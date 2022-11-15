Read full article on original website
Burberry Aims for 5 Billion Pound Revenue
LONDON — Burberry wants to become a 5 billion pound luxury brand in the long term, fueled by a bigger accessories business and a host of bestsellers courtesy of new chief creative officer Daniel Lee. Chief executive officer Jonathan Akeroyd laid out his strategy during the first half results presentation on Thursday, and while it builds on the foundation laid by his predecessor Marco Gobbetti, Akeroyd’s Burberry is going to be far different. More from WWDBurberry RTW Spring 2023A Look Inside Burberry's Miami Store at Bal Harbour ShopsBurberry Resort 2023 He wants the brand to be “desirable and relatable,” with product sitting...
Estée Lauder Adds TOM FORD to its Portfolio for $2.8B
Cosmetic giant Estée Lauder marked the biggest acquisition made in its history by announcing a $2.8 billion deal to acquire luxury fashion brand TOM FORD. U.S.-based global cosmetic giant Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) inked a deal to acquire the iconic luxury brand, TOM FORD, in a long-awaited deal worth $2.8 billion.
The NPD Group: Prestige Beauty Grew 15 Percent in Q3
Prestige beauty sales continue to rise, even as the threat of a potential global recession looms. According to data from The NPD Group, prestige beauty sales in the U.S. grew to $6 billion in the third quarter, a 15 percent increase versus 2021’s third quarter. More from WWDMermaid-Core Beauty Looks at Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023How Ana de Armas Transformed Into Marilyn Monroe in 'Blonde'Eye Candy: It's Skin for the Win at NYFW “Unit sales and revenue are both growing by double digits for beauty products sold in the prestige market, indicating that consumers are indulging in beauty products this year,” said...
2 Phenomenal Growth Stocks With "No Downside" to Buy Now, According to Wall Street
Cloudflare's management recently issued strong medium-term financial guidance. Datadog's capacity for innovation should keep the company in growth mode for years to come. Currently, all price targets set by Wall Street analysts imply no downside for Cloudflare and Datadog shareholders. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Burberry reveals new growth strategy in H1 results
Burberry has reported a 11% increase in revenue to £1.34 billion for the first half ending 1 October 2022. Adjusted operating profit was up 21% to £238 million, whilst adjusted operating profit margin increased 150 bps to 17.7%. The company opened or renovated 22 stores in the first...
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Target, Carnival, Advance Auto Parts, Lowe's and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. – Shares of the big box retailer tumbled more than 13.1% after the company said its profit fell by around 50% in its fiscal third quarter and cut its fourth-quarter outlook, after seeing sales slow in late October. "As we look ahead, we expect the challenging environment to linger beyond the holiday season and into 2023," its CFO said on an earnings call. Other retail names such as Macy's, Gap and Nordstrom followed Target lower.
Where Will Coca-Cola Stock Be in 5 Years?
Coke's sales and earnings will likely be setting new records in a few years.
Estee Lauder Cos. Moves Up In Analyst Rankings, Passing Deere & Co.
In a study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages, for the underlying components of the S&P 500, Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (Symbol: EL) has taken over the #95 spot from Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE), according to ETF Channel. Below is a chart of Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. versus Deere & Co. plotting their respective rank within the S&P 500 over time (EL plotted in blue; DE plotted in green):
Earnings Previews: Lowe’s, Target, TJX, Zim Integrated Shipping
Here is a look at what analysts expect to hear when these four companies report quarterly results before U.S. markets open on Wednesday.
Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
Lowe’s moves higher while Home Depot moves lower on similar results. Lowe’s position with DIY has it set up for a better 2023. Lowe’s dividend is more attractive because the growth is more reliable. Lowe’s (NYSE:LOW) is up strong following a solid report that was foreshadowed by...
Macy's raises annual profit forecast on firm luxury demand
Nov 17 (Reuters) - Upscale department store chain Macy's Inc M.N raised its annual profit forecast on Thursday on resilient demand for high-end suits, gowns and beauty products as wealthier shoppers were undeterred by inflation. Shares of the company rose 5% to $20.75 in premarket trading. Like other retailers, Macy's...
Gen Z and millennials are driving growth in the luxury-goods market, study shows
The luxury-goods market will be "recession-proof" due to Gen Z and millennials, and soon, Gen Alpha, according to a Bain & Co. report.
Is Target Stock a Buy on the Dip After Disappointing Earnings?
Target shares are reeling after the discount retailer reported a third straight quarterly earnings miss.
Latest Stock Buy: Bought 2 AMZN shares at $89.47
On November 8, 2022, we bought an additional 2 shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock, paying $89.47 per share for our Partnership Fund. We are now holding 10 shares of AMZN in our Partnership Fund portfolio. Using dollar-cost averaging our average cost per AMZN share is $112.13. 90 shares to...
Target exec says retail theft has hurt company's gross profit margin
TGT TARGET CORP. 155.50 -24.07 -13.40%. CFO Michael Fiddelke, speaking during the company’s third-quarter earnings call, said a factor affecting Target’s gross margin is "inventory shortage, or shrink, which is a growing problem facing all retailers." Retailers use the term "shrink" to describe theft. "At Target, year to...
