‘Hunters’ to End With Season 2 at Amazon, Premiere Date Set
“Hunters” will end with Season 2 at Amazon, which will debut on Jan. 13, Variety has confirmed. The conspiracy thriller series originally debuted on the streamer in February 2020 and was renewed for a second season in August of that year, though no mention was made at the time of the show ending with the new season. Per the official description, the show “follows a diverse band of Nazi hunters living in 1977 New York City. The Hunters, as they’re known, have discovered that hundreds of high-ranking Nazi officials are living among us and conspiring to create a Fourth Reich...
'True Lies' Series Sets February Premiere Date at CBS
True Lies series inspired by director James Cameron’s 1994 hit action comedy of the same name has set a release date for next year, Deadline has reported. The series was initially ordered to pilot in February, last year, by CBS but was then delayed for further development. It comes from showrunner Matt Nix, who also wrote the pilot script, and director Anthony Hemingway, while Cameron serves as an executive producer. The series features Steve Howey and Ginger Gonzaga in the leading roles in an ensemble cast.
‘Fleishman Is in Trouble’: Adam Brody, Josh Radnor on Why Marriage Stories Are ‘Ripe for Drama’
Starting over after separation gets messy for Toby Fleishman in the FX limited series Fleishman Is in Trouble, premiering November 17 on Hulu. Jesse Eisenberg plays the titular Fleishman, who finds more success on dating apps than he ever did dating before he got married. But his internet escapades — and his hopes of a promotion at the hospital where he works — are thrown into disarray when his ex-wife, Rachel (Claire Danes), goes missing. To figure out where Rachel ran to (and most importantly, why she would run), Toby will have to get to true root of why their marriage failed.
HBO Just Surprisingly Canceled One Of Its Emmy-Winning Shows After Four Seasons
HBO has canceled one of it's popular and Emmy-winning shows after four seasons.
Netflix just renewed one of Peacock’s best shows
One of Peacock’s best originals is coming back for a third season, but you can’t watch it on Peacock. In a truly shocking turn of events, Netflix has picked up the Peacock comedy series Girls5eva for a third season. NBCUniversal never made a public announcement, but Deadline reports that the company decided to cancel the show after its second season ended in June. But now it’s coming back on a different streaming service.
Netflix Taking Over As Streaming Home For One Of Peacock’s Best Shows, And A New Season Is Coming
Netflix has been known to save TV shows that have been axed, but the service just picked up an excellent Peacock series that hadn't even been canceled.
Fox's Midseason Plan: 9-1-1: Lone Star Returns on New Night, Fantasy Island Season 2, Joel McHale Sitcom and More
Fox is the first broadcast network to unveil its complete midseason plan, and most noteworthy is 9-1-1: Lone Star‘s move to a brand-new night for Season 4. Other announced dates include a Season 2 premiere for Fantasy Island plus a few series debuts, including for the recently announced Animal Control sitcom fronted by Joel McHale. Also, following their fall and season finales, 9-1-1 and The Masked Singer will return with new episodes in the spring. All told, Fox’s midseason plan looks a little like… this. NEW SERIES IN CAPS. Monday, Jan. 2 8 pm Fantasy Island (Season 2 premiere) Tuesday, Jan. 3 8 pm The Resident (winter...
Sylvester Stallone Says He Was 'Out' of Acting Before 'Tulsa King' Role
Sylvester Stallone has revealed he was almost ready to be done with acting before he was offered a role on new Paramount+ drama Tulsa King. In the ten-part series the legendary actor, 76, stars as Dwight Mandredi, a New York gangster who is released from prison after serving a 25-year sentence to find that things in the world outside are not how he left them.
Snubbed: 10 Classic TV Shows That Never Won an Emmy
One of the buzziest and most critically acclaimed shows of recent memory, HBO’s Game of Thrones, took home an astounding 59 Emmy trophies during its eight-season run, a number exceeded only by the 82 wins of Saturday Night Live over its nearly 50 seasons. But beloved and respected shows...
Oscar Predictions: Best Actor – Brendan Fraser Is Still the Frontrunner for ‘The Whale,’ but Contenders are Gaining Momentum
Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages are Davis’ assessment of the current standings of the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any film or performance. Like any organization or body that votes, each individual category is fluid and subject to change. Predictions are updated every Thursday. LAST UPDATED: Nov. 10, 2022 2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Actor CATEGORY COMMENTARY: A24 finally dropped the...
Richard Belzer Never Auditioned For His Role On Law & Order: SVU
Despite his long acting career, Richard Belzer never intended to be a thespian. According to The Comic's Comic, Belzer aspired to be a journalist before gravitating toward comedy. He worked at clubs around New York and then landed a job as the warm-up act for "Saturday Night Live," even appearing in a few sketches. The "in-your-face" comic was so appealing that musician Warren Zevon brought Belzer on tour with him (via The Baltimore Sun).
Harry Potter alum Ralph Fiennes would reprise Voldemort role: 'No question about it'
Ralph Fiennes has played plenty of villains throughout his career, but only one so evil he must not be named. At the New York premiere of his horror comedy The Menu, the English actor said he would "of course" portray villain Lord Voldemort once more should Warner Bros. or author J.K. Rowling conjure up future Harry Potter projects. "No question about it," Fiennes told Variety.
How ‘SVU’ Just Set Up Rollins’ Exit — and Peek at Major Rollisi Moment (VIDEO)
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 8 “A Better Person.”]. With Law & Order: SVU one episode away from saying goodbye to Kelli Giddish, how much does “A Better Person” set up Detective Amanda Rollins’ exit?. Near...
'1923' sees Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren step into the 'Yellowstone' universe. Here's everything you need to know about the series.
The "Yellowstone" spinoff "1923" is premiering exclusively on Paramount+ in December. It is a prequel to the main show.
‘Miracle Workers’ Stars Are Match Made in Apocalyptic Heaven in ‘End Times’ First Look (PHOTOS)
In need of a little miracle? TBS has you covered as it prepares for the arrival of Miracle Workers‘ fourth season, aptly titled End Times. Set to premiere Monday, January 16, 2023, the latest chapter in Simon Rich‘s anthology comedy series is taking on the apocalypse and we have an exclusive first look at the action with two sneak peek photos featuring stars Daniel Radcliffe and Geraldine Viswanathan. In the post-apocalyptic future, Radcliffe plays a wasteland and Viswanathan is a ruthless warlord.
‘The Way Home’ Starring Andie MacDowell & Chyler Leigh Sets Premiere Date (VIDEO)
It won’t be long after you’ve watched your last new Hallmark Christmas movie that you’ll be welcoming a new family from the network into your home. The Way Home, Hallmark Channel’s new original primetime series, will premiere on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at 9/8c, the network has announced. The multigenerational family drama stars Andie MacDowell, Chyler Leigh, Evan Williams, and Sadie Laflamme-Snow.
IFC Films Acquires Owen Wilson Vermont Painter Comedy ‘Paint’
EXCLUSIVE: IFC Films has snapped up North American rights to the new Owen Wilson comedy Paint from writer and director Brit McAdams. Based on The Blacklist 2010 screenplay, Paint follows Carl Nagle, Vermont’s No. 1 public television painter who is convinced he has it all: a signature perm, custom van, and fans hanging on his every stroke… until a younger, better artist steals everything (and everyone) Carl loves. The pic will get a theatrical release on April 28, 2023 and stream exclusively on AMC+ later that year. Arianna Bocco, President of IFC Films, said, “We’re thrilled to finally work with...
The White Lotus Renewed for Season 3 at HBO
The White Lotus will return for a third season. HBO announced today that it had ordered a third season of Mike White's award-winning anthology series, which is currently airing Season 2. The White Lotus Season 2, set in Sicily, recently became the #1 title overall on HBO Max. "Reflecting on...
Allison Janney, 62, Wears Sheer Sequin Dress at Premiere of 'The People We Hate at the Wedding'
Allison Janney brought out the glam at the Los Angeles premiere of The People We Hate at the Wedding Wednesday. The age-defying actress, 62, wore a sheer, sequin Naeem Khan gown at the event, featuring latticed cut-outs along the arms and a high neck — an ensemble she teamed with strappy black heels, a Tyler Ellis clutch and a sleek bob haircut.
‘Big Little Lies’ Star Zoë Kravitz Dashes Hopes for Season 3 — ‘It’s Done’
While Big Little Lies debuted as a limited series, the Emmy-winning drama went on to return for an even starrier Season 2 in 2019, leaving fans wondering, will there be more? According to star Zoë Kravitz, the answer is no. During an interview with GQ, the actress read social...
