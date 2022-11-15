Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Sick Alabama Nurse Goes to American Family Care, Gets Swab Test & Falls Asleep Waiting on Results; No One Wakes Her UpZack LoveForestdale, AL
3 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Community Nutcracker Returns to Stage December 2-4P3 StrategiesBirmingham, AL
Birmingham, Alabama Expects Low Temperatures and Light RainBryan DijkhuizenBirmingham, AL
Related
wvtm13.com
Twenty degrees below average for Thursday as arctic air takes hold
Alabama’s weather stays colder than average through the weekend, but it looks milder and potentially wetter by Thanksgiving. Check the video forecast for the latest. Many spots were down into the 20's to begin Thursday morning, With clear skies and calm winds, widespread frost formed on many surfaces. We have lots of sunshine in the forecast for the afternoon, but temperatures will still struggle to warm. Look for highs to only make it into the mid to upper 40's, with low 40's for north Alabama. This is WELL below average for November!
Awareness Week: Winter Precipitation You Can Expect in Alabama
In the South during the winter season, you can expect various types of precipitation. During Winter Weather Awareness Week we are taking time out to explain many winter season scenarios to help you be prepared. The key ingredient to what happens in our area is the temperature of the air....
wbrc.com
FIRST ALERT: A First Alert for frost and freezing temperatures, tracking a system that could bring clouds and a few showers to south Alabama this weekend
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - THE NEXT 24 HOURS: The sky has cleared, and temperatures have fallen into the freezing range to the north. Plan for frost and freezing temperatures to start the day on Thursday, with highs only in the 40s. We will have a sunny sky, with a chilly north-northwest wind. The freezing temperatures will return Thursday night, with lows in the 20s area wide.
wvtm13.com
Soaking rain and more chilly weather Tuesday
IMPACT WEATHER - Best soaking since early October: steady rain develops Monday night into Tuesday setting up a damp, chilly day ahead . Check the video forecast for the latest. IMPACT DAY TUESDAY. The last ‘widespread’ in in Central Alabama fell on October 13: thirty-two days ago. That streak ends...
Temperatures expected to dip below freezing throughout Georgia
Winter came quickly to the Peach State this week and the cold weather is continuing the rest of this week with temperatures hitting below the freezing mark. Lows in Metro Atlanta will be below freezing at 31 degrees Wednesday and Thursday with Friday’s low dipping down to 29 degrees. Weekend temperatures will return to 31 degrees.
WSFA
Rain comes to an end, then we turn even colder
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Overnight and morning showers are starting to wrap up, but that doesn’t mean our day will get much warmer or sunnier than where we are right now. The mildest day over the next week will be today... highs will reach either side of 60° around lunchtime with a few spots in southeast Alabama trying to reach closer to 70°. When it’s not actively raining, it’s overcast and dreary.
Is Snow Really in the Friday Forecast for East Texas?
We have had quite a mixed bag of weather in East Texas over the past several months. This past summer was marked by drought and heat and the subsequent burn bans. Then we saw some flooding and severe storms on Labor Day Weekend. We followed that up with over a month of no rain and the re-issuing of burn bans.
These 7 Alabama counties face a frost advisory tonight
Another cold night is in the forecast for all of Alabama, and a few counties will be under a frost advisory. The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a frost advisory that will go into effect early Thursday morning for several counties in southeast Alabama. Those counties are Montgomery,...
Understanding Various Types of Winter Weather Alerts in Alabama
Winter weather awareness week with the National Weather Service in Birmingham is all about highlighting important information for Alabamians. This helps us all to become more aware and prepared ahead of any incoming winter weather systems that could happen this season. The goal is to help you familiarize yourself with...
Enjoy the ‘warmth’: Monday could be Alabama’s warmest of the week
Enjoy today, Alabama. It could be the warmest we’ll get all week. More cool late-fall weather is in the forecast after today for most of the state, with some rain thrown in there as well late, according to the National Weather Service. Thanks to a surge of air from...
wvlt.tv
From hornet’s nests to woolly worms, Tennessee lore tries to predict winter weather
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - People are always trying to predict how rough winter will be. From the size of a hornet’s nest to the color of a woolly worm, some Tennessee lore always suggests learning from the land. The weather women of the Cumberlands have lived in Crab Orchard...
Snow in Florida? Almanac predicts record-breaking cold
With the holiday season debatably in full swing, and the official start of winter quickly approaching, you may want to add a pair of extra thick socks to your holiday shopping list, according to an extended winter weather forecast from the Farmer's Almanac.
3 Great Pizza Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love eating pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
wvtm13.com
Warming station opens in Birmingham starting Wednesday
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Very cold temperatures are once again coming to the Birmingham area, and a warming station is set to open. The Jimmie Hale Mission will host the warming station from Wednesday, Nov. 16, through Sunday, Nov. 20. The station is located at 3420 Second Ave. North in...
Shamefully, I’m Trying This Tuscaloosa Staple For The First Time
I already know there will be dozens of people who will read this and shame me for never trying this popular Tuscaloosa restaurant. With that said, I'm prepared for it. When I first moved to Alabama in 2019, there were a few food places that were heavily recommended for me to try.
wbrc.com
FIRST ALERT: Clear, cold days ahead, Freeze Warning tonight
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A new Freeze Warning has been issued which begins at 9 p.m. tonight and extends through 9 a.m. Monday morning. Temperatures as low as 30 to 32 are expected. This morning, persistent cloud cover kept temperatures from falling to the Freeze Warning criteria, but the clouds will continue to erode with clearing skies from south to north during the day.
Central Maine Snowfall Totals Map Released Ahead of Wednesday Storm
I didn't want to open this article by talking about my upcoming (like NEXT week!) Caribbean vacation, but I can't help at be a little grateful that I'll be leaving the cold and barren wasteland of Maine for a much warmer and tropical climate. Okay, Maine isn't a barren wasteland,...
4 Great Seafood Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love eating seafood, this article is for you because below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in Alabama that are well-known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely give them a try if you haven't already.
a-z-animals.com
Deer Season In Alabama: Everything You Need To Know To Be Prepared
Deer Season In Alabama: Everything You Need To Know To Be Prepared. Alabama hosts a large deer population. Hunting white-tailed deer is quite popular in Alabama, with about 180,000 hunters visiting the field yearly. Much of the hunting done in the rural area of Alabama significantly impacts the rural community.
Alabama Check Your Coins For This Penny Worth $66,000
Here we go again with a coin that can net us more than many of us make working all year. What are we looking for this time? It’s another penny! This one isn’t as old as some of those super rare highly valuable pennies that are out there.
Comments / 0