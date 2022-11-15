Sunday morning Nov. 20, 2022 will dawn cold, with the lowest temps of the Fall season expected. The day is to open with temps as low as 10 degrees in Chicago’s outlying suburbs, with readings in the mid-upper teens downtown. Unseasonably cold air will begin to abate as the day progresses. The day will still be cold with afternoon temps struggling to break freezing, but the trend will be upward as the core of polar air shifts eastward. More noticeable moderation will occur Monday as a high amplitude dip in the jet stream dampens causing the continent’s coldest air to retreat. By Tuesday, upper-level steering winds will exhibit a “zonal” pattern allowing milder Pacific air to spread across most of the U.S. Area temps by afternoon are expected to flirt with 50 degrees. Similar conditions are forecast to persist through Wednesday.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 16 HOURS AGO