Watervliet, NY

WNYT

Traffic stop leads to numerous charges for Amsterdam man

An Amsterdam man is facing multiple charges, after police say they pulled over a drunken driver operating with a suspended license. State police say they pulled over Joseph Harrington, 56, Tuesday night in the town of Bethlehem. They say he appeared intoxicated, and in the car was a tactical rifle...
AMSTERDAM, NY
theupstater.com

Traffic stop leads to weapons arrest

BETHLEHEM — An Amsterdam man was arrested on numerous weapons charges following a traffic stop on the New York State Thruway, according to state police. Joseph Harrington, 56, of Amsterdam, was stopped by troopers Nov. 14 at around 6:30 p.m. on the Thruway in Bethlehem for alleged vehicle and traffic violations.
BETHLEHEM, NY
WNYT

Serial drunken driver sentenced in Albany County

A man police call a serial drunken driver, was sentenced in Albany County on Tuesday evening. Brandon McKinley, 42, received three to nine years in state prison. McKinley pleaded guilty last September to three counts of DWI. Police say he has been arrested seven times over 14 years, accused of...
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Homeless Saugerties man arrested for criminal contempt

SAUGERTIES – A 32-year-old homeless Saugerties man has been charged with criminal contempt of a court order. Saugerties Police said Christian Moore-Giles was arrested after patrols responded to 2084 Route 32 in the Town of Saugerties shortly before 6 a.m. on November 11 for an unwanted man there. Through...
SAUGERTIES, NY
WRGB

Sheriff's Office focusing on deputy safety following recent assaults

FULTON COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — Deputy safety is front and center in Fulton County after several recent incidents in which suspects attacked or threatened responding officers. The Fulton County Sheriff’s office is changing the way they patrol in the overnight hours in an effort to keep their deputies safe. On overnight shifts there will be two deputies per vehicle.
FULTON COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Albany parolee accused of pointing gun at woman

A parolee from Albany is under arrest again. Marcus Roberts, 44, is accused of pointing a loaded gun at a person on South Pearl Street. Roberts is now charged with menacing and criminal possession of a weapon. He’s now in the Albany County Jail. Roberts was arrested for a...
ALBANY, NY

