KFYR-TV
Massive turbine makes its way through North Dakota
WATFORD CITY, N.D. (KMOT) – A massive turbine made its way through parts of North Dakota Wednesday. The roughly one-million-pound load cut through Watford City Wednesday around 3 p.m. It wasn’t required, but as a courtesy, local law enforcement temporarily shut down the Hwy 85/Hwy 23 and Hwy 85...
KFYR-TV
One-million-pound turbine traveling through North Dakota, Montana; expect delays
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A nearly one-million-pound turbine will be traveling from Buffalo, South Dakota to Saskatchewan, Canada. According to a North Dakota Highway Patrol spokeswoman, the massive payload will start in Buffalo, South Dakota Tuesday and drive on Highway 85. The convoy plans to turn on Highway 2 in...
KFYR-TV
Shoveler on the roof: Minnesota man helps Bismarck homeowners avoid hidden dangers
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The snow piling up around town might be inconvenient, but when it builds up on a roof, it can be deadly. That’s why one Minnesota man traveled to Bismarck to help folks dig out. Jesse Lofgren is comfortable on a roof. For the past 20...
KFYR-TV
Visitations at women’s prison in New England canceled due to staffing shortages
NEW ENGLAND, N.D. (KMOT) – The North Dakota Department of Corrections & Rehabilitation has canceled visitations at the women’s prison in New England due to staffing shortages. The NDDOCR posted about the cancellations at the Dakota Women’s Correctional & Rehabilitation Center on its Facebook page Thursday. The...
KFYR-TV
Bismarck scrambles to find eggs
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Last week’s blizzard sent people scrambling to grocery stores to prepare for a few days with nowhere to go. That rush may have put some stores in a pinch ahead of next week’s Thanksgiving holiday. North Dakotans know all too well what it takes...
KFYR-TV
UMDHU encourages The Great American Smokeout quit smoking day
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Great American Smokeout is Thursday, and the Upper Missouri District Health Unit encourages all users of nicotine and tobacco products to make it their final quit date. A recent behavioral risk study says 15 percent of North Dakota residents use tobacco products. The national average...
KFYR-TV
World Day of Remembrance to be held for road traffic victims
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Department of Transportation is holding the World Day of Remembrance for road traffic victims. The Bismarck and Mandan communities are encouraged by the NDDOT to join the officials at the international event to bring awareness to traffic deaths in North Dakota and at a national level.
KFYR-TV
Trump announces run; Cramer hopes for deep GOP primary
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - I know what you’re thinking: the election is over, so we can forget about politics for another two years. Not quite. Former President Donald Trump might also be future President Donald Trump. He’s the first to announce his candidacy — even President Biden hasn’t done so — but despite the yard signs and flags you might still see around town, pundits say he’s not necessarily a shoo-in, even to win the Republican nomination.
KFYR-TV
ND now faces consequences of term limits
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - From here on out, a person could spend a maximum of 24 years making laws in North Dakota. Eight years in the House, eight years in the Senate, and eight years as Governor. That’s a win for some, but for others, the passage of the term limits measure could mean trouble for a variety of reasons.
