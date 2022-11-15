Starting over after separation gets messy for Toby Fleishman in the FX limited series Fleishman Is in Trouble, premiering November 17 on Hulu. Jesse Eisenberg plays the titular Fleishman, who finds more success on dating apps than he ever did dating before he got married. But his internet escapades — and his hopes of a promotion at the hospital where he works — are thrown into disarray when his ex-wife, Rachel (Claire Danes), goes missing. To figure out where Rachel ran to (and most importantly, why she would run), Toby will have to get to true root of why their marriage failed.

