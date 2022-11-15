Deadly rollover crash on west Mesa
DOÑA ANA COUNTY, New Mexico -- The Doña Ana County Sheriff's Office was called out to a single-vehicle rollover that happened Tuesday morning.
The rollover happened about a mile and a half west of the Mesilla Dam.
The Sheriff's reconnaissance team was on the scene.
According to officials, the victim was a male in a white pickup truck.
