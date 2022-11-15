Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WRGB
Man sentenced, guilty of stabbing two at a 'Stop the Steal' rally in Albany
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man who was convicted in a five count indictment, guilty of stabbing two people at a rally in Albany was sentenced. Alexander Contompasis was accused of stabbing two people at the NYS Capitol back on January 6th, 2021 during a "Stop the Steal" rally.
Troy felon sentenced on gun, drugs charges
A Troy man was dealt a 33-month prison sentence on Wednesday for illegally possessing a pistol as a previously convicted felon, as well as having fentanyl-laced pills with the intent to distribute them.
Jury deliberating in 2020 Albany murder trial
Jury deliberations began on Tuesday in the trial of Darius Cokely, 22, who is accused of fatally stabbing an Albany man in March 2020.
WNYT
Traffic stop leads to numerous charges for Amsterdam man
An Amsterdam man is facing multiple charges, after police say they pulled over a drunken driver operating with a suspended license. State police say they pulled over Joseph Harrington, 56, Tuesday night in the town of Bethlehem. They say he appeared intoxicated, and in the car was a tactical rifle...
Police: Work van stolen from Schenectady County crew
A man had been out of Schenectady County Jail for about 20 minutes before authorities say he stole a work van full of electrician's tools from a county crew working in Schenectady.
Amsterdam man faces DWI, firearm possession charges
A man from Amsterdam was arrested on Monday. Joseph Harrington, 56, faces multiple charges after allegedly driving while drunk with a suspended license, as well as firearm possession charges.
theupstater.com
Traffic stop leads to weapons arrest
BETHLEHEM — An Amsterdam man was arrested on numerous weapons charges following a traffic stop on the New York State Thruway, according to state police. Joseph Harrington, 56, of Amsterdam, was stopped by troopers Nov. 14 at around 6:30 p.m. on the Thruway in Bethlehem for alleged vehicle and traffic violations.
WRGB
Home healthcare worker accused of raping a woman under his care, say police
EAST GREENBUSH, NY (WRGB) — East Greenbush Police say they have arrested a home healthcare worker, accused of rape. According to investigators, the 42-year-old female victim was under the care of 29-year-old Zaquan Gordon. Gordon was arrested after a yearlong investigation and remanded to the Rensselaer County Jail, pending...
WNYT
Serial drunken driver sentenced in Albany County
A man police call a serial drunken driver, was sentenced in Albany County on Tuesday evening. Brandon McKinley, 42, received three to nine years in state prison. McKinley pleaded guilty last September to three counts of DWI. Police say he has been arrested seven times over 14 years, accused of...
Troy Police investigating shots fired in Lansingburgh
Troy Police officers were sent to the intersection of 5th Avenue and 103rd Street in Lansingburgh Wednesday morning, for a report of shots fired.
UPDATE: 2 hospitalized after Latham crash
According to police, a head-on crash closed a portion of Troy-Schenectady Road Tuesday evening.
VTDigger
Bennington shooting suspect accused of second-degree murder; girlfriend implicated
BENNINGTON — A Bennington man accused of shooting and killing another man last month has been charged with second-degree murder, and his girlfriend with being an accessory to the crime. Authorities allege that Elliot Russell, 46, killed Ulysses Ivey, 39, at a Green Mountain Power substation in Bennington on...
Former Apartment Complex Manager In Clifton Park Stole Rent Checks, Police Say
A former property manager at an apartment complex in the region is accused of pocketing rent payments for himself. Steven Belfiore, age 33, of Albany, was arrested Monday, Nov. 7, following an investigation by State Police. Troopers in Saratoga County were first contacted in August 2022 by The Solomon Organization,...
Police: Don’t leave your car running unattended
As the winter season quickly approaches, the Albany Police Department is warning drivers of leaving their cars running unattended.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Homeless Saugerties man arrested for criminal contempt
SAUGERTIES – A 32-year-old homeless Saugerties man has been charged with criminal contempt of a court order. Saugerties Police said Christian Moore-Giles was arrested after patrols responded to 2084 Route 32 in the Town of Saugerties shortly before 6 a.m. on November 11 for an unwanted man there. Through...
ABC6.com
New York man found guilty of murdering 54-year-old Pawtucket woman in 2020
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A man from New York was found guilty Tuesday of the murder of a 54-year-old Pawtucket woman in 2020 on New Year’s Day. Jack Doherty, 26, of Albany, was found guilty of murder in the killing Cheryl Smith on Jan. 1, 202o, at her home on Baxter Street in Pawtucket.
Mechanicville police arrest man after domestic incident
Mechanicville police arrested Thomas Masden, 24 of Mechanicville on November 12. Masden was allegedly involved in a domestic incident.
WRGB
Sheriff's Office focusing on deputy safety following recent assaults
FULTON COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — Deputy safety is front and center in Fulton County after several recent incidents in which suspects attacked or threatened responding officers. The Fulton County Sheriff’s office is changing the way they patrol in the overnight hours in an effort to keep their deputies safe. On overnight shifts there will be two deputies per vehicle.
WNYT
Albany parolee accused of pointing gun at woman
A parolee from Albany is under arrest again. Marcus Roberts, 44, is accused of pointing a loaded gun at a person on South Pearl Street. Roberts is now charged with menacing and criminal possession of a weapon. He’s now in the Albany County Jail. Roberts was arrested for a...
Albany man charged for stealing rent in Clifton Park
A former property manager of The Solomon Organization is being accused of depositing rent payments into his own bank accounts.
