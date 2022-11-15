ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mesquite Local News

New LDS Utah St. George Mission leaders: Seeking and Expecting Miracles

Meet President Kevin D. Staples and Sister Sonja Staples—the new mission leaders of the Utah St. George Mission of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—and their family of five. On June 29, 2022, the Staples family arrived in St. George, Utah from Kalamazoo, Michigan to embark on a journey most families never get to experience.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
KOLD-TV

Pima County prepares for surge of asylees after judge overturns Title 42

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A U.S. District Court judge in Washington has declared an end to Title 42, a Trump era policy which kept asylum seekers and migrants out of the country to protect against the spread of COVID-19. But now that COVID is no longer considered a health emergency, Judge Emmet G. Sullivan, has ruled the policy is “arbitrary and capricious”.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
Vice

Republicans in Idaho Are Trying to Outlaw Public Drag Shows

It didn’t take long for conservatives to go from trying to stop kids from encountering drag queens to trying to suppress drag itself, even for adults. The president of a right-wing think tank, the Idaho Family Policy Center, told the Idaho Capital Sun Tuesday that the group had worked on legislation to ban drag shows in public, which would be introduced as soon as the new legislative session begins in January, though he refused to share the text with the outlet or name the legislators involved in the proposal.
IDAHO STATE
Daily Montanan

Montana Department of Corrections researching drones as possible solution to staffing shortage

The state Department of Corrections is looking at drones as a potential solution at the Montana State Prison, which has experienced severe staffing shortages along with an overcapacity prison population. Tuesday, legislators and stakeholders heard a presentation on how Nevada is considering using drones as part of a $240 million program to make up for […] The post Montana Department of Corrections researching drones as possible solution to staffing shortage appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

Montana’s lung cancer diagnosis rate among nation’s highest

Lung cancer as seen on 2017 X-Ray (Photo provided by James Heilman, M.D. | CC-BY-SA 4.0). A new report by the American Lung Association points out that as few as 5% of Montanans who are eligible to get screened for lung cancer get checked. Carrie Nyssen, the Senior Director of...
MONTANA STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Judge halts part of Montana wolf hunting

A Helena judge has temporarily halted part of Montana’s wolf hunting rules after two groups filed a lawsuit challenging the state’s expanded wolf hunting program, established by the 2021 state Legislature. Lewis and Clark District Court Judge Christopher Abbott issued a temporary restraining order effective immediately that would stop snaring, cutting back the wolf hunting […] The post Judge halts part of Montana wolf hunting appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
MONTANA STATE
Alt 95.7

Alt 95.7

Missoula, MT
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
595K+
Views
ABOUT

Alt 101.5 plays the best alternative music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://alternativemissoula.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy