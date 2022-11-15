Read full article on original website
Devin Booker makes it clear he’s angry with officiating after Miami Heat victory over Phoenix Suns
The Miami Heat earned a big win over the Phoenix Suns on Monday at home, but the game seemingly left Suns star Devin Booker feeling like Phoenix didn’t get a fair whistle. Miami attempted 25 free throws in the game, and Phoenix attempted just four. That’s obviously a huge disparity, and Booker spoke about it after the contest.
Steve Kerr offers apology before key Warriors rotation change
Lost amid James Wiseman’s G-League assignment is what the former No. 2 overall pick’s stay in Santa Cruz actually means for the Golden State Warriors this season. Draymond Green and Kevon Looney split all available minutes at center once Golden State returned from its winless five-game road trip, with Steve Kerr even starting Jordan Poole for Looney in the second half of his team’s win over the Sacramento Kings on November 7th. That changed in the Warriors’ blowout victory over the San Antonio Spurs, a likely reflection of playing on the second leg of a back-to-back more than any indication of additional rotation changes to come.
Centre Daily
The Extra Point: Collin Sexton’s Impact on the Utah Jazz
As we are nearing the one month mark into the NBA season, several teams and players have far exceeded expectations. There are plenty examples, but one that sticks out more than the rest is the Utah Jazz. Over the summer, Utah traded away four-time All-NBA center and three-time Defensive Player...
numberfire.com
Grayson Allen (ankle) probable Friday for Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks shooting guard Grayson Allen (ankle) is probable to play Friday against the Philadelphia 76ers. Allen missed two of the last three games and he only played 10 minutes in the appearance. Jrue Holiday (ankle) is questionable, so Allen could see extended minutes if he remains out. Jevon Carter and MarJon Beauchamp will lose some playing time.
Ja Morant makes halfcourt 3-pointer at buzzer to end 1st quarter of Memphis Grizzlies vs Pelicans
Ja Morant played the entire first quarter, so he saved his best moment for the final seconds. With 2.8 seconds left on the clock, Morant took an inbounds pass and buried a 3-pointer from just inside the halfcourt line at the buzzer. The shot gave the Grizzlies a 35-32 lead. Morant had a game-high 16 points in the first quarter.
numberfire.com
Bucks starting Bobby Portis for Grayson Allen (ankle) on Wednesday
Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis is starting in Wednesday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Portis will make his fourth start this season after Grayson Allen was ruled out with an ankle injury. In 30.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Portis to score 31.9 FanDuel points. Portis' projection includes 14.5 points,...
numberfire.com
Jarrett Allen (illness) questionable Friday for Cavaliers
Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (illness) is questionable for Friday versus the Charlotte Hornets. Allen has apparently recovered from the ankle issue that sidelined him the past two games, but now he's dealing with an illness. Lamar Stevens started the past two games while Evan Mobley filled in at center. Expect the same on Friday if Allen is absent again.
numberfire.com
Bucks' Pat Connaughton (calf) remaining out Friday
Milwaukee Bucks guard/forward Pat Connaughton (calf) is out for Friday against the Philadelphia 76ers. Connaughton was listed as probable ahead of Wednesday's game and seemed ready to make his season debut, but now he's back to being ruled out more than 24 hours ahead of tip-off. Jordan Nwora and Grayson Allen (ankle, probable) will lose some playing time when Connaughton is cleared.
numberfire.com
LeBron James (adductor) upgraded, questionable Friday for Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (adductor) is questionable to play Friday versus the Detroit Pistons. James is trending toward playing after missing the past two games and three of the last four. Wenyen Gabriel will likely move back to the second unit once James is cleared and there will be fewer opportunities for Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook.
numberfire.com
Wesley Matthews (hamstring) will not play Friday for Milwaukee
Milwaukee Bucks guard/forward Wesley Matthews (hamstring) is out for Friday against the Philadelphia 76ers. Matthews will miss a second consecutive game. He isn't going to be a relevant part of Milwaukee's rotation while the team is healthy. Matthews is averaging 9.6 FanDuel points in 16.3 minutes per game this season,...
numberfire.com
Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) doubtful Friday for Hornets
Charlotte Hornets point guard Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) is doubtful for Friday versus the Cleveland Cavaliers. Smith is going to sit a fourth straight game. LaMelo Ball injured his ankle again Wednesday, so Smith will have a starting role waiting for him when he returns. Terry Rozier will see an uptick in usage and Theo Maledon will have more minutes available.
Lakers getting much-needed Dennis Schroder, Thomas Bryant boost vs. Pistons
Reinforcements are on the way for the Los Angeles Lakers. According to head coach Darvin Ham — confirming expectations over the past week — point guard Dennis Schroder and center Thomas Bryant will make their 2022-23 debuts on Friday night against the Detroit Pistons at Crypto.com Arena. Schroder...
numberfire.com
Doug McDermott (calf) added to Spurs' injury report Thursday
San Antonio Spurs small forward Doug McDermott (left calf tightness) is now questionable for Thursday versus the Sacramento Kings. McDermott and Keldon Johnson (left ankle soreness) are both late additions to the injury report ahead of Thursday's tip-off. If McDermott misses the game, there should be more minutes available for Josh Richardson, Jeremy Sochan, Keita Bates-Diop, and Isaiah Roby.
numberfire.com
Zion Williamson (foot) questionable Friday for Pelicans
New Orleans Pelicans small forward Zion Williamson (foot) is questionable to play on Friday against the Boston Celtics. Williamson was absent the last two games and replaced by Trey Murphy in the starting lineup. Murphy, Larry Nance, and Naji Marshall will lose work if Williamson is cleared to return. numberFire's...
numberfire.com
Marcus Smart (ankle) questionable Friday for Celtics
Boston Celtics point guard Marcus Smart (ankle) is questionable for Friday versus the New Orleans Pelicans. Smart was ruled out Wednesday after being listed as probable, so hopefully the Celtics provide an update after the Friday morning shootaround. Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring) is set to return from a four-game absence and will help fill the void if needed. Derrick White will likely draw another start if Smart is sidelined.
numberfire.com
Heat's Dewayne Dedmon (foot) questionable for Friday
Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon (foot) is questionable for Friday against the Washington Wizards. Bam Adebayo (knee, questionable) was out Wednesday, but Nikola Jovic replaced him in the starting lineup and Dedmon only played 16 minutes off the bench. The plantar fasciitis in his left foot will likely limit Dedmon again on Friday even if Adebayo is unavailable.
numberfire.com
Bam Adebayo (knee) questionable Friday for Heat
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (knee) is questionable to play Friday against the Washington Wizards. Adebayo sat out Wednesday and Nikola Jovic entered an NBA lineup for the first time. Dewayne Dedmon played 16 minutes off the bench while still dealing with plantar fasciitis in his left foot. The Heat might roll with the same approach on Friday is Adebayo is unavailable.
numberfire.com
Eagles' A.J. Brown (ankle, rest) limited on Thursday
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (ankle, rest) was limited at practice on Thursday ahead of Week 11's game against the Indianapolis Colts. Brown logged another limited practice on Thursday, with the rest designation added to his ankle injury. Earlier in the week, Brown said his ankle is "fine". Barring a setback, he should be good to go against the Colts, but Friday's practice report will provide more information.
numberfire.com
Raptors starting Fred VanVleet (illness) for inactive Otto Porter (toe) on Wednesday
Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (illness) is starting in Wednesday's contest against the Miami Heat. After a two game absence with an illness, VanVleet will make his 11th start this season. In 36.6 expected minutes, our models project VanVleet to score 39.6 FanDuel points. VanVleet's Wednesday projection includes 20.9 points,...
numberfire.com
Maxi Kleber (back) ruled out Friday for Mavericks
Dallas Mavericks power forward Maxi Kleber (back) is out for Friday versus the Denver Nuggets. Kleber will miss a second straight game. Davis Bertans, who made his season debut Wednesday, should see more minutes while Kleber is out. JaVale McGee (neck) could also help fill the void in his return.
