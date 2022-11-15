John 3:16 Mission Is Short On Thanksgiving Food Drive Goal

The John 3:16 Mission in Tulsa is collecting as many turkeys as possible to give people in need a good Thanksgiving meal next week. Right now, the ministry can’t even meet half of its goal to give away 5,000 turkeys.

Rev. Steve Whitaker says in his more than 30 years with the John 3:16 Mission, the demand for food from people who are struggling has never been as high as it is right now. Currently, they have enough to prepare roughly 2,000 meal kits.

Issues like inflation are driving up demand among people in need, and also effecting donors who would usually lend a hand. Rev. Whitaker says some donors are not being able to help out as much this year with turkeys.

Rev. Whitaker says it is typical for some people to start lining up as early as 2 a.m. on the basket distribution day. With more people in need this year, he expects even longer lines.

Whitaker says the Thanksgiving meals are one of the most important things the Mission does, and nobody should miss out on the holiday just because they can’t afford it.

“It’s important for the heart of our community,” said Whitaker. “It’s important for families to get together to share those expressions of love that happen around the Thanksgiving table.”

The Mission is accepting donations ahead of distribution on Monday morning. Food, including turkeys, can be dropped off at John 3:16 or during one of the food drives organized for this weekend.