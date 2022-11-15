PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- There was a raging inferno in Southwest Philadelphia as flames shot into the air from three homes Wednesday morning. The fire sent an 8-year-old boy and his 1-year-old brother to the hospital.The Philadelphia Police Department says the incident is being investigated as a case of arson. A car was set on fire first, and then police claim someone set a middle home on fire. The flames spread quickly.Many residents on the block were startled Wednesday out of a sound sleep.CBS Philadelphia spoke with the family who ran for their lives. A dad rescued his son before jumping...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 20 HOURS AGO