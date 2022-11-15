The Sweet Springs Board of Aldermen discussed potential upgrades to the city parks during its meeting on Monday, November 14. Park Board President Dave Gieselman had an idea to put a tax on the ballot for the Park. The idea was to was to ask voters for either a quarter or half cent sales tax to fund the Park, recreation, pool, and cemetery funds. Most of the park budget is consumed by the mowing contract. The board reported the tax would offset the General revenues obligation to help those funds balance at the end of the year. The board would have to pass a resolution to put the item on the ballot, so the item was put on hold.

1 DAY AGO