Richmond, VA

styleweekly.com

Guest commentary: You're Very Richmond …

Consider this a long overdue thank-you note to the family of Samuel Leroy Slover, Frank Batten and Landmark Communications for the larger-than-life gift they gave Richmond when they purchased Style Weekly and began paying the bills nearly 40 years ago. In 1984, Ronald Reagan was U.S. President, Charles Robb was...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Richmond building blitz: Permit backlog of nearly 1,200 cleared

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Look around the City of Richmond, and you can see the growth. Large cranes dot the skyline. Construction crews work on new residential and commercial buildings from Manchester to Scott’s Addition. “We’ve all seen the impact of inflation and supply chain, so we really want...
RICHMOND, VA
vccs.edu

MEDIA ADVISORY: Anthem Single Stop Grant

EDIA ADVISORY – SAVE THE DATE. EVENT: The Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation will announce a $125,000 grant to promote lasting hunger relief for community college students in rural Virginia. The grant will be used at 14 community colleges to boost student awareness of Single Stop, an online tool that helps students access a wide range of local, state and federal social services, including food, housing, transportation, childcare, etc.
RICHMOND, VA
The Daily South

This Richmond Designer Decks The Halls With Cherished Traditions Each Year

For interior designer Sara Hillery, Christmastime provides a fun opportunity to flex her creativity. “I apply the same approach to holiday decor as I do to interior design and never repeat a look,” explains Hillery, who dreams up a new theme for her Richmond home every year, leaving her family and friends to wonder what will come next. “I love the element of surprise!”
RICHMOND, VA
wsvaonline.com

Richmond gun store may have sold gun to UVA shooting suspect

A Richmond area gun store may be connected to the deadly University of Virginia shooting. The owner of Dance’s Sporting Goods in Colonial Heights tweeted out that Christopher Darnell Jones Junior bought two guns legally at his store earlier this year. It is not known yet if either one of the guns were used in Sunday’s shooting.
RICHMOND, VA
southhillenterprise.com

VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital Announces New President

South Hill, VA (Nov. 9, 2022) – VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital’s next president will be Sheldon Barr, effective Dec. 11. She is the first female to lead the South Hill facility in its 68-year history. Barr will be responsible for operations, overseeing inclusive excellence, managing day-to-day operations while also leading strategic initiatives to ensure the hospital’s long-term success.
SOUTH HILL, VA

