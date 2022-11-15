ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

YourCentralValley.com

Fresno CHP investigating after two injured in crash

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – According to the California Highway Patrol, two people have been injured after a crash at Clovis and Dakota avenues early Thursday morning. CHP says the crash happened around 3:00 a.m. Officers say both drivers were transported to a  local hospital with major injuries. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Carjackers found in a stolen car, Fresno Police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A car that was stolen on Monday was found in a Fresno neighborhood on Wednesday with suspects inside, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say they received a call about an armed car jack incident on Saginaw Way and Diana Street where a silver SUV was stolen from a man. […]
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Suspect caught on video rummaging through pre-school in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A suspect is now on the run after deputies say he was caught on video rummaging through a preschool last month near Cedar and Shields Avenues in Fresno. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says the man was seen rummaging through drawers and walking throughout the...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Woman in hospital after being shot in West Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A woman is now in the hospital after being shot early Wednesday morning in West Fresno. Fresno Police officers were called out to Community Regional Medical Center around 3:09 a.m. for a gunshot victim. Authorities say a 27-year-old female was dropped off at the hospital,...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Merced 3 car crash leaves one dead

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was pronounced dead after having collided with two other cars in Merced on Tuesday, according to the California Highway Patrol. On Tuesday around 5:00 p.m., officials say they were called out to a collision on Santa Fe Drive and Avenue Two. CHP says a 52-year-old woman from Winton, CA […]
MERCED, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fire crews battle train boxcar fire in south Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fire crews battled a train car fire early Wedsndeay morning in south Fresno, according to the Fresno Fire Department. Firefighters say they responded around 4:45 a.m. near Jensen Avenue and Golden State Blvd. They say two boxcars were on fire. Firefighters had to cut holes in the top of the box […]
FRESNO, CA
proclaimerscv.com

Woman, Her Boyfriend Fatally Shot an 18-Year-Old and a Baby in California

A California woman and her boyfriend were charged and arrested after they killed her sister and niece in their Fresno home. California Woman and Her Boyfriend Killed Her Sister. California woman Yarelly Solorio-Rivera, 22 years old, and her boyfriend Martin Arroyo-Morales, 26 years old were charged and arrested. They are...
FRESNO, CA
KMJ

Elderly Woman And Two Dogs Treated After Fire In Northwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — An elderly woman and her two dogs were treated for smoke inhalation after a house fire in Northwest Fresno. The Fresno Fire Department was called out to an area near Valentine and Herndon Avenues for reports of a house fire. When crews arrived, they say...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Driver killed in Visalia crash, CHP says

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A vehicle crash in Visalia took the life of an elderly man on Tuesday, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officers say the man was driving a sedan eastbound on Avenue 264 at around 3:00 p.m. and approaching a stop sign. The driver made a complete stop and then continued into […]
VISALIA, CA
KMPH.com

Several buildings without heat due to pipe leak at Fresno State

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Multiple buildings are now without heat after a recent pipe leak at Fresno State. According to the university, a hot water pipe leak took place Wednesday afternoon near the Peters Business building which has caused several locations to go without heat. Those buildings are as...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Concrete slab attack in Visalia, man arrested, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 61-year-old man was arrested Thursday after allegedly attacking a man with a concrete slab in October, according to the Visalia Police Department. Police say, on Oct. 17 at around 2:30 a.m., officers responded to the 2900 block of N. Dinuba Blvd. regarding a call for medical aid.  Officers say they […]
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man shot near Fresno school, police searching for suspect

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 21-year-old man was shot early Tuesday morning next to a school in southwest Fresno, according to Fresno Police officers. Police say the shooting happened near Belgravia and Lotus avenues around 2:30 a.m. next to Kirk Elementary School. Officers say they believe the suspect left the scene on foot. The victim […]
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Body cam video for Madera shooting released

MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — The Madera County Sheriff's Office released a critical incident video following an August 12th officer-involved shooting. The video is from deputy body-worn cameras and from the in-car dash camera. It began around 10:45 p.m. when Sergeant Nicholas Davis made contact with a man possibly carrying...
MADERA, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Truck Crash on Kamm Avenue Near Caruthers in Fresno County

The California Highway Patrol reported a fatal big rig collision on Kamm Avenue near Burrel in Fresno County on the morning of Monday, November 14, 2022. The semi-truck accident occurred at approximately 7:00 a.m. at Jameson Avenue and Kamm Avenue, officials said. Information on the Fatal Big Rig Collision on...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA

