wnky.com
WCPS gives county leaders unscripted school tours; full transparency
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – In honor of American Education Week., Warren County Public Schools spent Wednesday morning giving community leaders a transparent, unscripted look inside several of their schools. Warren County community leaders joined Superintendent Rob Clayton who served as a tour guide on the county’s 4th annual School...
wcluradio.com
Glasgow resident wins lifetime achievement award for excellence
GLASGOW — Peggy Nims has been awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award for Excellence in Environmental Education. The award, given by the Kentucky Association for Environmental Education, recognizes individuals, schools, and businesses that exemplify dedication, commitment, and influence in the field of environmental education. “I grew up climbing trees, planting...
WBKO
Mayor Alcott proposes $4M plan to help BG’s homeless population
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - 13 local non-profits were questioned on what they wanted most from the city, all but one said they’d like the city to “take an active leadership role to help people impacted by homelessness.”. “The second ones that were tied, they requested the city...
spectrumnews1.com
Warren County's top community leader's head back to school for School Spotlight Tour
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Wearing suits and dresses community members boarded the school bus to attend class, leaving their backpacks and lunchboxes at home. Warren County Public Schools offered a School Spotlight Tour on Wednesday to increase community leaders’ awareness of the school district’s success. “We have...
wnky.com
Law enforcement agencies to gather donations at Hand it to a Hero
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – It’s that time our year again when the Franklin R. Sousley Marine Corps League takes up donations for Toys for Tots. Last year, the Marine Corps distributed almost 80,000 toys to 11,000 children. This year, they’re back again at the Walmart off Campbell Lane, hoping to surpass last year’s numbers.
wnky.com
Hart County tourism agencies awarded big winners!
MUNFORDILLE, Ky. – Recently, Hart County experienced a big win for two local tourism agencies. Horse Cave/Hart County Tourism and Munfordville tourism swept award after award for their outstanding community support, digital footprint, print advertising and more. The Kentucky Travel Industry Association awarded the two tourism agencies twelve total...
wnky.com
SOKY’S CHOICE – Christmas Food Fundraiser
For this week’s SoKY’s Choice, brought to you by JC Kirby and Son, we met with Jose Carlos. Jose spoke to us today about how one local restaurant is giving back to the community. The Feeder Restaurant, ran by Jose and his wife Jessica, are raising money to provide meals and gifts for local families this holiday season. You can donate a few ways if you’re looking to help out, by either going to the restaurant November 18th or through their gofundme linked here. The Feeder Restaurant is located at 103 S Dixie St, Horse Cave Kentucky.
wcluradio.com
Glasgow school board receives update on new South Green Elementary School
GLASGOW —The Glasgow School Board met in regular session inside Hiseville Elementary School Monday evening where they would again receive an update on the South Green Elementary School construction project. Allison Cummings, associate principal of Sherman Carter Barnhart Architects, would present the board with more photographs of the new...
wkdzradio.com
Project ‘Forgotten Angels’ Well Underway In Pennyrile
Targeting residents that live in “personal care homes,” the 16th Annual “Forgotten Angels” Project is underway for the region — in hopes of bringing joy and gifts to those younger, suffering from mental illness. Cindy Tabor, Pennyrile District ombudsman, said during Monday’s Pennyrile Area Development...
kentuckytoday.com
Outgoing KBC president calls for churches to go on mission for Jesus
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (KT) – Kentucky Baptist Convention President Harold Best urged Kentucky Baptists and their churches to live on mission for Jesus in his outgoing message on Tuesday morning at First Baptist Church in Bowling Green. Best, the pastor of Burlington Baptist Church, has watched Kentucky Baptists do...
WBKO
Annual Hand it to a Hero event for Warren Co. kids coming on Nov. 26
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The holidays are upon us, and with them come joy, excitement, and giving to others, especially those in need. Each year there are kids who wouldn’t have a Christmas at all without the help of the United States Marine Corp’s Toys for Tots..
wnky.com
SUNRISE SPOTLIGHT – Girl Scouts of America
On today’s edition of Sunrise Spotlight, brought you by German American Bank, we met with Ginny Phfol. Ginny is scout leader of local Girl Scout Troop 2898 of Bowling Green and came to tell us about a local event. A free camp and recruitment activity is happening this Saturday, November 19th at Houchens Program Center. This event will be from 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM and is perfect for those interested in joining in any way. This event isn’t only for potential scout members but for folks who want to be leaders too. They have tons of activities planned for the day like nature hikes, slingshots, crafts and rock painting just to name a few.
Nashville evictions double in October; Metro program gives tenants free access to lawyers
There's been an uptick in people getting kicked out of their homes in Nashville in recent months, according to data provided by the Davidson County Sheriff's Office.
whopam.com
Five to be inducted into Todd County High Schools Hall of Fame
Five notable names are the newest inductees into the Todd County High Schools Hall of Fame. They are Arthur Green, Mattie Knight Sanders, Frank Burnett Simpson, Dr. William “Bill” Weathers, and Carolyn Wells. Chairman Fred Harper says the names were chosen by an anonymous selection committee. Green, a...
Kentucky schoolteacher photographs hovering tic-tac-shaped object
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Kentucky witness at Bowling Green reported watching and photographing two tic-tac-shaped objects hovering in the sky for 45 minutes at about 3:45 p.m. on February 8, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
theloganjournal.com
50-year-old Scotty's has deep Logan County Connection
On Friday, Sept. 9, Scotty's Contracting & Stone celebrated 50 years in business. Logan County Schools received an invitation to be a part of that celebration. Scotty's wanted all schools and businesses that have worked with them over the years to come out and enjoy a nice meal and to help celebrate.
Health Inspections: Grocery Stores in Robertson County for Nov. 15, 2022
These are the health scores for grocery stores in Robertson County with their most recent inspection score as of November 15, 2022, according to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s latest available health score information. Important Information about Food Premises Reports. The information posted at the Tennessee Department of Agriculture...
wnky.com
PET OF THE DAY – Panther
For today’s Pet of the Day, brought to you by Morgantown Bank and Trust, we met Panther! This shy boy is five years old and an owner surrender. So while he’s used to people he’s still a little skittish for right now. Of course, we’re sure he’ll warm right up to you once he reaches his forever home. You can adopt this gentle kitty today at the Bowling Green, Warren County Humane Society. If you’re interested in Panther or his friends you can view them on the shelter’s Petfinder website here.
WBKO
Crime Stoppers: Stolen electronics
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Police say two women entered a Bowling Green electronics store on October 13, 2022 and stole items. The pair later moved to an aisle where the sensors were removed from two items. The two suspects then gathered numerous 4-K Amazon Fire Sticks and consolidated them in an aisle. They pulled bags from under their clothing and loaded up their merchandise.
Clarksville mechanic targeted in arson
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary and arson after a mechanic and his son discovered a customer’s truck on fire Saturday morning.
