Dekalb County, GA

Comments / 1

Baby Kelsey at 29: 'I'm so much stronger than this story'

ATHENS, Ga. - An unsolved double murder. An orphaned trust fund baby. And decades later, proof that the road to a happy ending is rarely straight and smooth. In 1995, shortly after I joined the FOX 5 I-Team, we received a fascinated tip that ultimately took us to courthouses in two states, an investigation that would last years. And a story that would stay with me for the rest of my career.
Destructive giant snail intercepted by ‘Beagle Brigade’ at Atlanta airport

ATLANTA - The Atlanta airport’s so-called "Beagle Brigade" found a stash of prohibited items coming in from overseas including a massive invasive snail, which agricultural officials consider among the most destructive. The Customs and Border Protection’s K9 unit at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport caught the scent coming from luggage...
Grady learns identity of patient hit by car in Atlanta

ATLANTA - Grady Memorial Hospital said staff identified a man who is recovering from being hit by a car nearly two weeks ago in Atlanta. Officials say the patient was transported to Grady by first responders on Nov. 4 after he was hit by a car at Northside Drive SW and Whitehall Street SW.
Turkey giveaways for Thanksgiving in metro Atlanta | What to know

ATLANTA — As Thanksgiving approaches, businesses and city departments around Atlanta will provide free turkeys to ensure families have everything they need to enjoy the holiday season. Here's where you can find some of the giveaways:. DeKalb County. One of metro Atlanta's largest giveaways will take place in Stonecrest....
Neighbors, officials concerned about trash and furniture piling up in front of DeKalb business

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Piles of trash and furniture covering up a storefront in South DeKalb County are causing major concerns for people who live and work nearby. Business owners said it keeps customers from coming into the plaza, and neighbors are worried it will lead to crime. The shopping center is located off Covington Highway, near Interstate 285.
