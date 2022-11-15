Read full article on original website
Related
borderreport.com
Lawmakers: Immigrants can help aid U.S. healthcare crisis
WASHINGTON (Nexstar)– With an aging population and a shortage of all types of medical professionals, the U.S. is facing a healthcare crisis. Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle believe immigrants are part of the solution. Senator Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) says the nation is facing a shortage of up...
Court gives Biden admin. 5 weeks to end Title 42 rule expelling migrants
A federal judge has given the Biden administration until Dec. 21 to roll back Title 42, a policy that allowed migrants to be quickly expelled, ostensibly as a measure to reduce COVID-19 infections.
Biden administration looks to Supreme Court to continue student debt relief program
The Biden administration said in court papers on Thursday that it plans to ask the Supreme Court to remove one of the legal obstacles blocking its student debt relief program, which has drawn swift legal challenges since its recent launch. The forthcoming request to the justices is part of the...
Biden asks U.S. Supreme Court to lift block of student loan relief plan
Nov 18 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's administration on Friday asked the Supreme Court to lift a lower court's order blocking his plan to cancel billions of dollars in student debt in a challenge brought by six Republican-led states.
Biden administration says MBS has immunity in Khashoggi killing lawsuit
The Biden administration said Thursday Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has immunity in a lawsuit filed against him due to his high office over the 2018 killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi. Driving the news: The declaration was made in a court filing in the suit filed...
Trump may not make it to the primaries
The conventional wisdom has Donald Trump as either the man to beat for the Republican nomination or at least headed for a drawn-out fight to the finish with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. But could Trump flame out and not even make it to the Iowa caucuses?. It’s not as far-fetched...
Trump explodes at special counsel appointment: ‘I am not going to partake in it’
Former President Trump on Friday blasted the Justice Department’s appointment of a special counsel to oversee its probes on him, saying he would not “partake” in the investigations. Trump, in an interview with Fox News Digital, suggested the appointment of a special counsel was politically motivated, despite...
Incoming GOP chair says House investigation into Trump's Mar-a-Lago documents 'will not be a priority'
The top House Republican slated to take over the chamber's investigation into classified documents found at the former president's Florida estate said it "will not be a priority" in the new Congress.
Christie rebukes Trump: ‘It is time to stop whispering… It is time to stop being afraid of any one person’
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) on Saturday urged the Republican Party to move on from Donald Trump, just days after the former president announced his third bid for office. “It is time to stop whispering,” Christie said at the Republican Jewish Coalition’s annual leadership meeting. “It is time...
Court awards $6 billion in student loan relief to borrowers
A federal court approved a settlement between the Department of Education and around 200,000 student loan borrowers on Wednesday for $6 billion in loan relief, as the borrowers argued the department was taking too long to process applications claiming the borrowers were defrauded by their colleges. Federal Judge William Alsup...
Here are 5 big investigations House Republicans are planning to launch
Earlier this week, CNN projected that Republicans will win the House majority. Shortly afterward, they made it very clear what their priority will be: Investigating President Biden and his administration on a variety of fronts.
Foreign workers laid off from Big Tech face a deadline: Find jobs ASAP or leave the country
When one data scientist started working at Meta, he felt like he had finally made it. Under the umbrella of a tech giant, not only would he have job security, he thought, but visa security as well. Originally from China, he needed the sponsorship of an H-1B work visa to stay in the U.S.
Biden administration sidesteps calls to declare RSV a health emergency
WASHINGTON — The Biden administration on Thursday sidestepped calls from pediatric groups that have been urging the government to declare a public health emergency in response to the surge in respiratory illnesses in children. In a statement responding to pressure from the Children’s Hospital Association, the American Academy of...
New Jersey faces lawsuit challenging gun control law
(The Center Square) – A national firearms trade group is challenging a New Jersey law that allows the state and private individuals to file lawsuits against firearm manufacturers. The National Shooting Sports Foundation, a Connecticut-based firearms industry trade group, filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court on Thursday asking a judge to overturn a recently enacted "public nuisance" law that the group argues was "specifically designed to evade the judgment of Congress – and the Constitution." ...
CBS News
Pennsylvania judge backs civil penalties against county government in voting machine case
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania judge has recommended the state's high court impose civil contempt penalties against a Republican-majority county government that this summer secretly allowed a third party to copy data from voting machines used in the 2020 election lost by former President Donald Trump. Commonwealth Court...
What to know if you’ve applied for student loan forgiveness
NEW YORK (AP) — President Joe Biden’s plan to provide up to $20,000 in federal student loan forgiveness has been blocked by two federal courts, leaving millions of borrowers wondering what happens next. The Justice Department on Friday asked the Supreme Court to reverse one of the lower court decisions, warning that many Americans will face financial hardship if the plan remains blocked.
Some student loan relief applicants get approval notice from Dept of Ed.
The Department of Education has begun alerting student loan applicants that they have been approved for relief under the Biden administration's plan. The big picture: The update comes after the Biden administration last week urged the Supreme Court to lift a lower court ruling that blocked the student loan relief program.
Biden-district Republicans brush off impeachment talk
Republicans who defended or flipped seats in districts that President Biden won in 2020 have a message for their party leaders: focus on the economy, not impeachment. Why it matters: Some rank-and-file Republicans and leadership aides fear overly politicized investigations — including impeachment — may backfire on a party seeking to rebuild credibility among independents after an underwhelming performance in the midterms.
Check your email: Biden admin sends student debt relief updates amid legal fight
The Biden administration is fending off several challenges to the program, including two lawsuits that have effectively halted debt forgiveness after millions of borrowers applied for relief.
Biden eyes expanded Guantanamo migrant center as Haiti crisis deepens
The Biden administration is preparing for the possibility of mass migration from Haiti by expanding a migrant center on Guantanamo Bay and looking into the Bahamas or Turks and Caicos for temporary new holding sites, Axios has learned. Why it matters: Haiti has been beset by gang violence, fuel shortages...
Axios
Washington, DC
97K+
Followers
55K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 0