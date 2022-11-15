Read full article on original website
tipranks.com
Jim Cramer Says Investors Should Buy These 2 Stocks on the Dip
The market is getting all jittery again after the Fed signaled its intention to stick to its aggressive rate hike stance for now. The general downbeat mood is a familiar one in 2022 as the market has been unable to shake off the bear hug with any uptick quickly followed by another pullback. However, with so many stocks still hovering in the doldrums, Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, believes investors should pay special attention to the ones that are looking nicely priced.
NASDAQ
2 Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation
Did the big disappointment Meta Platforms delivered from its latest quarter leave you feeling nervous about investing in tech stocks? If so, you're not alone. The tech-stock-heavy Nasdaq 100 index has lost more than one-fifth of its value since August. At times like these, it's nice to own stocks tied...
NASDAQ
3 Dirt Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy in November and Hold for Decades
Finding a quality business that pays a stable and growing dividend is a task in and of itself. But to find a company that is also a good value and has long-term growth prospects adds an additional layer of complexity. Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX), Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP), and Chevron...
2 Stocks Warren Buffett Bought Hand Over Fist in the Third Quarter
Berkshire Hathaway's SEC filings and quarterly report spilled the beans on two big buys in the third quarter.
NASDAQ
3 Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying Ahead of a Rally in 2023
The stock market can play tricks on your mind. You feel invincible in a bull market, but in a bear market you feel like you'll never make money again. It's been a long fall for many growth stocks in 2022, but keep your head up. Historically, Wall Street has always recovered, and there isn't a reason why this would be any different.
NASDAQ
The Best Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now
Considering how the market is doing these days, it's not very hard to find stocks with a price tag of less than $300. Some of these are excellent buying opportunities, and others are value traps. Growth stocks needed some taming, and lowered stock prices indicate that investors are done with outrageous premiums.
msn.com
3 Dow Dividend Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is finally having its time in the sun. Although it is down 9.7% year to date, that is far better than the Nasdaq Composite (down 32.5%) and the S&P 500 (down 20.1% ) over the same period. If the Dow does end up outperforming the Nasdaq Composite for the full-year 2022, it will be the first time since 2016.
Motley Fool
2 Monster Stocks to Buy for 2023 That Are Practically Minting Money
AMD and Apple have taken promising strides in their respective industries, which could pay off in 2023. AMD's stock has enjoyed a rally from investors in the last month thanks to a new data center chip. Meanwhile, Apple's latest earnings release has proved the resilience of its business. You’re reading...
Got $5,000? This High-Yield Dividend Stock Is a No-Brainer.
Philip Morris International is one of the most compelling tobacco stocks on the market right now.
Motley Fool
Stock Market Plunge: Why I'm Loading Up on These 2 Stocks
Home Depot remains the largest home improvement retailer in the world and can survive the anticipated housing market slowdown. British American Tobacco is shifting toward a noncombustible product future. The two stocks each appear to be solid values at this time. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
1 Super Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist, According to 91% of These Wall Street Analysts
Bill.com just delivered yet another strong quarterly result.
dailyhodl.com
Kevin O’Leary Says His FTX Trading Account Balances Went to Zero, Predicts Wave of Forced Liquidations in Next 10 Days
Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary says several of his investments have taken a hit because of the recent FTX collapse. In a new interview with Crypto Banter, O’Leary says his FTX account balances had dropped to zero when he checked them on Monday morning. “We have to mark-to-market...
Motley Fool
3 Reasons to Buy IBM Stock
IBM's serves the largest companies and organizations, with some relationships spanning decades. The company continues to generate impressive free cash flow even as it invests in hybrid cloud computing. If you believe the growth story, IBM stock looks like a bargain. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
1 Growth Stock Down 56% Investors Should Buy Hand Over Fist
The Trade Desk's software isn't as exposed to the ups and downs of an advertising cycle. The CEO has an extremely high compensation package. The stock's valuation has come down significantly over the past year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Motley Fool
2 Breakout Growth Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade
There are plenty of buying opportunities for growth investors beneath the rubble of the 2022 bear market. Wix.com grew consistently in the website-building market and is trading at a cheap valuation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
Motley Fool
With Interest Rates Rising, These Are the Top 7 CD Rates of November 2022
The average CD rate has increased 500% in the past year. The current 12-month CD rate is 0.71%, an increase of 500% from last year. Some banks are offering these CDs with rates as high as 4%. High-yield saving accounts are as high as 3.83% and I bonds are returning...
Motley Fool
These 3 Dow Stocks Will Make or Break the Market This Week
The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened slightly lower Monday morning. Walmart, Home Depot, and Cisco Systems will release their latest financial reports this week. All three companies have influence that could affect the entire stock market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
NASDAQ
1 Dividend Stock Down 34% to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now
Global warehouse giant Prologis (NYSE: PLD) has lost more than a third of its value over the past year. The primary factor weighing on the real estate investment trust's (REIT) share price is the concern that rising interest rates could push the global economy into a recession. That would impact the demand for warehouse space.
Motley Fool
Stock Market Sell-Off: Is Disney a Buy?
Disney shares are down sharply as it struggles with the high costs of its streaming business. The company has responded with price increases, an ad-supported option, and lower spending. Still, it's unclear how much these latest steps will help the bottom line. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
