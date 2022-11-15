ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

John 3:16 Mission Is Short On Thanksgiving Food Drive Goal

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23fiCB_0jC4QrOC00

The John 3:16 Mission in Tulsa is collecting as many turkeys as possible to give people in need a good Thanksgiving meal next week. Right now, the ministry can’t even meet half of its goal to give away 5,000 turkeys.

Rev. Steve Whitaker says in his more than 30 years with the John 3:16 Mission, the demand for food from people who are struggling has never been as high as it is right now. Currently, they have enough to prepare roughly 2,000 meal kits.

Issues like inflation are driving up demand among people in need, and also effecting donors who would usually lend a hand. Rev. Whitaker says some donors are not being able to help out as much this year with turkeys.

Rev. Whitaker says it is typical for some people to start lining up as early as 2 a.m. on the basket distribution day. With more people in need this year, he expects even longer lines.

Whitaker says the Thanksgiving meals are one of the most important things the Mission does, and nobody should miss out on the holiday just because they can’t afford it.

“It’s important for the heart of our community,” said Whitaker. “It’s important for families to get together to share those expressions of love that happen around the Thanksgiving table.”

The Mission is accepting donations ahead of distribution on Monday morning. Food, including turkeys, can be dropped off at John 3:16 or during one of the food drives organized for this weekend.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Craft Time: Pumpkin Sun Catchers

TULSA, Okla. - Thanksgiving is a little more than a week away and many of our homes will be filled with family. On Wednesday, our crafty mom Courtnay Grider joined News On 6 at 4 p.m. and shared how to make Pumpkin Sun Catchers.
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

SpiritChurch Offers Free Groceries Today

SpiritChurch has reached out to Bartlesville Radio to announce they are having a grocery giveaway in their parking lot today (November 16, 2022) beginning at 4:30 pm. Anyone in need is welcome to drive through the line and pick up some love, joy and peace of Jesus along with their groceries.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Trash Routes Modified for Thanksgiving

The City of Bartlesville has announced that most city offices will be closed for the celebration of Thanksgiving from Thursday, November 24 through Friday, November 25. The exception is emergency services such as the police and fire departments, which will NOT close and will continue to operate as normal. Included...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
KRMG

Humane Society of Tulsa providing free pet food, vaccines to community

TULSA, Okla. — The Humane Society is providing free pet vaccines and pet food to the Tulsa community on Saturday and Sunday. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days, the Humane Society will give away free food and treats to pet owners at their adoption center located at East 60th Street and South Sheridan Road in south Tulsa, and provide a free drive-thru vaccine clinic for dogs.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

TPD: fight ends with 2 people hospitalized in south Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Police said a fight at a local Walmart ended with two people hospitalized in south Tulsa. Reports of a stabbing at the Walmart near 71st and Memorial around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday. Tulsa Police at the scene told FOX23 that when officers arrived, they discovered that two people got into an argument.
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

City Church Grocery Giveaway on November 15

It is time once again for the monthly grocery giveaway by City Church of Bartlesville. The giveway will be on Tuesday, November 15 from 5:30 t0 6:30 pm. Locations are the City Church main campus at 4222 Rice Creek Road in Bartlesville and Tri County Tech Business Development Center at 1225 Virginia Short Street in Pawhuska.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
KRMG

Oklahoma’s first Safe Haven Baby Box coming in 2023

TULSA, Okla. — A last resort resource for desperate mothers of newborn babies is set to come to Oklahoma in 2023. FOX23 is told the first Safe Haven Baby Box is in the works for Oklahoma. All 50 states have what are called Safe Haven Laws. It’s a period...
TULSA, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma school to start implementing clear backpack policy

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma school will soon start implementing a clear backpack policy to improve safety measures. McLain High School in Tulsa will require students to use clear backpacks starting Nov. 21. The school also will only allow non-transparent bags – such as lunchboxes, pencil bags and purses – to be 6 inches by 9 inches.
TULSA, OK
pryorinfopub.com

Peace Pipe Cannabis Company Grand Opening

PRYOR, Oklahoma ~ On Saturday Peace Pipe Cannabis Company held its grand opening and red ribbon cutting. They are located at 202 S. Adair St, and are open Monday - Thursday 10 am to 8 pm and Friday and Saturday from 10 am to 10 pm. Peace Pipe Cannabis Company...
PRYOR, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy