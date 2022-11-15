ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

wvtm13.com

Twenty degrees below average for Thursday as arctic air takes hold

Alabama’s weather stays colder than average through the weekend, but it looks milder and potentially wetter by Thanksgiving. Check the video forecast for the latest. Many spots were down into the 20's to begin Thursday morning, With clear skies and calm winds, widespread frost formed on many surfaces. We have lots of sunshine in the forecast for the afternoon, but temperatures will still struggle to warm. Look for highs to only make it into the mid to upper 40's, with low 40's for north Alabama. This is WELL below average for November!
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

FIRST ALERT: A First Alert for frost and freezing temperatures, tracking a system that could bring clouds and a few showers to south Alabama this weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - THE NEXT 24 HOURS: The sky has cleared, and temperatures have fallen into the freezing range to the north. Plan for frost and freezing temperatures to start the day on Thursday, with highs only in the 40s. We will have a sunny sky, with a chilly north-northwest wind. The freezing temperatures will return Thursday night, with lows in the 20s area wide.
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Soaking rain and more chilly weather Tuesday

IMPACT WEATHER - Best soaking since early October: steady rain develops Monday night into Tuesday setting up a damp, chilly day ahead . Check the video forecast for the latest. IMPACT DAY TUESDAY. The last ‘widespread’ in in Central Alabama fell on October 13: thirty-two days ago. That streak ends...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Georgia Sun

Temperatures expected to dip below freezing throughout Georgia

Winter came quickly to the Peach State this week and the cold weather is continuing the rest of this week with temperatures hitting below the freezing mark. Lows in Metro Atlanta will be below freezing at 31 degrees Wednesday and Thursday with Friday’s low dipping down to 29 degrees. Weekend temperatures will return to 31 degrees.
GEORGIA STATE
WSFA

Rain comes to an end, then we turn even colder

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Overnight and morning showers are starting to wrap up, but that doesn’t mean our day will get much warmer or sunnier than where we are right now. The mildest day over the next week will be today... highs will reach either side of 60° around lunchtime with a few spots in southeast Alabama trying to reach closer to 70°. When it’s not actively raining, it’s overcast and dreary.
ALABAMA STATE
K-Fox 95.5

Is Snow Really in the Friday Forecast for East Texas?

We have had quite a mixed bag of weather in East Texas over the past several months. This past summer was marked by drought and heat and the subsequent burn bans. Then we saw some flooding and severe storms on Labor Day Weekend. We followed that up with over a month of no rain and the re-issuing of burn bans.
LUFKIN, TX
AL.com

These 7 Alabama counties face a frost advisory tonight

Another cold night is in the forecast for all of Alabama, and a few counties will be under a frost advisory. The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a frost advisory that will go into effect early Thursday morning for several counties in southeast Alabama. Those counties are Montgomery,...
ALABAMA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love eating pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Warming station opens in Birmingham starting Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Very cold temperatures are once again coming to the Birmingham area, and a warming station is set to open. The Jimmie Hale Mission will host the warming station from Wednesday, Nov. 16, through Sunday, Nov. 20. The station is located at 3420 Second Ave. North in...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

FIRST ALERT: Clear, cold days ahead, Freeze Warning tonight

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A new Freeze Warning has been issued which begins at 9 p.m. tonight and extends through 9 a.m. Monday morning. Temperatures as low as 30 to 32 are expected. This morning, persistent cloud cover kept temperatures from falling to the Freeze Warning criteria, but the clouds will continue to erode with clearing skies from south to north during the day.
ALABAMA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love eating seafood, this article is for you because below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in Alabama that are well-known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely give them a try if you haven't already.
ALABAMA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Deer Season In Alabama: Everything You Need To Know To Be Prepared

Deer Season In Alabama: Everything You Need To Know To Be Prepared. Alabama hosts a large deer population. Hunting white-tailed deer is quite popular in Alabama, with about 180,000 hunters visiting the field yearly. Much of the hunting done in the rural area of Alabama significantly impacts the rural community.
ALABAMA STATE

