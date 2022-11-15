Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Legendary Burger Chain Returning to The ValleyGreyson FTempe, AZ
Popular Italian Restaurant Opens New Location, Complete With Drive-ThroughGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Popular discount retail store chain opening another new location in Arizona this weekKristen WaltersSurprise, AZ
New Pizza Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FCave Creek, AZ
2022 Phoenix Pagan Pride Day a SuccessSuzy Jacobson CherryPhoenix, AZ
Related
Phoenix Suns, Stephen Curry trade blows in high-scoring 1st half
The Phoenix Suns had three players reach double-digit points in a 72-point offensive barrage over the first 24 minutes against the Warriors at Footprint Center Wednesday night. Golden State’s Stephen Curry, though, kept his squad in the game single-handedly with a masterful 31-point half in which he hit four 3s....
Devin Booker makes it clear he’s angry with officiating after Miami Heat victory over Phoenix Suns
The Miami Heat earned a big win over the Phoenix Suns on Monday at home, but the game seemingly left Suns star Devin Booker feeling like Phoenix didn’t get a fair whistle. Miami attempted 25 free throws in the game, and Phoenix attempted just four. That’s obviously a huge disparity, and Booker spoke about it after the contest.
numberfire.com
Dallas Goedert (shoulder) out for Eagles multiple weeks
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert will miss extended time with a shoulder injury, reports Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. Goedert suffered the injury in Monday night's loss to the Washington Commanders. The severity of the injury is unclear at this time, but Goedert is expected to play again this season. Quez Watkins, DeVonta Smith, and A.J. Brown will likely be the primary beneficiaries while Goedert is sidelined. Jack Stoll and rookie Grant Calcaterra will play most of the tight end snaps in place of Goedert, but neither of them should be involved much in the passing game.
Chris Paul questionable ahead of Suns showdown vs. Warriors
Chris Paul is again listed as questionable the morning of his Phoenix Suns’ home matchup against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday, according to the NBA’s official injury report. Backup guard Landry Shamet remains out while under concussion protocols. Paul missed the past three games with a heel...
numberfire.com
Dean Wade (knee) out for Cleveland on Wednesday
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade (knee) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. As expected, Wade has been downgraded from doubtful to out and will not play against the Bucks on Wednesday. His next chance to return will come against the Charlotte Hornets on Friday. Donovan Mitchell (ankle) will play against Milwaukee on Friday.
numberfire.com
Paolo Banchero (ankle) questionable for Magic on Wednesday
Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Banchero continues to deal with an ankle injury and is questionable for Wednesday's game against Minnesota. If he is available, our models expect him to play 34.8 minutes against the Timberwolves. Banchero's Wednesday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Nikola Jokic (health protocols) expected to miss another Nuggets' game
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (health protocols) is not expected to play Friday against the Dallas Mavericks, per head coach Michael Malone. Jokic is headed for a second straight absence, but the Nuggets will wait to make an official decision. DeAndre Jordan started in place of Jokic on Wednesday and scored 4 points with 8 rebounds, 2 assists, and a block in 26 minutes. Aaron Gordon (protocols) is also expected to miss another game, so there will be more work for Zeke Nnaji and Jeff Green.
numberfire.com
Golden State's Jonathan Kuminga (illness) out on Wednesday
Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (illness) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Kuminga will sit out after Golden State's forward came down with an illness. Expect Anthony Lamb to see more minutes at the forward positions. Lamb's current projection on Wednesday includes 5.6 points, 2.5...
numberfire.com
Charlotte's Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) out on Wednesday
Charlotte Hornets guard Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Smith will miss his third straight game with an ankle injury. Expect Theo Maledon to see more minutes with Charlotte's second unit against a Pacers' team ranked 27th in defensive rating. Maledon's projection...
numberfire.com
Kings' Keegan Murray (back) downgraded Thursday
Sacramento Kings power forward Keegan Murray (back) has been downgraded to doubtful for Thursday versus the San Antonio Spurs. Murray injured his back during Tuesday's game and it will likely cost him at least one contest. Terence Davis started the second half in place of Murray on Tuesday and will presumably draw the start on Thursday. KZ Okpala and Trey Lyles will have more minutes available off the bench. Domantas Sabonis could also be more active on the boards without Murray around.
numberfire.com
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (ankle) available on Wednesday
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. As expected, Antetokounmpo is available and will play against Cleveland on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 32.7 minutes against the Cavaliers. Antetokounmpo's Wednesday projection includes 30.3 points, 10.6 rebounds, 6.6 assists, and 56.7...
numberfire.com
Kevin Love playing second unit role for Cleveland on Wednesday
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Love will come off the bench after Donovan Mitchell was chosen as Wednesday's starter. In 24.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Love to produce 12.0 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 2.3 assists.
numberfire.com
San Antonio's Tre Jones (illness) active on Tuesday
San Antonio Spurs guard Tre Jones (illness) is available for Tuesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Jones will make his return after San Antonio's point guard missed one game with a stomach illness. In 33.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Jones to score 31.3 FanDuel points. Jones' projection includes...
numberfire.com
DeVonta Smith (knee) limited participant in Eagles' Wednesday practice
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (knee) was limited during Wednesday's practice. Smith's participation was limited during Wednesday's session with a knee ailment. Expect the 24-year old to be active against an Indianapolis Colts' unit ranked second in FanDuel points allowed per game to wide receivers as long as he is able to practice.
numberfire.com
Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton (ankle) available on Wednesday
Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Haliburton has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Hornets on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 35.9 minutes against Charlotte. Haliburton's Wednesday projection includes 18.5 points, 4.3 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Heat starting Nikola Jovic for Bam Adebayo (knee) on Wednesday
Miami Heat forward Nikola Jovic is starting in Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Jovic will make his first start this season after Bam Adebayo was held out with a knee ailment. In a matchup against a Raptors' team ranked 13th in defensive rating, Jovic's FanDuel salary stands at $3,500.
numberfire.com
Mavericks starting Josh Green for Luka Doncic (rest) on Wednesday
Dallas Mavericks shooting guard Josh Green is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Houston Rockets. Green will make his first start this season after Luka Doncic was held out for rest purposes. In 28.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Green to score 23.7 FanDuel points. Green's projection includes 11.6 points,...
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live updates
The parallels and connections between the New Orleans Pelicans and Memphis Grizzlies are why each matchup between the two Western Conference foes should be entertaining. In Zion Williamson and Ja Morant, you have the top two picks from the 2019 NBA Draft. They also played AAU basketball together as South Carolina natives.
Comments / 0