Long lines and frustration at Georgia SNAP benefit offices
Long lines have left people short on patience at Georgia’s food stamp offices. A backlog of SNAP applications led to dozens of people standing in the rain earlier Tuesday at the DeKalb County location.
Georgia Department of Human Services blames SNAP benefits delay on inflation, worker shortage
MACON, Ga. — The Georgia department of human services says if you've yet to see your snap benefits, it’s because they're dealing with an increase of renewals, inflation, and a worker shortage. Some say it's crippling thousands of Georgians just before the holidays as they try to feed their families.
Baby Kelsey at 29: 'I'm so much stronger than this story'
ATHENS, Ga. - An unsolved double murder. An orphaned trust fund baby. And decades later, proof that the road to a happy ending is rarely straight and smooth. In 1995, shortly after I joined the FOX 5 I-Team, we received a fascinated tip that ultimately took us to courthouses in two states, an investigation that would last years. And a story that would stay with me for the rest of my career.
DeKalb County will distribute 5,000 boxes of food for Thanksgiving
DeKalb County Government will celebrate Thanksgiving Day 2022 by partnering with local faith leaders to distribute 5,000 boxes of 100 percent Georgia-grown fruits and vegetables, eggs, and chicken hindquarters on Saturday, Nov. 19. Residents will receive one 20-pound box of food that will include a dozen fresh eggs, and a...
Destructive giant snail intercepted by ‘Beagle Brigade’ at Atlanta airport
ATLANTA - The Atlanta airport’s so-called "Beagle Brigade" found a stash of prohibited items coming in from overseas including a massive invasive snail, which agricultural officials consider among the most destructive. The Customs and Border Protection’s K9 unit at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport caught the scent coming from luggage...
Grady learns identity of patient hit by car in Atlanta
ATLANTA - Grady Memorial Hospital said staff identified a man who is recovering from being hit by a car nearly two weeks ago in Atlanta. Officials say the patient was transported to Grady by first responders on Nov. 4 after he was hit by a car at Northside Drive SW and Whitehall Street SW.
Georgia families struggle for answers as SNAP benefits missing
A spokesperson for the Ga. Dept. of Human Services said they are working through increased volume due to inflation and workforce shortages.
Turkey giveaways for Thanksgiving in metro Atlanta | What to know
ATLANTA — As Thanksgiving approaches, businesses and city departments around Atlanta will provide free turkeys to ensure families have everything they need to enjoy the holiday season. Here's where you can find some of the giveaways:. DeKalb County. One of metro Atlanta's largest giveaways will take place in Stonecrest....
$1,500 One-Time Bonus For Georgians Who Satisfy The Criteria
Georgia is giving residents one more reason to get money from the state. You already know how thousands would come in handy given the high cost of living. Thus, the state wants to hand the funds to a select group of individuals to say thank you for your service.
Neighbors, officials concerned about trash and furniture piling up in front of DeKalb business
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Piles of trash and furniture covering up a storefront in South DeKalb County are causing major concerns for people who live and work nearby. Business owners said it keeps customers from coming into the plaza, and neighbors are worried it will lead to crime. The shopping center is located off Covington Highway, near Interstate 285.
'They treat you like a low life' | Georgians fight to receive missing SNAP benefits
GRIFFIN, Ga. — Dozens of Georgians are asking for help as more families struggle to get their monthly food assistance benefits. For James McCall and his wife, Brandi McCall, their renewal paper work showed they applied for benefits on Sept. 17, and received approval this month. The McCalls make...
Living in Georgia with no will or living trust? What you need to know
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Bereavement is the grief and mourning experience than many go through following the death of a loved one. Unfortunately for some, it’s joined with the stress of trying to figure out what the deceased persons wishes were. According to a recent Caring.com study, more than 50% of Americans think that estate […]
Auburn Avenue landmark, Douglasville Black school among ‘Places in Peril’
Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation unveils its 2023 list of 10 “Places in Peril.”
Here's when early voting for the Senate runoff begins - on a Sunday - in some metro Atlanta counties
ATLANTA — Georgians have a quick turnaround to get back to the polls for a runoff that will decide who represents the Peach State in the U.S. Senate. The second Election Day itself is Dec. 6, only about three weeks away, but there will be a week of early voting ahead of that.
Skeletal remains near search area for beloved metro Atlanta grandmother
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Newton County family is keeping hope alive weeks after last hearing from their grandmother. Channel 2′s Justin Wilfon spoke with Debra Ashby’s family last week on WSB Tonight. They say the 64-year-old woman hasn’t been heard from since October 29 when she spoke to her granddaughter.
‘Atlanta’s Meteorologist’ Glenn Burns thrown retirement party by dozens of colleagues, friends
ATLANTA — At WSB-TV, Studio C is the second home of “Atlanta’s Meteorologist.”. “Please welcome Chief Meteorologist Glenn Burns,” proclaimed Channel 2′s Fred Blankenship. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Wednesday, dozens of friends and colleagues, present and past, wished...
Freezing nights, DeKalb County emergency warming centers open
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - For the next few nights, the FOX 5 Storm Team says Georgians could experience temperatures as low as the high 20s. To prepare for this frigid wave of weather, DeKalb County has plans to open a few emergency warming centers from Nov. 16 until Nov. 18.
MARTA driver celebrates 50 on the job, spotless record after 2 million miles of driving
ATLANTA, Ga. — MARTA is celebrating 50 years of service for one of their bus operators. Coy Dumas, Jr. joined MARTA, then known as Atlanta Transit, in 1972 as a bus operator. He covers routes in west Atlanta, currently operating Route 853 out of West Lake Station on the...
4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and also happen to love seafood, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Georgia that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their amazing food.
Georgia Residents to Receive One-Time Bonuses from $1,000 to $1,500
DeKalb County's residents are about to receive a one-time bonus between $1,000 and $1,500. To be eligible, you must be a non-sworn frontline worker from the watershed management, sanitation, library, parks, and roads and drainage departments. Retention bonuses of $1,000 will also go to workers in other departments. (source)
