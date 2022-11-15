Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Mesquite Local News
New LDS Utah St. George Mission leaders: Seeking and Expecting Miracles
Meet President Kevin D. Staples and Sister Sonja Staples—the new mission leaders of the Utah St. George Mission of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—and their family of five. On June 29, 2022, the Staples family arrived in St. George, Utah from Kalamazoo, Michigan to embark on a journey most families never get to experience.
Montana live stream camera appears to catch oval light moving up from ground level
Screen shot from witness video.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Montana witness at Boulder Valley reported that a live stream camera caught a large, oval-shaped object that appeared to move up from the ground level at about 6:10 a.m. on March 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey suing Biden admin over demand to remove shipping containers filling gaps at border
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is suing the Biden administration over a demand the state remove large shipping containers along the southern border.
Ammon Bundy Led an Armed Standoff With the Government. 100,000 People Still Voted for Him.
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Of all the far-right extremists on the ballot Tuesday, perhaps none had the bona fides of Ammon Bundy. In 2014, he took part in an armed standoff with the Bureau of Land Management...
KOLD-TV
Pima County prepares for surge of asylees after judge overturns Title 42
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A U.S. District Court judge in Washington has declared an end to Title 42, a Trump era policy which kept asylum seekers and migrants out of the country to protect against the spread of COVID-19. But now that COVID is no longer considered a health emergency, Judge Emmet G. Sullivan, has ruled the policy is “arbitrary and capricious”.
Republicans in Idaho Are Trying to Outlaw Public Drag Shows
It didn’t take long for conservatives to go from trying to stop kids from encountering drag queens to trying to suppress drag itself, even for adults. The president of a right-wing think tank, the Idaho Family Policy Center, told the Idaho Capital Sun Tuesday that the group had worked on legislation to ban drag shows in public, which would be introduced as soon as the new legislative session begins in January, though he refused to share the text with the outlet or name the legislators involved in the proposal.
Kari Lake Lost The Arizona Elections & Wyoming's Liz Cheney Threw Major Shade On Twitter
The 2022 Midterm Elections came close in a couple of U.S. states. Arizona's results were still being counted last night but Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs was, in the end, elected governor against Republican and Trump-endorsed candidate Kari Lake. The Arizona gubernatorial race drew attention, in part, because during Lake's campaign,...
Incumbent Justice Gustafson will hold Montana Supreme Court seat
Attorney James Brown conceded the race for the second seat on the Montana Supreme Court to Incumbent Justice Ingrid Gustafson in a press release Wednesday morning. Gustafson, who first took the seat in 2017, raked in 54 percent of the vote with nearly 70 percent of precincts reporting. Public Service Commission President Brown brought in 46 percent.
Montana OPI turns over Helena building to State Library
A building at the corner of Montana and 11th Avenues in Helena was once one of four local facilities occupied by the Montana Office of Public Instruction.
Humane Society of Western Montana to host parvovirus vaccine clinic
The walk-in clinic is being held in response to a rise in the number of parvovirus cases in and around Missoula County.
Montana Department of Corrections researching drones as possible solution to staffing shortage
The state Department of Corrections is looking at drones as a potential solution at the Montana State Prison, which has experienced severe staffing shortages along with an overcapacity prison population. Tuesday, legislators and stakeholders heard a presentation on how Nevada is considering using drones as part of a $240 million program to make up for […] The post Montana Department of Corrections researching drones as possible solution to staffing shortage appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Fairfield Sun Times
Montana’s lung cancer diagnosis rate among nation’s highest
Lung cancer as seen on 2017 X-Ray (Photo provided by James Heilman, M.D. | CC-BY-SA 4.0). A new report by the American Lung Association points out that as few as 5% of Montanans who are eligible to get screened for lung cancer get checked. Carrie Nyssen, the Senior Director of...
Judge halts part of Montana wolf hunting
A Helena judge has temporarily halted part of Montana’s wolf hunting rules after two groups filed a lawsuit challenging the state’s expanded wolf hunting program, established by the 2021 state Legislature. Lewis and Clark District Court Judge Christopher Abbott issued a temporary restraining order effective immediately that would stop snaring, cutting back the wolf hunting […] The post Judge halts part of Montana wolf hunting appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Alt 95.7
Missoula, MT
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
595K+
Views
ABOUT
Alt 101.5 plays the best alternative music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://alternativemissoula.com/
Comments / 0