fox29.com
PHILADELPHIA - Law enforcement and fire officials are investigating after a man was found dead inside a burning car in North Philadelphia. According to authorities, Philadelphia Police and the Philadelphia Fire Department responded to the 3500 block of North 10th Street around 4:18 a.m. on Thursday. Officials say responding firefighters...
Firefighters made a gruesome discovery after putting out a blaze that consumed two vehicles in North Philadelphia.
A man was found dead after emergency crews responded to a carbon monoxide leak in Southwest Philadelphia Tuesday afternoon.
A man who worked at a local bed and breakfast was dead in a carbon monoxide leak in an apartment building in Philadelphia, authorities say. Firefighters were dispatched to a residential building on the 4700 block of Chester Avenue in the city's Cedar Park neighborhood at around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, Philadelphia Fire Department officials said.
fox29.com
PHILADELPHIA - An 8-year-old boy is in the hospital after officials say a fire was set intentionally in Southwest Philadelphia Wednesday morning. The blaze broke out on the 6000 block of Trinity Street, engulfing three homes and one vehicle in flames. Police say a boy, 8, suffered minor injuries, and...
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- There was a raging inferno in Southwest Philadelphia as flames shot into the air from three homes Wednesday morning. The fire sent an 8-year-old boy and his 1-year-old brother to the hospital.The Philadelphia Police Department says the incident is being investigated as a case of arson. A car was set on fire first, and then police claim someone set a middle home on fire. The flames spread quickly.Many residents on the block were startled Wednesday out of a sound sleep.CBS Philadelphia spoke with the family who ran for their lives. A dad rescued his son before jumping...
fox29.com
PHILADELPHIA - Crews in Philadelphia are responding to a water main break in Philadelphia. Authorities say the break occurred on North 6th and Montgomery Streets in the city's North Philadelphia section. Water shooting up into the air could be seen by FOX 29's camera on scene. MORE LOCAL HEADLINES. Officials...
Three people are dead following a house fire in North Philadelphia, according to a story from WPVI. The fire occurred along the 3100 block of North Croskey Street, near Clearfield Street, just before 10 p.m. Monday. Officials told the news station that three men jumped from the second-floor window of...
buckscountyherald.com
It remains unclear what caused the death of two men found in their New Hope apartment on Nov. 6, according to authorities. Israel Alavez Tapia, 38, and Gualberto Nabor Aguilar Garcia, 42, were discovered in the bedroom of the home at 78 Tow Path, commonly known as Ney Alley, said Bucks County Coroner Meredith Buck. Her office is investigating the cause and manner of the two Mexican men’s deaths.
Three people are dead after a house fire in North Philadelphia. Another victim remains in critical condition.
fox29.com
ATLANTIC CITY - Authorities in Atlantic City report that seven people, including five juveniles, were treated for serious injuries after being attacked by two dogs. Officers from the Atlantic City Police Department were called to a property on the 1300 block of Baltic Avenue just after 3:30 p.m. Tuesday and found the victims, ages 10-62.
Investigators say the suspect searched for his victims inside Morris Market in South Philadelphia.
fox29.com
Surveillance video shows the moment a suspect stalked and attacked a woman before robbing her outside of a Philadelphia store and authorities say it also happened to another person. FOX 29's Steve Keeley has the story.
fox29.com
EAST GERMANTOWN - A 27-year-old man has been shot and killed on an East Germantown street, in broad daylight, officials say. Philadelphia Police in the 14th District were called to the 5800 block of Crittenden Street Thursday afternoon, just before 2:30, on the report of a shooting. Responding officers found...
fox29.com
MILLVILLE, N.J. - A child has been shot in Millville, New Jersey. Officials said the shooting happened on the 400 block of North 5th Street, in the Cumberland County community, Wednesday evening, around 7 p.m. The child was taken to a local hospital. Officials could not confirm the condition of...
One man is dead and another has been arrested following a shooting Wednesday morning in an apartment parking lot in Gloucester County, authorities said. The shooting occurred around 11 a.m. at The Birches apartment complex on Fries Mill Road in Washington Township, according to officials with the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office.
fox29.com
NEWARK, De. - Concerned parents packed a meeting called by the Delaware State Police to explain why it took officers more than an hour to respond to a threat made against a local school. Officials say La Academia Charter School in Newark was placed on lockdown on Oct. 24 after...
fox29.com
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are searching for a suspect accused of stealing from a mini market in North Philadelphia. Authorities say the incident occurred at the Bancroft Mini Market on the 2500 block of Bancroft Street. According to police, the suspect asked an employee for a...
November 16, 2022 UPDATE: TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri told MidJersey.news that there was a shooting in the…
A water main break in North Philadelphia has sent water gushing into the street.
