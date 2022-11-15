ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

CBS Philly

Arson ruled in Southwest Philadelphia fire that injured 2 children

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- There was a raging inferno in Southwest Philadelphia as flames shot into the air from three homes Wednesday morning. The fire sent an 8-year-old boy and his 1-year-old brother to the hospital.The Philadelphia Police Department says the incident is being investigated as a case of arson. A car was set on fire first, and then police claim someone set a middle home on fire. The flames spread quickly.Many residents on the block were startled Wednesday out of a sound sleep.CBS Philadelphia spoke with the family who ran for their lives. A dad rescued his son before jumping...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Crews respond to water main break in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - Crews in Philadelphia are responding to a water main break in Philadelphia. Authorities say the break occurred on North 6th and Montgomery Streets in the city's North Philadelphia section. Water shooting up into the air could be seen by FOX 29's camera on scene. MORE LOCAL HEADLINES. Officials...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

3 dead, 1 critically injured in Pa. house fire

Three people are dead following a house fire in North Philadelphia, according to a story from WPVI. The fire occurred along the 3100 block of North Croskey Street, near Clearfield Street, just before 10 p.m. Monday. Officials told the news station that three men jumped from the second-floor window of...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Two New Hope men found dead in their apartment

It remains unclear what caused the death of two men found in their New Hope apartment on Nov. 6, according to authorities. Israel Alavez Tapia, 38, and Gualberto Nabor Aguilar Garcia, 42, were discovered in the bedroom of the home at 78 Tow Path, commonly known as Ney Alley, said Bucks County Coroner Meredith Buck. Her office is investigating the cause and manner of the two Mexican men’s deaths.
NEW HOPE, PA
fox29.com

Police: 5 kids among 7 injured in Atlantic City dog attack

ATLANTIC CITY - Authorities in Atlantic City report that seven people, including five juveniles, were treated for serious injuries after being attacked by two dogs. Officers from the Atlantic City Police Department were called to a property on the 1300 block of Baltic Avenue just after 3:30 p.m. Tuesday and found the victims, ages 10-62.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
fox29.com

Officials: Child shot and hospitalized in Millville

MILLVILLE, N.J. - A child has been shot in Millville, New Jersey. Officials said the shooting happened on the 400 block of North 5th Street, in the Cumberland County community, Wednesday evening, around 7 p.m. The child was taken to a local hospital. Officials could not confirm the condition of...
MILLVILLE, NJ

