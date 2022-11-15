Read full article on original website
She Sent Her Little Girls To Live Safely With Her Sister. Their Aunt Forced Them To Commit Murder Instead.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedFresno, CA
Witness can't identify silent hovering object over Fresno skiesRoger MarshFresno, CA
We hit Tahoe Joe’s Monday night and it was a hitMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
3 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
KMPH.com
Unconscious gardener rescued by coworker after falling into pool in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif (FOX26) — A gardener was transported to a local hospital in critical condition after falling in a pool and nearly drowning near N Marks Ave and W Spruce Ave in Northwest Fresno Tuesday afternoon. Fresno County Sheriff's Office said the man was walking backward with a leaf-blower...
IDENTIFIED: Man killed, possibly distracted by phone
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The coroner’s office has identified the man who died after he was struck by a car on Elm and North avenues in Fresno County. The man has been identified as Raymundo Martinez, 45, of Fresno. CHP says Raymundo was on his phone moments before the impact around 6:00 P.M. Monday evening. […]
Fresno CHP investigating after two injured in crash
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – According to the California Highway Patrol, two people have been injured after a crash at Clovis and Dakota avenues early Thursday morning. CHP says the crash happened around 3:00 a.m. Officers say both drivers were transported to a local hospital with major injuries. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Carjackers found in a stolen car, Fresno Police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A car that was stolen on Monday was found in a Fresno neighborhood on Wednesday with suspects inside, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say they received a call about an armed car jack incident on Saginaw Way and Diana Street where a silver SUV was stolen from a man. […]
KMPH.com
Suspect caught on video rummaging through pre-school in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A suspect is now on the run after deputies say he was caught on video rummaging through a preschool last month near Cedar and Shields Avenues in Fresno. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says the man was seen rummaging through drawers and walking throughout the...
KMPH.com
Woman in hospital after being shot in West Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A woman is now in the hospital after being shot early Wednesday morning in West Fresno. Fresno Police officers were called out to Community Regional Medical Center around 3:09 a.m. for a gunshot victim. Authorities say a 27-year-old female was dropped off at the hospital,...
KMPH.com
Crook breaks into Fresno Mexican restaurant through the ceiling-steals cash
The owner of Los Amigos restaurant on Blackstone and Shaw has had it with thieves. This time the crafty crook entered through the roof and left minutes later with a bag full of cash. This is the third time Los Amigos has been hit by thieves but the first time...
Merced 3 car crash leaves one dead
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was pronounced dead after having collided with two other cars in Merced on Tuesday, according to the California Highway Patrol. On Tuesday around 5:00 p.m., officials say they were called out to a collision on Santa Fe Drive and Avenue Two. CHP says a 52-year-old woman from Winton, CA […]
KMPH.com
Couple arrested following shooting at Amazon Fulfillment Center parking lot in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A couple now finds themselves behind bars following a shooting over the weekend in Fresno. The Fresno Police Department says officers were called to an Amazon Fulfillment Center on Sunday around 6 p.m. after learning that a shooting had taken place. When officers arrived, they...
Fire crews battle train boxcar fire in south Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fire crews battled a train car fire early Wedsndeay morning in south Fresno, according to the Fresno Fire Department. Firefighters say they responded around 4:45 a.m. near Jensen Avenue and Golden State Blvd. They say two boxcars were on fire. Firefighters had to cut holes in the top of the box […]
proclaimerscv.com
Woman, Her Boyfriend Fatally Shot an 18-Year-Old and a Baby in California
A California woman and her boyfriend were charged and arrested after they killed her sister and niece in their Fresno home. California Woman and Her Boyfriend Killed Her Sister. California woman Yarelly Solorio-Rivera, 22 years old, and her boyfriend Martin Arroyo-Morales, 26 years old were charged and arrested. They are...
KMJ
Elderly Woman And Two Dogs Treated After Fire In Northwest Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — An elderly woman and her two dogs were treated for smoke inhalation after a house fire in Northwest Fresno. The Fresno Fire Department was called out to an area near Valentine and Herndon Avenues for reports of a house fire. When crews arrived, they say...
Woman shot after disturbance at Fresno gas station, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 27-year-old woman was dropped off at Community Regional Medical Center with a gunshot wound to her upper body early Wednesday morning, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say the woman was shot after an alleged argument with another woman at a gas station at Clinton and Marks avenue around 3:00 […]
Driver killed in Visalia crash, CHP says
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A vehicle crash in Visalia took the life of an elderly man on Tuesday, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officers say the man was driving a sedan eastbound on Avenue 264 at around 3:00 p.m. and approaching a stop sign. The driver made a complete stop and then continued into […]
KMPH.com
Several buildings without heat due to pipe leak at Fresno State
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Multiple buildings are now without heat after a recent pipe leak at Fresno State. According to the university, a hot water pipe leak took place Wednesday afternoon near the Peters Business building which has caused several locations to go without heat. Those buildings are as...
Concrete slab attack in Visalia, man arrested, police say
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 61-year-old man was arrested Thursday after allegedly attacking a man with a concrete slab in October, according to the Visalia Police Department. Police say, on Oct. 17 at around 2:30 a.m., officers responded to the 2900 block of N. Dinuba Blvd. regarding a call for medical aid. Officers say they […]
Man shot near Fresno school, police searching for suspect
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 21-year-old man was shot early Tuesday morning next to a school in southwest Fresno, according to Fresno Police officers. Police say the shooting happened near Belgravia and Lotus avenues around 2:30 a.m. next to Kirk Elementary School. Officers say they believe the suspect left the scene on foot. The victim […]
KMPH.com
Body cam video for Madera shooting released
MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — The Madera County Sheriff's Office released a critical incident video following an August 12th officer-involved shooting. The video is from deputy body-worn cameras and from the in-car dash camera. It began around 10:45 p.m. when Sergeant Nicholas Davis made contact with a man possibly carrying...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Truck Crash on Kamm Avenue Near Caruthers in Fresno County
The California Highway Patrol reported a fatal big rig collision on Kamm Avenue near Burrel in Fresno County on the morning of Monday, November 14, 2022. The semi-truck accident occurred at approximately 7:00 a.m. at Jameson Avenue and Kamm Avenue, officials said. Information on the Fatal Big Rig Collision on...
Video shows just enough to leave Fresno murder case to jury
A murder case against an already convicted killer is in the jury's hands as of Wednesday evening.
