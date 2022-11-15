Read full article on original website
ESPN
Hunter, Young lead Hawks past Giannis, Bucks 121-106
MILWAUKEE -- — De’Andre Hunter scored 24 points and Trae Young had 21 points and nine assists, leading the Atlanta Hawks to a 121-106 victory over Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night. Clint Capela added 19 points and 10 rebounds as Atlanta won for the...
Yardbarker
Former NBA Champion Says Donovan Mitchell And Darius Garland Are The Best Backcourt In The NBA: "No Offense To Ja And Bane Or Trae And Dejounte"
The Cleveland Cavaliers are buzzing with high expectations for the first time in over 2 decades without LeBron James being on the squad. The Cavaliers' front office have built one of the most promising teams in the NBA featuring a DPOY-level sophomore in Evan Mobley, former All-Star Jarret Allen, and one of the best All-Star backcourt in the NBA with Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland.
CBS Sports
Cavaliers' Isaiah Mobley: Moves back to NBA
The Cavaliers recalled Mobley from the Cleveland Charge of the G League on Wednesday, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. Mobley has only appeared in one NBA game this season, as he has spent the majority of his two-contract with the Charge. With Jarrett Allen (ankle) out, Mobley may receive game action if there are injuries or foul trouble ahead of him in the depth chart.
CBS Sports
Chicago State earns 68-58 win against IUPUI
CHICAGO (AP) Elijah Weaver's 15 points helped Chicago State defeat IUPUI 68-58 on Monday night. Weaver also added five rebounds for the Cougars (1-2). Kedrick Green scored 12 points while shooting 4 for 6, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc. Jahsean Corbett recorded 12 points and finished 5 of 9 from the field.
ESPN
Blanton, Boucher lead short-handed Raptors past Pistons
DETROIT -- — Dalano Banton scored a career-high 27 points and Chris Boucher added 20 as the short-handed Toronto Raptors snapped a three-game losing streak with a 115-111 win over the Detroit Pistons on Monday night. “I got a lot of reps in the summer, playing for Team Canada...
WATCH: Grizzlies star Ja Morant makes Jose Alvarado instantly regret hitting him with the too-small celly
Zion Williamson was a notable absence on Tuesday night as the New Orleans Pelicans took on the Memphis Grizzlies. It was supposed to be a battle between two of the brightest young stars in the NBA, with the prospect of Zion going toe-to-toe against Ja Morant. Unfortunately, it just wasn’t to be.
SB Nation
Ja Morant vs. Jose Alvarado is the best NBA rivalry we never knew we needed
Ja Morant vs. Jose Alvarado just might be the NBA’s best new individual rivalry. As the Memphis Grizzlies and New Orleans Pelicans squared off on TNT on Tuesday night, injuries to Zion Williamson and Desmond Bane threatened to derail a fun matchup of two rising young teams in the West. Instead, Morant and Alvarado helped deliver a thrilling, back-and-forth game featuring incredible intensity and oh so much trash talking from the two guards.
ESPN
Porter, Rockets beat Mavericks 101-92 with Doncic resting
DALLAS -- — Kevin Porter Jr. had 17 points and 11 rebounds and eight assists, and the last-place Houston Rockets took advantage of Luka Doncic's absence in a 101-92 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night. Doncic was out for rest a night after he played 40 minutes...
CBS Sports
Jazz are legit, Warriors are in trouble, Doc Rivers must go and other takes on the young 2022-23 NBA season
One NBA rule of thumb is that it takes about 25 games for a front office or coaching staff to properly evaluate its team. That's enough of a sample size to know what you have, what you don't, and what that means going forward. But in the lead-up to that,...
Sporting News
Ja Morant switched hands mid-air on a dunk, one-upped Michael Jordan and sent Twitter into a frenzy during Grizzlies vs. Pelicans game
Welcome to the Vinsanity Scale! In honor of one of the greatest in-game dunkers in NBA history, the Vinsanity Scale rates dunks on a scale of 1-4. Similar to the Horry Scale, the dunk in question is graded on the game situation, difficulty and celebration to answer one question: Would it make Half Man, Half Amazing proud?
CBS Sports
Pacers' Myles Turner: Fourth straight double-double
Turner posted 20 points (7-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and one steal over 31 minutes during Wednesday's 125-113 win over the Hornets. Turner scored 16 of his 20 points in the first half on 6-of-9 shooting from the field to go along with seven rebounds. He was quiet after that outside of his two blocks on Kelly Oubre in the third quarter, going just 1-of-1 from the field while also making both of his free-throws for four second-half points. Turner has now recorded a double-double in four consecutive games while also reaching the 20-point mark in two of those contests.
CBS Sports
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Goes missing in loss
Gordon contributed four points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and one rebound in 26 minutes during Monday's 122-106 loss to the Clippers. Gordon was a non-factor in the loss, highlighting just how volatile his value can be. Despite scoring in double-digits in the majority of games, he still sits well outside the top 150, meaning he should be viewed as nothing more than a possible streaming candidate on low-volume nights.
CBS Sports
Kelly's 17 help UCF defeat Western Illinois 70-37
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) CJ Kelly's 17 points helped UCF defeat Western Illinois 70-37 on Monday night. Kelly was 7 of 12 shooting (3 for 7 from distance) for the Knights (2-1). Michael Durr scored nine points and added seven rebounds. Brandon Suggs shot 4 of 7 from the field to finish with eight points, while adding six rebounds.
NBC Sports
Watch Shai Gilgeous-Alexander drain step back 3 game-winner
WASHINGTON — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hit a 3-pointer with 1.1 seconds remaining that proved the game-winner, and matched a career high with 42 points as the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Washington Wizards 121-120 on Wednesday night. Alexander scored 30 points in the second half, making nine of his 10...
Ja Morant makes halfcourt 3-pointer at buzzer to end 1st quarter of Memphis Grizzlies vs Pelicans
Ja Morant played the entire first quarter, so he saved his best moment for the final seconds. With 2.8 seconds left on the clock, Morant took an inbounds pass and buried a 3-pointer from just inside the halfcourt line at the buzzer. The shot gave the Grizzlies a 35-32 lead. Morant had a game-high 16 points in the first quarter.
numberfire.com
Tyus Jones playing with Memphis' second unit on Tuesday night
Memphis Grizzlies point guard Tyus Jones is not starting in Tuesday's contest against the New Orleans Pelicans. Jones will play his previous bench role after Ja Morant was announced as Tuesday's starter. In 19.9 expected minutes, our models project Jones to record 8.3 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 4.4 assists.
CBS Sports
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Questionable Tuesday
Nurkic (thigh) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Spurs, Sean Highkin of RoseGardenReport.com reports. Nurkic has been tabbed questionable for each of the past three games and was later ruled out for every one of them. Thus, it's still unclear if the center will be able to play or will remain out for a fourth straight matchup.
ESPN
Adebayo scores 30, Heat storm back to stun Suns 113-112
MIAMI -- — Elite scorer. Elite defender. Devin Booker got to his spot. Jimmy Butler got there, too. And Butler rose to the moment, capping a brilliant comeback win for the Miami Heat. Bam Adebayo scored 30 points, including a pair of go-ahead free throws with 35 seconds left,...
ESPN
Edwards, Towns lead Timberwolves to rout of Magic, 126-108
ORLANDO, Fla. -- — Anthony Edwards scored 35 points, Karl-Anthony Towns added 30 and the Minnesota Timberwolves built a 27-point lead in the first half in a 126-108 victory over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night. Edwards and Towns had season scoring highs and the Timberwolves shot 52.3% in...
ESPN
Anunoby has season-high 32 points, Raptors beat Heat 112-104
TORONTO -- — O.G. Anunoby scored a season-high 32 points and matched his season high with 10 rebounds and the Toronto Raptors used a 21-0 run in the third quarter to beat Miami 112-104 on Wednesday night, ending the Heat’s winning streak at three. Fred VanVleet returned from...
