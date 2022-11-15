ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

WSVN-TV

Who Determines Where Casket Is Buried?

(WSVN) - When her husband passed away, she wanted to bury him in Broward County, but his daughter flew him to Maryland to be buried. Who controls the casket? It’s why the call went out to Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser. This summer, Mary lost her husband Walter.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
miamionthecheap.com

Miami Seaquarium is $10 for Dade and Broward residents this weekend

This Saturday and Sunday, November 19 and 20, 2022, Miami Seaquarium is charging $10 admission and offering tours all day (savings of over $30). Miami Seaquarium is offering this special discount to residents of Miami-Dade and Broward County. Visitors will be able to speak to Animal Care Trainers, Animal Keepers, Education Staff members and go on free tours throughout the day.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Thanksgiving turkeys handed out to grateful North Miami residents

NORTH MIAMI - Some North Miami residents are already giving thanks a week ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. On Wednesday 200 turkeys were handed out at The NoMi Village to make sure no one goes without this holiday season. "Every year I make three turkeys," Exume Dieunite told CBS4's Teri Hornstein.She said she'll have a full house for Thanksgiving; four adult children, grandchildren, and lots of love to go around. Exume said without giveaways like this one, her family's holiday would look very different. With rising food prices, many people are struggling right now making...
NORTH MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Police pursuit in Doral ends in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A possible police chase ended in Southwest Miami-Dade. The pursuit ended on US 1 and 348th street, Thursday morning. As of 9 a.m., southbound lanes on the road are completely shut down. This incident is believed to have started with a shooting in Doral. Several...
DORAL, FL
WSVN-TV

Icon Burrito / Icon Mediterranean, Miami

(WSVN) - It’s a meal with a Middle Eastern flavor that can be wrapped up in minutes. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys. 5 oz. of chicken shawarma (see below) Garlic sauce and tahini (store bought is fine) Simple chicken shawarma recipe:. 2 lb chicken thigh fillets ,...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Marjory Stoneman Douglas Commission seeks to solve 911 communication transfer issues in Broward County

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Marjory Stoneman Douglas Commission held a meeting to get briefed about ongoing 911 issues in Broward County. Almost five years after the Parkland shooting, 911 issues in Broward County between Coral Springs, Parkland and the Broward Sheriff’s Office were still front and center at Wednesday’s MSD Commission meeting.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
archpaper.com

Segregation by Design maps highway expansion in Florida’s Magic City

Located at the mouth of the Miami River on the shores of Biscayne Bay, Downtown Miami, like the centers of so many American cities, is ringed by a loop of midcentury interstate highways. These highways divide the city along racial lines, physically isolating Downtown (and the “Millionaire’s Row” neighborhood of Brickell) from the adjacent neighborhoods of Overtown and Little Havana, the historic hearts of the city’s Black and Latino communities.
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

Musings While Trapped in a Miami Courthouse Elevator

It's about 20 minutes into my unscheduled confinement in a courthouse elevator nine stories up when I start to appreciate how nice it is to have nothing to do. Outside my dangling metal cell, hanging motionless between the eighth and ninth floors of a federal courthouse in downtown Miami, conditions were less than serene.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Father who kidnppaped 6-year-old son appears in court

MIAMI (WSVN) - A father accused of kidnapping his 6-year-old son is facing a judge. Jorge Morales appeared in court, Thursday morning. The judge decided to hold him without bond. According to officials, he and the child’s grandmother, Liliam Morales, kidnapped his son and fled to Canada. Liliam was...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Enjoy yoga on the water with Floatga in Fort Lauderdale

There are all sorts of yoga out there — aerial yoga, hot yoga, power yoga. How about yoga on a floating studio? Aka Floatga!. The yoga class is held on a boat going through Fort Lauderdale, but once the yoga class is over, the real fun begins. This yoga...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Talk Media

Broward Meat & Fish Opens 35,000-Square-Foot Margate Location

After various delays that pushed back a grand opening originally scheduled for late 2021, Broward Meat & Fish has finally opened the doors to its much-anticipated 35,000-square-foot Margate location. On Monday, Broward Meat & Fish celebrated a soft opening of its Margate store located at 3201 North State Road 7,...
MARGATE, FL
WSVN-TV

Board fires schools superintendent after Parkland massacre report

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The superintendent of Florida’s second-largest school district was fired after a late-night motion from a board member appointed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis following a grand jury report into the Parkland school massacre. The board voted 5-4 to dismiss Broward Schools Superintendent Vickie...
FLORIDA STATE
WSVN-TV

Members of Hammocks HOA charged with theft; accused of stealing $2 million

MIAMI (WSVN) - Leaders of Florida’s largest homeowners association are being charged in a major stealing scheme. Investigators arrested five members and vendors of the Hammocks Community Association who oversee 40 communities and over 6,000 units in West Kendall. They’re all accused of swindling over $2 million from the...
KENDALL, FL

