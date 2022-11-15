Read full article on original website
Darrell Brooks receives sentenceThe Modern TimesWaukesha, WI
Why are the street lights purple?Limitless Production Group LLCMilwaukee, WI
Families in Wisconsin would get hundreds every month in new proposalR.A. HeimWisconsin State
Wisconsin Christmas Parade Massacre: Victims Face Darrell Brooks in Sentencing TrialJoseph GodwinWaukesha, WI
Day 1 of Darrell Brooks SentencingAction NewsMilwaukee, WI
Devin Booker makes it clear he’s angry with officiating after Miami Heat victory over Phoenix Suns
The Miami Heat earned a big win over the Phoenix Suns on Monday at home, but the game seemingly left Suns star Devin Booker feeling like Phoenix didn’t get a fair whistle. Miami attempted 25 free throws in the game, and Phoenix attempted just four. That’s obviously a huge disparity, and Booker spoke about it after the contest.
Centre Daily
The Extra Point: Collin Sexton’s Impact on the Utah Jazz
As we are nearing the one month mark into the NBA season, several teams and players have far exceeded expectations. There are plenty examples, but one that sticks out more than the rest is the Utah Jazz. Over the summer, Utah traded away four-time All-NBA center and three-time Defensive Player...
numberfire.com
Dallas Goedert (shoulder) out for Eagles multiple weeks
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert will miss extended time with a shoulder injury, reports Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. Goedert suffered the injury in Monday night's loss to the Washington Commanders. The severity of the injury is unclear at this time, but Goedert is expected to play again this season. Quez Watkins, DeVonta Smith, and A.J. Brown will likely be the primary beneficiaries while Goedert is sidelined. Jack Stoll and rookie Grant Calcaterra will play most of the tight end snaps in place of Goedert, but neither of them should be involved much in the passing game.
numberfire.com
Ish Smith (calf) doubtful for Denver on Wednesday
Denver Nuggets point guard Ish Smith (calf) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the New York Knicks. Smith continues to deal with a calf injury and is not expected to play against New York on Wednesday. He last played on October 30th. Smith is averaging 1.7 FanDuel points per game...
numberfire.com
LaMelo Ball (ankle) ruled out Friday for Hornets
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (ankle) will not play Friday against the Cleveland Cavaliers, per head coach Steve Clifford. Ball played just three games before re-injuring his ankle Wednesday night. X-rays came back negative, but Clifford said the Hornets aren't sure how long Ball will be out. Dennis Smith Jr. will presumably return to the starting lineup in place of Ball.
Ja Morant and Zion Williamson, NBA stars forever connected, meet for 1st time in 638 days
From the moment Zion Williamson and Ja Morant became the top two picks in the 2019 NBA Draft, their careers forever have been linked. And when you consider both are South Carolina natives and once played on the same AAU team, the connection runs even deeper. Yet, to this point, NBA fans too often...
numberfire.com
Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) probable Friday for Magic
Orlando Magic power forward Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) is probable to play Friday against the Chicago Bulls. Carter is set to return after missing Wednesday's game. Mo Bamba will likely move back to the second unit, but there will continue to be additional opportunities while Paolo Banchero (ankle) is sidelined.
numberfire.com
Bucks' Pat Connaughton (calf) now probable Wednesday
Milwaukee Bucks guard/forward Pat Connaughton (calf) has been upgraded to probable for Wednesday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Connaughton is set to make his season debut after missing the first 13 games with a right calf strain. Khris Middleton (wrist) is still out for the Bucks while Grayson Allen (ankle) is doubtful and Jrue Holiday (ankle) is questionable, so Connaughton could play meaningful minutes right away out of necessity.
numberfire.com
Keldon Johnson (ankle) now questionable Thursday for Spurs
San Antonio Spurs small forward Keldon Johnson (left ankle soreness) is now questionable for Thursday versus the Sacramento Kings. Johnson is a late addition to the injury report and the same goes for Doug McDermott (left calf tightness). Devin Vassell could see an uptick in usage on Thursday and there might be more minutes in the rotation for Josh Richardson, Jeremy Sochan, Keita Bates-Diop, and Isaiah Roby.
numberfire.com
Aaron Gordon (health protocols) likely out for Nuggets again Friday
Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (health protocols) is not expected to play Friday against the Dallas Mavericks, per head coach Michael Malone. Malone said the Nuggets will wait to make a final decision, but Gordon is headed for a second straight absence. Jeff Green started in place of Gordon on Wednesday and scored 10 points (2-5 field goals, 6-6 free throws) with 2 rebounds in 28 minutes. He will likely make another start on Friday if Gordon is out and Zeke Nnaji could play more minutes.
numberfire.com
Celtics starting Derrick White for Marcus Smart (ankle) on Wednesday
Boston Celtics guard Derrick White is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Atlanta Hawks. White will make his 11th start this season after Marcus Smart was held out with an ankle injury. In 34.4 expected minutes, numberFire's models project White to score 31.2 FanDuel points. White's projection includes 13.6 points,...
numberfire.com
Kings' Keegan Murray (back) downgraded Thursday
Sacramento Kings power forward Keegan Murray (back) has been downgraded to doubtful for Thursday versus the San Antonio Spurs. Murray injured his back during Tuesday's game and it will likely cost him at least one contest. Terence Davis started the second half in place of Murray on Tuesday and will presumably draw the start on Thursday. KZ Okpala and Trey Lyles will have more minutes available off the bench. Domantas Sabonis could also be more active on the boards without Murray around.
Ja Morant makes halfcourt 3-pointer at buzzer to end 1st quarter of Memphis Grizzlies vs Pelicans
Ja Morant played the entire first quarter, so he saved his best moment for the final seconds. With 2.8 seconds left on the clock, Morant took an inbounds pass and buried a 3-pointer from just inside the halfcourt line at the buzzer. The shot gave the Grizzlies a 35-32 lead. Morant had a game-high 16 points in the first quarter.
Cleveland Cavaliers at Milwaukee Bucks: Odds, preview, injury report, lineups, TV
MILWAUKEE, Wisc. -- Both the Cleveland Cavaliers and Milwaukee Bucks are looking to gain back some early-season momentum in their Wednesday night matchup at 8 p.m. EDT. After winning their first seven home games, the Bucks finally lost at home Monday night when they fell to the Atlanta Hawks, 121-106. After starting the season 9-0, the Bucks have dropped three of four heading into their home game against the Cavs.
numberfire.com
Paolo Banchero (ankle) questionable for Magic on Wednesday
Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Banchero continues to deal with an ankle injury and is questionable for Wednesday's game against Minnesota. If he is available, our models expect him to play 34.8 minutes against the Timberwolves. Banchero's Wednesday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Dean Wade (knee) out for Cleveland on Wednesday
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade (knee) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. As expected, Wade has been downgraded from doubtful to out and will not play against the Bucks on Wednesday. His next chance to return will come against the Charlotte Hornets on Friday. Donovan Mitchell (ankle) will play against Milwaukee on Friday.
numberfire.com
Doug McDermott (calf) added to Spurs' injury report Thursday
San Antonio Spurs small forward Doug McDermott (left calf tightness) is now questionable for Thursday versus the Sacramento Kings. McDermott and Keldon Johnson (left ankle soreness) are both late additions to the injury report ahead of Thursday's tip-off. If McDermott misses the game, there should be more minutes available for Josh Richardson, Jeremy Sochan, Keita Bates-Diop, and Isaiah Roby.
numberfire.com
Raptors starting Fred VanVleet (illness) for inactive Otto Porter (toe) on Wednesday
Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (illness) is starting in Wednesday's contest against the Miami Heat. After a two game absence with an illness, VanVleet will make his 11th start this season. In 36.6 expected minutes, our models project VanVleet to score 39.6 FanDuel points. VanVleet's Wednesday projection includes 20.9 points,...
numberfire.com
Klay Thompson (injury management) active and starting in Warriors' Wednesday lineup, Jordan Poole to bench
Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (injury management) is starting in Wednesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. After missing one game for injury management reasons, Thompson will make his return to the court. In expected 31.9 minutes, numberFire's models project Thompson to score 28.7 FanDuel points. Thompson's projection includes 17.1...
numberfire.com
Nuggets starting Jeff Green for inactive Aaron Gordon (illness) on Wednesday
Denver Nuggets forward Jeff Green is starting in Wednesday's game against the New York Knicks. Green will join Denver's first unit after Aaron Gordon was ruled out with an illness. In 25.4 expected minutes, our models project Green to score 19.5 FanDuel points. Green projection includes 11.1 points, 3.4 rebounds,...
