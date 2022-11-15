Read full article on original website
Darrell Brooks receives sentenceThe Modern TimesWaukesha, WI
Why are the street lights purple?Limitless Production Group LLCMilwaukee, WI
Families in Wisconsin would get hundreds every month in new proposalR.A. HeimWisconsin State
Wisconsin Christmas Parade Massacre: Victims Face Darrell Brooks in Sentencing TrialJoseph GodwinWaukesha, WI
Day 1 of Darrell Brooks SentencingAction NewsMilwaukee, WI
Yardbarker
Milwaukee Bucks' rookie MarJon Beauchamp receives valuable lesson from Giannis Antetokounmpo
Giannis Antetokounmpo knows a thing or two about enjoying early success in his NBA career. The 'Greek Freak' was an All-Star in his fourth year, a league MVP by his sixth year, and a champion in his eighth year, and right now, he is the best player in the league. Throughout his journey, Giannis has gone on historic highs and some embarrassing lows. And that taught him to be humble.
“Obviously, Giannis is so good!”-Brook Lopez raves about Giannis Antetokounmpo after winning versus the Cavaliers
Brook Lopez dominated the Cavs, but he still praised his team and Giannis, showing how good the chemistry is in the Bucks lockerroom.
Photo Of Giannis Antetokounmpo Getting Dunked On Going Viral
Evan Mobley had a massive dunk on Giannis Antetokounmpo in Wednesday’s game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Milwaukee Bucks.
numberfire.com
Ish Smith (calf) doubtful for Denver on Wednesday
Denver Nuggets point guard Ish Smith (calf) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the New York Knicks. Smith continues to deal with a calf injury and is not expected to play against New York on Wednesday. He last played on October 30th. Smith is averaging 1.7 FanDuel points per game...
ESPN
Hunter, Young lead Hawks past Giannis, Bucks 121-106
MILWAUKEE -- — De’Andre Hunter scored 24 points and Trae Young had 21 points and nine assists, leading the Atlanta Hawks to a 121-106 victory over Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night. Clint Capela added 19 points and 10 rebounds as Atlanta won for the...
BREAKING: Giannis Antetokounmpo's Final Injury Status For Hawks-Bucks Game
Giannis Antetokounmpo will be available for Monday's game between the Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks.
numberfire.com
LaMelo Ball (ankle) ruled out Friday for Hornets
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (ankle) will not play Friday against the Cleveland Cavaliers, per head coach Steve Clifford. Ball played just three games before re-injuring his ankle Wednesday night. X-rays came back negative, but Clifford said the Hornets aren't sure how long Ball will be out. Dennis Smith Jr. will presumably return to the starting lineup in place of Ball.
numberfire.com
Doug McDermott (calf) added to Spurs' injury report Thursday
San Antonio Spurs small forward Doug McDermott (left calf tightness) is now questionable for Thursday versus the Sacramento Kings. McDermott and Keldon Johnson (left ankle soreness) are both late additions to the injury report ahead of Thursday's tip-off. If McDermott misses the game, there should be more minutes available for Josh Richardson, Jeremy Sochan, Keita Bates-Diop, and Isaiah Roby.
numberfire.com
Kings' Keegan Murray (back) downgraded Thursday
Sacramento Kings power forward Keegan Murray (back) has been downgraded to doubtful for Thursday versus the San Antonio Spurs. Murray injured his back during Tuesday's game and it will likely cost him at least one contest. Terence Davis started the second half in place of Murray on Tuesday and will presumably draw the start on Thursday. KZ Okpala and Trey Lyles will have more minutes available off the bench. Domantas Sabonis could also be more active on the boards without Murray around.
numberfire.com
Keldon Johnson (ankle) now questionable Thursday for Spurs
San Antonio Spurs small forward Keldon Johnson (left ankle soreness) is now questionable for Thursday versus the Sacramento Kings. Johnson is a late addition to the injury report and the same goes for Doug McDermott (left calf tightness). Devin Vassell could see an uptick in usage on Thursday and there might be more minutes in the rotation for Josh Richardson, Jeremy Sochan, Keita Bates-Diop, and Isaiah Roby.
numberfire.com
Dean Wade (knee) out for Cleveland on Wednesday
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade (knee) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. As expected, Wade has been downgraded from doubtful to out and will not play against the Bucks on Wednesday. His next chance to return will come against the Charlotte Hornets on Friday. Donovan Mitchell (ankle) will play against Milwaukee on Friday.
numberfire.com
Nuggets starting Jeff Green for inactive Aaron Gordon (illness) on Wednesday
Denver Nuggets forward Jeff Green is starting in Wednesday's game against the New York Knicks. Green will join Denver's first unit after Aaron Gordon was ruled out with an illness. In 25.4 expected minutes, our models project Green to score 19.5 FanDuel points. Green projection includes 11.1 points, 3.4 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Paolo Banchero (ankle) questionable for Magic on Wednesday
Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Banchero continues to deal with an ankle injury and is questionable for Wednesday's game against Minnesota. If he is available, our models expect him to play 34.8 minutes against the Timberwolves. Banchero's Wednesday projection includes...
numberfire.com
San Antonio's Tre Jones (illness) active on Tuesday
San Antonio Spurs guard Tre Jones (illness) is available for Tuesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Jones will make his return after San Antonio's point guard missed one game with a stomach illness. In 33.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Jones to score 31.3 FanDuel points. Jones' projection includes...
numberfire.com
Kevin Love playing second unit role for Cleveland on Wednesday
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Love will come off the bench after Donovan Mitchell was chosen as Wednesday's starter. In 24.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Love to produce 12.0 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 2.3 assists.
numberfire.com
Golden State's Jonathan Kuminga (illness) out on Wednesday
Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (illness) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Kuminga will sit out after Golden State's forward came down with an illness. Expect Anthony Lamb to see more minutes at the forward positions. Lamb's current projection on Wednesday includes 5.6 points, 2.5...
numberfire.com
Klay Thompson (injury management) active and starting in Warriors' Wednesday lineup, Jordan Poole to bench
Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (injury management) is starting in Wednesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. After missing one game for injury management reasons, Thompson will make his return to the court. In expected 31.9 minutes, numberFire's models project Thompson to score 28.7 FanDuel points. Thompson's projection includes 17.1...
