First Full Social Equity Cannabis Dispensing Organization Licenses Issued in IllinoisWilliam DavisIllinois State
Chicago City Council Votes Unanimously to Pay $5.8M to Settle 3 Police Misconduct CasesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
10 free holiday things to do in ChicagoJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Christmas In Chicago | Where To GoThe Ellison HomesteadChicago, IL
Chicago Rapper K. Noble Reveals New Album PainkillersMusic NewsChicago, IL
Another very cold morning across the Chicago area
Arctic source high pressure has dominated our Chicago area the past couple days. This Sunday morning under clear skies and light westerly winds, readings dropped into single digits at a few airport locations…lowest reading was 9 degrees at Morris/Washburn and Rochelle. Several other sites were in the 10 to 12 degree range.
WGN-TV celebrates 20th annual WGN Morning News Drive-Thru Toy Drive
Returning to in-person donations Friday, December 9th from 5 a.m. – 10 a.m. at WGN-TV studios!. CHICAGO, November 17, 2022 – The WGN Morning News Drive-Thru Toy Drive will be celebrating its 20th year on Friday, December 9 from 5am – 10am. This year, the toy drive is LIVE and in-person. Viewers are invited to drive up and drop off a new, unwrapped toy at the WGN-TV Studios, located at 2501 W. Bradley Place in Chicago (near Addison & Western). The toy drive will feature Santa along with WGN Morning News’ Paul Konrad, Pat Tomasulo, Dean Richards, Ana Belaval, Morgan Kolkmeyer, and fun-filled holiday activities, including performances by the Selah St. Sabina Youth Choir of Chicago. Reporter Marcus Leshock will be at the Jewel-Osco store at 2940 N. Ashland Avenue in Lakeview. Toy donations will be accepted December 8-11th at participating Jewel-Osco locations. This year’s toy drive will benefit Christmas in the Wards and Off the Street Club.
Safety top of the mind ahead of General Iron shredding site demolition
The biggest concern – is making sure the work is completed safely.
Where is Chicago’s best Italian beef sandiwch?
WGN News Now is searching for the best of yet another Chicago favorite, and we need your help!. Tell us where to find your most favorite Italian beef sandwich in all of the city by using the form below. Like our best tacos and best hot dogs stories before this,...
Northwest Indiana food bank sets organization record for turkey donations ahead of Thanksgiving
MERRILLVILLE, Ind. — Several events in Northwest Indiana aimed to give families a happy Thanksgiving ahead of the holiday season this week. Attorney Ken Allen partnered with the food bank to help 1200 families in need with several events in Northwest Indiana. “I take it seriously our responsibility is to the community to try to […]
Woman injured in River North hit-and-run
CHICAGO — A woman was injured in a hit-and-run in River North Friday night. According to the police, the 38-year-old woman was crossing the street at the 600 block of North Rush Street around 7:50 p.m. when she was hit by an unidentified car which then fled. She sustained incapacitating injuries was transported to Northwestern Memorial […]
Canaryville bikers’ coat drive aims to keep homeless veterans warm for the holidays
Whether a homeless vet decides to leave the streets or not, the mission is still the same.
3 men rob West Side convenience store at gunpoint
CHICAGO — A convenience store was robbed by three men on the city’s West Side Saturday morning. According to the police, three unknown men entered the business at the 400 block of Western Avenue around 5:00 a.m. demanding the register be opened and presenting a handgun. The cashier complied and the men took the proceeds […]
Mid-November cold snap coming to an end as Thanksgiving nears
Sunday morning Nov. 20, 2022 will dawn cold, with the lowest temps of the Fall season expected. The day is to open with temps as low as 10 degrees in Chicago’s outlying suburbs, with readings in the mid-upper teens downtown. Unseasonably cold air will begin to abate as the day progresses. The day will still be cold with afternoon temps struggling to break freezing, but the trend will be upward as the core of polar air shifts eastward. More noticeable moderation will occur Monday as a high amplitude dip in the jet stream dampens causing the continent’s coldest air to retreat. By Tuesday, upper-level steering winds will exhibit a “zonal” pattern allowing milder Pacific air to spread across most of the U.S. Area temps by afternoon are expected to flirt with 50 degrees. Similar conditions are forecast to persist through Wednesday.
Parts of western New York paralyzed by lake-effect snowstorm
Seventy-seven inches. That’s nearly 6 ½ feet and equivalent to the 4th greatest seasonal snowfall total for the city of Chicago. Imagine getting that amount of snow within a 72-hour period! Incredible as it sounds, it is a reality across parts of western New York. Intense snow squalls downwind of lakes Erie and Ontario have produced numerous reports of snowfalls of 4 feet or more, and it’s not over yet. Although the band of heaviest snow had shifted north to the Niagra Falls area as of Saturday morning (see radar mosaic courtesy of College of Du Page Nexlab), the snow plume may move back over areas hardest hit over the past 48 to 72 hours as a trough now moving though the Chicago area makes its way eastward.
Lunchbreak: Seafood Boudin
Chloe Gould – DixiePura Kitchen https://www.dixiepura.com/. Darnell Reed – Chef/Owner, Luella’s Southern Kitchen https://www.luellassouthernkitchen.com/. Holiday Celebration with Chef Chloe G. of DixiePura Kitchen and Chef Darnell Reed. 12/14/22. At Luella’s Southern Kitchen is located at 4609 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago, IL. Recipe:. Seafood Boudin. Crispy Riced...
CPD: South Side man with autism reported missing
CHICAGO — Police issued a missing person alert for a 40-year-old South Side man last seen Thursday. Phelano Steward is missing from the vicinity of 79th and Cottage Grove. Police said he has non-verbal autism and was last seen at around 3:30 p.m. wearing a black skull cap, grey sweater and white hooded sweatshirt.
2 teens shot, 1 critical, in Brighton Park drive-by shooting
CHICAGO — Two teens were shot in the city’s Brighton Park neighborhood Saturday morning. According to the police, the 17-year-old boys were walking down the street at the 3800 block of South Archer Avenue around 10:50 a.m. when an unknown car approached and an unknown individual fired shots at them. One boy who sustained a […]
WGN-TV Becomes “Chicago’s Merry Own” with Holiday Favorites and Live New Year’s Eve Special
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 24 (THANKSGIVING DAY) 9-11a Bozo’s Circus: The 1960s (2019) Digitally-remastered segments of WGN’s legendary “Bozo’s Circus,” featuring original cast members Bob Bell, Ray Rayner, Don Sandburg and Ned Locke. Dean Richards hosts. (Broadcast also livestreamed on the WGN9+ app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV; online at WGNTV.com/Live and the WGN News mobile app.)
Retired nurse met mother of Indiana woman who donated heart to him
CHICAGO — Tom Johnson, of Kankakee, met the family of the Indiana woman who saved his life. Johnson, a retired nurse and respiratory therapist suffered from cardiomyopathy five years ago and doctors told him he needed a transplant. His new heart came from Andreona Williams, a South Bend, Indiana, woman who died of an asthma […]
Funeral for slain Uber driver to take place Saturday
CHICAGO — The funeral for the 36-year-old uber driver who was shot and killed November 5 took place Saturday morning in Evanston. Caron Arterberry was driving for Uber when he stopped at 80th and South Jeffery and a car pulled up next to him and two people started shooting. Arterberry was killed and the passenger […]
Saturday Forecast: Mainly cloudy with scattered snow showers
Saturday: Mainly cloudy, scattered snow showers, windy & cold. No accumulation expected. W 15-25, G35 mph, high: 29, wind chills in the teens by the afternoon. Saturday Night: Gradual clearing & cold. W 10-20, G30 mph, low: 13, wind chills will be in the single digits to just a bit below zero.
Community market puts fresh spin on food bank
CHICAGO —We could all use an extra helping of kindness. Along 75th Street and Langley Avenue in Chicago, that’s what is served up every Thursday afternoon. “Sharing your strength instead of your weakness, that’s what kindness is,” Christopher Watts said. Watts is the founder of the...
Former Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn not running for office in 2023, will focus on community organizing
The 74-year-old says he will not run for Chicago Mayor.
Man, woman killed in high-speed crash on Chicago’s South Side: police
CHICAGO — Two people were killed in a high-speed crash on the city’s South Side overnight. The crash happened just before 1 a.m. Thursday on the 8100 block of South Stony Island. Police said a male driver of a white Honda sedan was traveling northbound on Stony Island at a high rate of speed, when […]
