Axios

borderreport.com

Lawmakers: Immigrants can help aid U.S. healthcare crisis

WASHINGTON (Nexstar)– With an aging population and a shortage of all types of medical professionals, the U.S. is facing a healthcare crisis. Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle believe immigrants are part of the solution. Senator Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) says the nation is facing a shortage of up...
Biden administration says MBS has immunity in Khashoggi killing lawsuit

The Biden administration said Thursday Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has immunity in a lawsuit filed against him due to his high office over the 2018 killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi. Driving the news: The declaration was made in a court filing in the suit filed...
Trump may not make it to the primaries

The conventional wisdom has Donald Trump as either the man to beat for the Republican nomination or at least headed for a drawn-out fight to the finish with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. But could Trump flame out and not even make it to the Iowa caucuses?. It’s not as far-fetched...
Court awards $6 billion in student loan relief to borrowers

A federal court approved a settlement between the Department of Education and around 200,000 student loan borrowers on Wednesday for $6 billion in loan relief, as the borrowers argued the department was taking too long to process applications claiming the borrowers were defrauded by their colleges. Federal Judge William Alsup...
New Jersey faces lawsuit challenging gun control law

(The Center Square) – A national firearms trade group is challenging a New Jersey law that allows the state and private individuals to file lawsuits against firearm manufacturers. The National Shooting Sports Foundation, a Connecticut-based firearms industry trade group, filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court on Thursday asking a judge to overturn a recently enacted "public nuisance" law that the group argues was "specifically designed to evade the judgment of Congress – and the Constitution." ...
What to know if you’ve applied for student loan forgiveness

NEW YORK (AP) — President Joe Biden’s plan to provide up to $20,000 in federal student loan forgiveness has been blocked by two federal courts, leaving millions of borrowers wondering what happens next. The Justice Department on Friday asked the Supreme Court to reverse one of the lower court decisions, warning that many Americans will face financial hardship if the plan remains blocked.
Some student loan relief applicants get approval notice from Dept of Ed.

The Department of Education has begun alerting student loan applicants that they have been approved for relief under the Biden administration's plan. The big picture: The update comes after the Biden administration last week urged the Supreme Court to lift a lower court ruling that blocked the student loan relief program.
Biden-district Republicans brush off impeachment talk

Republicans who defended or flipped seats in districts that President Biden won in 2020 have a message for their party leaders: focus on the economy, not impeachment. Why it matters: Some rank-and-file Republicans and leadership aides fear overly politicized investigations — including impeachment — may backfire on a party seeking to rebuild credibility among independents after an underwhelming performance in the midterms.
Biden eyes expanded Guantanamo migrant center as Haiti crisis deepens

The Biden administration is preparing for the possibility of mass migration from Haiti by expanding a migrant center on Guantanamo Bay and looking into the Bahamas or Turks and Caicos for temporary new holding sites, Axios has learned. Why it matters: Haiti has been beset by gang violence, fuel shortages...
