Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A 103-year-old woman was told she was too young to get a driving license but she ended up in the Guinness World RecordsAnita DurairajInglewood, CA
Aaron Carter's Ex-Tattoo Artist Speaks Out About Singer's Death: "I'm not surprised"Cassie LeighLos Angeles, CA
B&B Star Denise Richards Survives The ‘Most Terrifying Situation’Soap HubLos Angeles, CA
Freediving with Sea Lions at Redondo Beach HarborOcean Earth GreenRedondo Beach, CA
Tiffany Haddish Plans to Build Grocery Store in South Central L.A. to Fight Food InsecurityKim JosephLos Angeles, CA
Related
Why Lauren London Says Her Healing Journey "Just Started" 3 Years After Nipsey Hussle's Death
There will never be a victory lap in Lauren London's healing journey. Three years after her boyfriend Nipsey Hussle was fatally shot, the actress exclusively told E! News she's "just started" to heal from his tragic death. "It's something that will continue forever," said Lauren, whose second collaboration with Puma—dropping on Nov. 11—will include a nod to the late rapper. "Healing is not like a straight arrow: It goes up and down, so I don't think that I am done with anything."
Complex
Lauren London on New L.A. Love Story Puma Collection, Honoring Nipsey Hussle, and Working With Hype Williams
Lauren London has become a beacon for authenticity, and she’s carrying that energy into her second collection with Puma named L.A. Love Story dropping Nov. 11. The footwear and apparel collection is inspired by Los Angeles, the city that raised her, and celebrates London’s love for her hometown, and the community that shaped her into who she is today. The items also feature an ode to her longtime partner, the late Nipsey Hussle, who had as much love and fervor for the city as she does. Some pieces in the collection are also emblazoned with a motto the rapper taught her: “It’s not on you, it’s in you.”
WATCH: Grizzlies star Ja Morant goes full Stephen Curry with mind-blowing half-court buzzer beater
Is there anything Ja Morant can’t do? On Tuesday night against the New Orleans Pelicans, the Memphis Grizzlies superstar busted out his best Stephen Curry impersonation with an epic half-court heave to beat the first-quarter buzzer. Morant had a scorching start to the game, scoring 16 points in the...
Charles Barkley slams NBA for mishandling Kyrie Irving situation
NBA commissioner Adam Silver expressed his displeasure with Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving, who showed support for an antisemitic film. Silver ultimately released a statement on the matter and sat down with the point guard, but the league never took action and actually suspended Kyrie, which has left Charles Barkley rather disappointed.
WATCH: Grizzlies star Ja Morant makes Jose Alvarado instantly regret hitting him with the too-small celly
Zion Williamson was a notable absence on Tuesday night as the New Orleans Pelicans took on the Memphis Grizzlies. It was supposed to be a battle between two of the brightest young stars in the NBA, with the prospect of Zion going toe-to-toe against Ja Morant. Unfortunately, it just wasn’t to be.
Complex
Offset, Drake, Gucci Mane, Kanye West, 21 Savage, Beyoncé, and More Pay Tribute to Takeoff
Takeoff, one-third of the Migos, was shot and killed early Tuesday morning, and members of the hip-hop community have taken to social media to mourn the loss of the Atlanta rapper. According to TMZ’s report, local police in Houston, Texas were notified of a shooting “shortly after 2:30 a.m.” at...
TMZ.com
Takeoff Memorial Service Gets Emotional as Offset, Quavo and Drake Speak Out
Takeoff's memorial service in Atlanta just ended, and his sendoff was marked by several emotional moments ... especially speeches from his Migos family and Drake. The service started shortly after noon, and lasted several hours Friday from State Farm Arena ... which was packed with mourning fans, as well as the celebs who worked with Takeoff and loved him.
HipHopDX.com
Diddy Shuts Down NYC With Yung Miami In Dr. Dre-Sampling 'Diddy Freestyle' Video
Diddy is taking it back to the ’90s — both in sound and style — in his new “Diddy Freestyle” video. Released on Wednesday (October 26), the Mike Oberlies-directed clip finds the Bad Boy boss and his current boo, City Girls star Yung Miami, cruising through the New York City streets in the early hours of the morning.
Jay-Z Reminds Fans Who The GOAT Is With Photo Of His Grammys
Jay-Z is reminding the culture who the greatest emcee of all time is, and Young Guru is helping spread awareness. On Tuesday (Nov. 8), Guru, Hov’s long-time audio engineer, took to Instagram to show some love to his “big homie.” Young, née Gimel Androus Keaton, uploaded a picture of the proud father sitting on a mauve couch wearing all-black with white sneakers.More from VIBE.comJuelz Santana Speaks On "Tension" Between Jay-Z And Cam'ron On Roc-A-FellaLil Wayne Says Roc-A-Fella Is "Best Competition" For Young Money In A 'Verzuz'Beyoncé Shares 'The Proud Family' Halloween Looks With Jay-Z And Children The rapper, legally known as Shawn Carter,...
‘LeBron James is still playing’: Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo gets brutally honest about being the face of the NBA
There are few bigger superstars in the NBA today than Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Milwaukee Bucks superstar is well aware of this fact, and he has embraced his status as one of the most popular athletes in the world today. Be that as it may, Giannis still doesn’t believe that he...
Steve Kerr offers apology before key Warriors rotation change
Lost amid James Wiseman’s G-League assignment is what the former No. 2 overall pick’s stay in Santa Cruz actually means for the Golden State Warriors this season. Draymond Green and Kevon Looney split all available minutes at center once Golden State returned from its winless five-game road trip, with Steve Kerr even starting Jordan Poole for Looney in the second half of his team’s win over the Sacramento Kings on November 7th. That changed in the Warriors’ blowout victory over the San Antonio Spurs, a likely reflection of playing on the second leg of a back-to-back more than any indication of additional rotation changes to come.
LeBron James’ SpringHill, Marathon Films Release Teaser For Nipsey Hussle’s Docuseries
Nipsey Hussle’s life story is set to be told in a new docuseries. Marathon Films, the production company created by Hussle, has teamed up with LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s SpringHill for the anticipated project. The untitled documentary is described as the comprehensive story of the slain rapper, from his days as a young boy growing up in Crenshaw, to the musician and activist he became in the later years of his life.More from VIBE.comLauren London And PUMA Collaborate For L.A. Love Story CollectionLeBron James Tweets Kyrie Irving "Should Be Able To Play" After ApologizingLeBron James And Others Impersonated On...
The annoying reason Giannis, Bucks are banned from wearing awesome cream jerseys
The Milwaukee Bucks had one of the most distinct city edition jerseys out there when they released their Cream City threads. The cream color and the city moniker itself was a tribute to the cream-colored bricks that originated in the area back in the 19th century. But alas, we’ve likely seen the last of Giannis Antetokounmpo […] The post The annoying reason Giannis, Bucks are banned from wearing awesome cream jerseys appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Devin Booker hilariously reacts to Mikal Bridges’ playmaking ability after Suns win vs. Warriors
The Phoenix Suns prevented a three-game losing skid Thursday, as they became the latest team to victimize the surprisingly struggling Golden State Warriors, eking out a 130-119 victory over the defending NBA champions at home. Devin Booker dropped 27 points in the win, but it was the tandem of Cam Payne and Mikal Bridges, who […] The post Devin Booker hilariously reacts to Mikal Bridges’ playmaking ability after Suns win vs. Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nipsey Hussle's Life Story to Be Told in a Docuseries Featuring Snoop Dogg, Diddy and Lauren London
Nipsey Hussle's life, rise to fame and career will be explored in a new docuseries created in part by the late rapper's own production company, Marathon Films. The untitled docuseries about Hussle, who died by gun violence at age 33 in March 2019, was announced Tuesday and features never-before-seen footage of the Grammy-winning musician's upbringing and time in the spotlight as well as interviews with his longtime partner Lauren London and more than 50 collaborators including Snoop Dogg and Sean "Diddy" Combs.
1 pleasant surprise for Sixers early in 2022-23 NBA season
The Philadelphia 76ers are one of the very best defensive teams to this point in the 2022-23 NBA season. No one who tuned them out after the start of the year would believe that, but it’s true. The Sixers defense ranks fifth in the NBA, providing one of the most pleasant surprises early in the season.
Lakers’ LeBron James’ official injury designation vs. Pistons, revealed
LeBron James will be listed as questionable for the Los Angeles Lakers matchup with the Detroit Pistons on Friday night at Crypto.com Arena, according to the team. LeBron has missed the past two games with a strained left adductor, which occurred in a loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Nov. 9. Sans LeBron, the […] The post Lakers’ LeBron James’ official injury designation vs. Pistons, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton reveals collective chip on team’s shoulder fueling impressive play
The Indiana Pacers have been off to a better-than-expected start to begin the 2022-23 campaign. Through 13 games, the Pacers have posted a solid 7-6 record after two hard-earned wins against the (depleted) Toronto Raptors and the Charlotte Hornets. Thanks in large part to Tyrese Haliburton’s emergence as one of the league’s best floor generals, the Pacers have mustered the league’s seventh-best offensive rating of 114.6, backing up the eye test as one of the league’s most entertaining teams to watch.
Anthony Davis reveals details of Lakers’ emotional team meeting
For the second straight season, the Los Angeles Lakers find themselves on the outside looking in on the Western Conference playoff picture. There’s still much basketball to be played, but all early signs point to the possibility of the Lakers squandering another year of LeBron James’ career. The team has just a 3-10 record, the second-worst in the conference behind only the young and rebuilding Houston Rockets.
Complex
Kendrick Lamar Drops “Rich Spirit” Video
Kendrick Lamar has dropped the stripped-back video for “Rich Spirit.”. Directed by Calmatic, the video stars K Dot as he dances around a barren home. It’s every bit as minimal as the song itself, which appeared on his Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers album. The clip is the third video in support of the critically acclaimed project, following “N95” and the short film for “We Cry Together” starring Taylour Paige.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
207K+
Followers
120K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0