakes. The car began to skid and struck the rear of the SUV as it ran off the right side of the road. The SUV also began to skid and spin clockwise. It rolled over several times throwing the male teen driver out of the vehicle. The 17 year old male driver of the SUV, and his 17 year old female juvenile passenger who received minor injuries, were taken to Washington County memorial Hospital in Potosi.
Judge denies Missouri prosecutor request to halt execution of man who killed Kirkwood police officer
KIRKWOOD, Mo. — A Missouri man who killed a police officer still faces execution later this month after a judge denied a special prosecutor's request to halt the death sentence. Kevin Johnson is scheduled to die by injection on Nov. 29. The 37-year-old killed Kirkwood, Missouri, Police Officer William...
KMOV
Man shot, killed inside St. Louis house
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed in St. Louis City Wednesday morning. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a man was found shot inside a house in the 1100 block of Aubert Avenue. The man was pronounced dead on the scene. No...
Man Crashes Into Funeral Procession, Gets Shot in the Ass After Robbery
Diven Steed was sentenced to 10 years for robbing an O'Reilly Auto Parts in 2020
Troopers arrest driver after hitting Columbia man in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Park Hills woman is accused of hitting a Columbia man with a car in Jefferson County on Sunday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Tiffany L. Nahlik, 33, hit Dustin M. Short, 38, on southbound Highway 67 near Oakvale Road around 5:55 p.m. Troopers said Nahlik's car hit The post Troopers arrest driver after hitting Columbia man in Jefferson County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KMOV
79-year-old man killed in Wentzville crash
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - All lanes of westbound I-64 were closed in Wentzville for several hours Tuesday due to an accident involving a semi. The accident happened near the I-70/64 interchange around 6:30 a.m., and it caused a back-up for westbound traffic. Traffic was forced to exit onto Highway 61 while the roadway was closed.
myleaderpaper.com
Festus teen arrested after he and four other teens hurt in accident in Cedar Hill
A Festus teenager was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and possession of marijuana after he was involved in a single-vehicle accident early Saturday, Nov. 11, in Cedar Hill, in which he and four other teens were injured. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that the 18-year-old was driving...
5 On Your Side
