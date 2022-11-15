Read full article on original website
UNIVERSITY OF CENTRAL MISSOURI BOARD OF GOVERNORS APPROVES RECOMMENDATION TO EXPAND IN-STATE TUITION RATES TO DEPENDENTS OF SERVICE MEMBERS AND VETERANS
The University of Central Missouri (UCM) Board of Governors recently approved a recommendation to expand in-state tuition rates to dependents of service members and veterans. Bill Hawley, vice president for finance and operations at the university, presented the dependent tuition proposal to the board, noting that it aligns with best practices and also is in compliance with Veterans Affairs (VA) requirements related to students who are using transfer of entitlement under the Post-9/11 GI Bill and the Survivors and Dependents Educational Assistance Program. The new policy will be effective for fall 2023.
Communities resist Missouri Secretary of State's effort to ban 'obscene materials' in libraries
When she was 13, Dakota Hommes felt scared and alone. She was having a crisis, didn’t feel she could talk to her parents about it and worried about her future. “At 13, I wasn’t sure that I would make it,” she said. Then, at a library, she...
Opposition growing to Missouri Secretary of State rules on library materials for children
GLORIA L. HOLLANDSWORTH
Gloria L. Hollandsworth, 64, of Marshall, died Monday, November 14, 2022 at her home. Funeral services will be Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at 10:30 A.M. at Weiker Funeral Home in Slater, with Rev. Ramona Moore officiating. Burial will be in Ridge Park Cemetery in Marshall, with Wylee Goff, Troy Goff, Travis Goff, and Jeff Williams serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be Wednesday from 9:30 A.M. until the time of services at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the Slater Veterans Park.
JAMES L. HUNTER JR.
James L. Hunter, Jr., 55, of Blackburn, MO, passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022, at Kansas University Medical Center in Kansas City, KS. The family will hold a Celebration of Life/Benefit Dinner for James Hunter at the American Legion Hall, 20891 Alfalfa Ave., Blackburn, MO 65321, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Saturday, December 3, 2022. Memorials are suggested to the family in care of Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home. Friends may sign the online register book at www.campbell-lewis.com.
Flu and other respiratory viruses continue to ramp up across Missouri
COLUMBIA - As temperatures drop, hospitals and clinics are starting to feel the impact of flu season. A notice was issued Tuesday by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services that respiratory viruses are on the rise throughout the state. DHSS said cases are occurring especially among children. MU...
Th Best Pizza in Missouri is in a Town of Less than 1,500 People
Sorry, Imo's you may be the top dog in St. Louis, but when it comes to where to find the best pizza in the Show-Me State you have to head to a tiny town in the center of the state. According to the Missouri's Best 2022 Awards, the best pizza...
MMU BOARD OF PUBLIC WORKS CONSIDERS ABATEMENT FOR STARTUP COMPANY
Marshall-Saline Development Corporation Executive Director Cydney Mayfield requested abatement of several utilities for a startup company during the meeting of the Marshall Municipal Utilities Board of Public Works on Thursday, November 17. Mayfield requested abatement for water, sewer, electric, and internet utilities for the startup. Mayfield said that 70 percent...
SWEET SPRINGS BOARD OF ALDERMEN DISCUSS UPGRADES TO PARKS
The Sweet Springs Board of Aldermen discussed potential upgrades to the city parks during its meeting on Monday, November 14. Park Board President Dave Gieselman had an idea to put a tax on the ballot for the Park. The idea was to was to ask voters for either a quarter or half cent sales tax to fund the Park, recreation, pool, and cemetery funds. Most of the park budget is consumed by the mowing contract. The board reported the tax would offset the General revenues obligation to help those funds balance at the end of the year. The board would have to pass a resolution to put the item on the ballot, so the item was put on hold.
Best Burgers In Missouri? It Might Be Chuck-A-Burger. Here’s Why!
I have been on a bit of a nostalgia kick lately. Thinking about the way things were when I was younger. I often speak to my family back home, and the stories they tell about their youth. The places they could go to grab food. Especially burgers. A dear friend of mine used to live near the St Louis area and told me about Chuck-A-Burger. I think Sedalia could use a place like this.
Winter weather to impact north and central Missouri Monday and Tuesday
Several inches of snow are expected for parts of northern and central Missouri into Tuesday morning. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for most Missouri counties north of Interstate 70. Snow is expected to fall this evening. For areas south of Interstate 70, snowfall accumulations of between 1 and 2 inches are expected. The Kansas City metro area is expecting up to 3 inches and the areas of Kirksville to Moberly are expected to see up to 4 inches.
Weather cameras show conditions around Mid-Missouri
Precipitation had started falling in parts of Mid-Missouri by nightfall on Monday as the region was expected to see its first significant snowfall of the season. The post Weather cameras show conditions around Mid-Missouri appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
PRYSMIAN GROUP ANNOUNCES $45 MILLION INVESTMENT IN SEDALIA
The Prysmian Group has announced a $45 million investment to enhance its manufacturing facility in Sedalia. The expansion includes adding 115.000 square feet of production capacity and creating 60 new jobs. “We applaud Prysmian Group for its commitment to Missouri and its continued investment in Pettis County,” stated Pettis County...
$50,000 won off Powerball ticket purchased at Gerbes Super Market in Columbia
According to the Missouri Lottery, the winning ticket was purchased at the Gerbes Supermarket off Paris Road in Columbia, Missouri for the Oct. 31 drawing.
Warsaw Teen Injured in Fiery Rollover
A Warsaw teen was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday morning in Saline County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 19-year-old Emily M. Poindexter of Warsaw was the driver of a northbound 2013 Nissan Juke on US 65 at Grand Pass (about half way between Waverly and Malta Bend) around 10:35 a.m. Tuesday, when the vehicle ran off the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned, landing on its wheels, and catching fire.
SLATER CITY COUNCIL DISCUSS UPCOMING TURKEY GIVEAWAY
The Slater City Council discussed a turkey giveaway during its meeting on Tuesday, November 15. City Administrator Gene Griffith says the Slater Chamber of Commerce is giving away about 70 turkeys on Monday, November 21. In other news from the meeting, Griffith says the council announced available seats for the...
TWO JOHNSON COUNTY RESIDENTS INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE CRASH
Two Johnson County residents were moderately injured in a one-vehicle crash on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 23-year-old Jazimin Mays, of Warrensburg, ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a culvert. Mays and 31-year-old occupant James Stephenson were...
CITY OF SEDALIA CLOSING AN INTERSECTION TO ALL DIRECTIONS ON TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 22
The City of Sedalia will be closing the intersection of East 16th Street and South Ingram Avenue beginning at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, November 22 until 5 p.m. Wednesday, November 23, to repair failed storm water piping under the roadway. A news release says the utility work will be completed...
WARSAW WOMAN INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN SALINE COUNTY
A Warsaw woman was moderately injured in a one-vehicle accident in Saline County on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when 19-year-old Emily Poindexter traveled off the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned. The vehicle came to rest on its wheels and caught fire.
JOHNSON COUNTY FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT RESPONDS TO FIRE AT ROSE ACRE FARMS
The Johnson County Fire Protection District responded to a fire that damaged a chicken barn housing approximately 100,000 chickens at Rose Acre Farms southeast of Knob Noster on Saturday, November 12. According to a release from the district, the fire was reported by employees around 1 p.m. after staff found...
