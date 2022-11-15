Read full article on original website
Richmond non-profit gives away shoes to those in needMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
New Payment Deal Would Give Some Virginia Residents ChecksC. HeslopVirginia State
Legends Classic in Brooklyn on 11/16 and 11/17Adrian HolmanBrooklyn, NY
Pit bull kills 88-year-old Richmond church elderMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Richmond church elder killed by a pit bullCheryl E PrestonRichmond, VA
Related
styleweekly.com
Guest commentary: You’re Very Richmond …
Consider this a long overdue thank-you note to the family of Samuel Leroy Slover, Frank Batten and Landmark Communications for the larger-than-life gift they gave Richmond when they purchased Style Weekly and began paying the bills nearly 40 years ago. In 1984, Ronald Reagan was U.S. President, Charles Robb was...
NBC12
Richmond building blitz: Permit backlog of nearly 1,200 cleared
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Look around the City of Richmond, and you can see the growth. Large cranes dot the skyline. Construction crews work on new residential and commercial buildings from Manchester to Scott’s Addition. “We’ve all seen the impact of inflation and supply chain, so we really want...
Help these siblings find a forever family
If you would like to find out more about fostering or adopting one of Virginia's foster care children, scan the QR code or visit JFS Connecting Hearts.
This group of Colonial Heights women has made 13,000 signs to spread kindness
While the "Be Kind" signs started during the early days of the pandemic, these ladies think the message today may be more important than ever.
royalexaminer.com
Virginia War Memorial seeks military veterans to interview for film about October 1983 events in Beirut and Grenada
If you are veteran who was serving on active duty in October 1983 and were personally involved in the bombing of the US Marine Corps barracks in Beirut, Lebanon or the US invasion of the island of Grenada, the Virginia War Memorial wants to hear from you. Both of these...
King William closes due to staffing shortage from sicknesses
There are so many staff members out sick from King William County Public Schools, officials have closed all schools on Thursday and Friday.
Dec. 6 ceremony to honor memory of Henrico homicide victims
The Henrico County Commonwealth Attorney’s Victim/Witness Program will sponsor its annual Candlelight and Ribbon-Tying Ceremony to honor the memory of homicide victims Dec. 6 at 7 p.m. The ceremony will be held rain or shine on the parking deck plaza outside the county’s Main Government Center. All families...
Renovation of Southside Speedway could cost $10 to $15 million
At a board meeting Wednesday night, an expert hired by Chesterfield County said transforming Southside Speedway into a viable racetrack again could cost up to $15 million.
vccs.edu
MEDIA ADVISORY: Anthem Single Stop Grant
EDIA ADVISORY – SAVE THE DATE. EVENT: The Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation will announce a $125,000 grant to promote lasting hunger relief for community college students in rural Virginia. The grant will be used at 14 community colleges to boost student awareness of Single Stop, an online tool that helps students access a wide range of local, state and federal social services, including food, housing, transportation, childcare, etc.
Lanes clear after crash in Richmond’s Southside
According to 511Virgnia, the crash took place at mile marker 73.4, just after the Maury Street exit. The southbound right lane and right shoulder are both closed.
The Daily South
This Richmond Designer Decks The Halls With Cherished Traditions Each Year
For interior designer Sara Hillery, Christmastime provides a fun opportunity to flex her creativity. “I apply the same approach to holiday decor as I do to interior design and never repeat a look,” explains Hillery, who dreams up a new theme for her Richmond home every year, leaving her family and friends to wonder what will come next. “I love the element of surprise!”
New York Deli owners working on new Richmond restaurant
Demetrios Tsiptsis said the restaurant, near the intersection of South Stafford, Grayland, and Idlewood avenues, would be a cafe and sandwich shop.
Franklin News Post
Police charge Richmond native with killing 3 UVa football players, wounding 2 others
CHARLOTTESVILLE — Hours after three University of Virginia football players were shot to death, police on Monday charged a UVa student from Richmond with murder, as the state again drew national attention for a deadly on-campus shooting. Authorities charged Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. — apprehended 80 miles away in...
NBC12
UVA shooting suspect purchased 2 guns from Colonial Heights store earlier this year
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The owner of Dance’s Sporting Goods in Colonial Heights confirmed Wednesday that the suspect in the shooting at UVA bought two guns from their store earlier this year after previous failed attempts as early as 2021. Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. is accused of shooting and...
New database reveals top evictors in Richmond, Henrico and Chesterfield
A new data tool from VCU reveals the companies evicting the most residents over the past five years across Virginia, using publicly available court records.
Body found in truck in Henrico identified as missing Richmond man
According to the Henrico County Police Department, officers were called to the intersection of Walnut Avenue and Ratcliffe Avenue at around 12:20 p.m. on Nov. 10 and found 54-year-old Michael Cooper, Sr. of Richmond dead in a 1986 Chevrolet Truck.
Child found alone at Richmond apartment complex, police locate parents
The Richmond Police Department is investigating after a 4-year-old child was found alone, wearing only his underwear, at the St. John’s Wood apartment complex on Tuesday afternoon.
Tuckahoe Park expansion planned to West Broad Street
Tuckahoe Creek Park in Henrico’s West End, is undergoing an expansion that will connect the existing boardwalk to West Broad Street. According to county officials, the expansion will add length to the boardwalk while allowing for more public parking. “We have Tuckahoe Creek and the James River but there...
wsvaonline.com
Richmond gun store may have sold gun to UVA shooting suspect
A Richmond area gun store may be connected to the deadly University of Virginia shooting. The owner of Dance’s Sporting Goods in Colonial Heights tweeted out that Christopher Darnell Jones Junior bought two guns legally at his store earlier this year. It is not known yet if either one of the guns were used in Sunday’s shooting.
southhillenterprise.com
VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital Announces New President
South Hill, VA (Nov. 9, 2022) – VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital’s next president will be Sheldon Barr, effective Dec. 11. She is the first female to lead the South Hill facility in its 68-year history. Barr will be responsible for operations, overseeing inclusive excellence, managing day-to-day operations while also leading strategic initiatives to ensure the hospital’s long-term success.
