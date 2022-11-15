ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Dakota State

Comments / 0

Related
KFYR-TV

Massive turbine makes its way through North Dakota

WATFORD CITY, N.D. (KMOT) – A massive turbine made its way through parts of North Dakota Wednesday. The roughly one-million-pound load cut through Watford City Wednesday around 3 p.m. It wasn’t required, but as a courtesy, local law enforcement temporarily shut down the Hwy 85/Hwy 23 and Hwy 85...
WATFORD CITY, ND
KFYR-TV

Bismarck scrambles to find eggs

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Last week’s blizzard sent people scrambling to grocery stores to prepare for a few days with nowhere to go. That rush may have put some stores in a pinch ahead of next week’s Thanksgiving holiday. North Dakotans know all too well what it takes...
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

UMDHU encourages The Great American Smokeout quit smoking day

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Great American Smokeout is Thursday, and the Upper Missouri District Health Unit encourages all users of nicotine and tobacco products to make it their final quit date. A recent behavioral risk study says 15 percent of North Dakota residents use tobacco products. The national average...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KFYR-TV

World Day of Remembrance to be held for road traffic victims

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Department of Transportation is holding the World Day of Remembrance for road traffic victims. The Bismarck and Mandan communities are encouraged by the NDDOT to join the officials at the international event to bring awareness to traffic deaths in North Dakota and at a national level.
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Trump announces run; Cramer hopes for deep GOP primary

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - I know what you’re thinking: the election is over, so we can forget about politics for another two years. Not quite. Former President Donald Trump might also be future President Donald Trump. He’s the first to announce his candidacy — even President Biden hasn’t done so — but despite the yard signs and flags you might still see around town, pundits say he’s not necessarily a shoo-in, even to win the Republican nomination.
FLORIDA STATE
KFYR-TV

ND now faces consequences of term limits

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - From here on out, a person could spend a maximum of 24 years making laws in North Dakota. Eight years in the House, eight years in the Senate, and eight years as Governor. That’s a win for some, but for others, the passage of the term limits measure could mean trouble for a variety of reasons.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy