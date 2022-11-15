Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WSVN-TV
Who Determines Where Casket Is Buried?
(WSVN) - When her husband passed away, she wanted to bury him in Broward County, but his daughter flew him to Maryland to be buried. Who controls the casket? It’s why the call went out to Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser. This summer, Mary lost her husband Walter.
WSVN-TV
‘Supply is not meeting demand’: Feeding South Florida CEO details 2022 holiday season challenges
PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - With Thanksgiving just over a week away, many families find themselves struggling financially this holiday season. A South Florida food bank has also been affected. 7News cameras on Wednesday captured volunteers at Feeding South Florida’s warehouse in Pembroke Park as they wrapped and boxed up...
WSVN-TV
Florida Blue launches pop-up series in hopes of reducing stress — featuring puppies
DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - There’s a new program that aims to ease your worries with a little puppy love. Health insurance company Florida Blue has launched a series of pop-up experiences designed to help reduce stress. Several blue doors will appear across South Florida welcoming people to participate in...
WSVN-TV
Miami Commissioner Reyes delivers 500 food bags to senior residents ahead of Thanksgiving
MIAMI (WSVN) - Thanksgiving came early for a senior resident community in Miami, thanks to a dedicated city official. Miami Commissioner Manolo Reyes on Tuesday delivered 500 food bags to the Smathers Plaza housing complex so those in need can have a good holiday dinner. “It’s a date of family...
miamionthecheap.com
Miami Seaquarium is $10 for Dade and Broward residents this weekend
This Saturday and Sunday, November 19 and 20, 2022, Miami Seaquarium is charging $10 admission and offering tours all day (savings of over $30). Miami Seaquarium is offering this special discount to residents of Miami-Dade and Broward County. Visitors will be able to speak to Animal Care Trainers, Animal Keepers, Education Staff members and go on free tours throughout the day.
Thanksgiving turkeys handed out to grateful North Miami residents
NORTH MIAMI - Some North Miami residents are already giving thanks a week ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. On Wednesday 200 turkeys were handed out at The NoMi Village to make sure no one goes without this holiday season. "Every year I make three turkeys," Exume Dieunite told CBS4's Teri Hornstein.She said she'll have a full house for Thanksgiving; four adult children, grandchildren, and lots of love to go around. Exume said without giveaways like this one, her family's holiday would look very different. With rising food prices, many people are struggling right now making...
WSVN-TV
Police pursuit in Doral ends in SW Miami-Dade
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A possible police chase ended in Southwest Miami-Dade. The pursuit ended on US 1 and 348th street, Thursday morning. As of 9 a.m., southbound lanes on the road are completely shut down. This incident is believed to have started with a shooting in Doral. Several...
Coral Gables’ JohnMartin’s Reopens On Miracle Mile
The revamped venue pays homage to the original with a fresh new look and feel
WSVN-TV
Icon Burrito / Icon Mediterranean, Miami
(WSVN) - It’s a meal with a Middle Eastern flavor that can be wrapped up in minutes. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys. 5 oz. of chicken shawarma (see below) Garlic sauce and tahini (store bought is fine) Simple chicken shawarma recipe:. 2 lb chicken thigh fillets ,...
WSVN-TV
Grandmother who kidnapped 6-year-old grandson appears in Miami-Dade bond court
MIAMI (WSVN) - A woman who was accused of kidnapping her grandson is behind bars. Lilliam Morales appeared in a Miami-Dade bond court, Wednesday afternoon. Officials said she and her son, Jorge Morales, kidnapped her grandson, Jojo. They were taken into custody in Canada in October. Officials say Jorge might...
WSVN-TV
Marjory Stoneman Douglas Commission seeks to solve 911 communication transfer issues in Broward County
SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Marjory Stoneman Douglas Commission held a meeting to get briefed about ongoing 911 issues in Broward County. Almost five years after the Parkland shooting, 911 issues in Broward County between Coral Springs, Parkland and the Broward Sheriff’s Office were still front and center at Wednesday’s MSD Commission meeting.
archpaper.com
Segregation by Design maps highway expansion in Florida’s Magic City
Located at the mouth of the Miami River on the shores of Biscayne Bay, Downtown Miami, like the centers of so many American cities, is ringed by a loop of midcentury interstate highways. These highways divide the city along racial lines, physically isolating Downtown (and the “Millionaire’s Row” neighborhood of Brickell) from the adjacent neighborhoods of Overtown and Little Havana, the historic hearts of the city’s Black and Latino communities.
Miami New Times
Musings While Trapped in a Miami Courthouse Elevator
It's about 20 minutes into my unscheduled confinement in a courthouse elevator nine stories up when I start to appreciate how nice it is to have nothing to do. Outside my dangling metal cell, hanging motionless between the eighth and ninth floors of a federal courthouse in downtown Miami, conditions were less than serene.
WSVN-TV
Father who kidnppaped 6-year-old son appears in court
MIAMI (WSVN) - A father accused of kidnapping his 6-year-old son is facing a judge. Jorge Morales appeared in court, Thursday morning. The judge decided to hold him without bond. According to officials, he and the child’s grandmother, Liliam Morales, kidnapped his son and fled to Canada. Liliam was...
WSVN-TV
Friend, coach speak out after former Gulliver Prep football star dies in UVA shooting
PINECREST, FLA. (WSVN) - As the suspect in the deadly shooting at the University of Virginia faced a judge and a community continues to mourn the deaths of three student athletes, those who knew a victim from South Florida opened up about their loss. D’Sean Perry, a Miami native and...
WSVN-TV
Enjoy yoga on the water with Floatga in Fort Lauderdale
There are all sorts of yoga out there — aerial yoga, hot yoga, power yoga. How about yoga on a floating studio? Aka Floatga!. The yoga class is held on a boat going through Fort Lauderdale, but once the yoga class is over, the real fun begins. This yoga...
Broward Meat & Fish Opens 35,000-Square-Foot Margate Location
After various delays that pushed back a grand opening originally scheduled for late 2021, Broward Meat & Fish has finally opened the doors to its much-anticipated 35,000-square-foot Margate location. On Monday, Broward Meat & Fish celebrated a soft opening of its Margate store located at 3201 North State Road 7,...
WSVN-TV
Board fires schools superintendent after Parkland massacre report
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The superintendent of Florida’s second-largest school district was fired after a late-night motion from a board member appointed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis following a grand jury report into the Parkland school massacre. The board voted 5-4 to dismiss Broward Schools Superintendent Vickie...
WSVN-TV
Members of Hammocks HOA charged with theft; accused of stealing $2 million
MIAMI (WSVN) - Leaders of Florida’s largest homeowners association are being charged in a major stealing scheme. Investigators arrested five members and vendors of the Hammocks Community Association who oversee 40 communities and over 6,000 units in West Kendall. They’re all accused of swindling over $2 million from the...
WSVN-TV
2 poodles abandoned at pet salon in Southwest Miami-Dade by man
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two dogs were left at a South Florida groomer, and two weeks later, no one has come back to pick them up. Now, the owner of the business is searching for answers. “There’s something to this story,” Gabriella Otey said. Otey has been...
Comments / 0