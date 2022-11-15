Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Is it even safe for Orlando women to visit the chiropractor anymore?Evie M.Orlando, FL
Four Florida Destinations Suggested as Places you Should Visit in the FallL. CaneFlorida State
Work flexibility offers Orlando residents some holiday magic this yearInstaworkOrlando, FL
Publix Opens New Bar in OrlandoBryan DijkhuizenOrlando, FL
The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in FloridaJake WellsFlorida State
Related
Dennis Schroder and Thomas Bryant expected to return Friday
On Sunday, the Los Angeles Lakers ended their five-game losing streak by getting a 116-103 win over the surging Brooklyn Nets. With four full days off before taking on the Detroit Pistons on Friday, the short-term future could be looking up for the Purple and Gold. The team has a...
Centre Daily
The Extra Point: Collin Sexton’s Impact on the Utah Jazz
As we are nearing the one month mark into the NBA season, several teams and players have far exceeded expectations. There are plenty examples, but one that sticks out more than the rest is the Utah Jazz. Over the summer, Utah traded away four-time All-NBA center and three-time Defensive Player...
CBS Sports
Padres' Nick Martinez: Back with Friars
Martinez agreed to a three-year contract with the Padres on Tuesday, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports. The right-hander declined his $6.5 million player option with the Padres for 2023 last week, but he quickly reached a new deal with the club. Martinez opened 2022 in the rotation but shifted to the bullpen in June and eventually served as the fill-in closer, and he finished the campaign with a 3.47 ERA over 106.1 innings. The 32-year-old should have more staying power as a starter next season since Mike Clevinger and Sean Manaea -- who combined for 50 starts in 2022 -- are now free agents.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Michigan State vaults into top five in Top 25 And 1 after win over Kentucky
Michigan State started the season just on the wrong side of the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings -- specifically at what would amount to a No. 27 ranking. When Villanova and Oregon lost last Friday, the Spartans were elevated to No. 25 on Saturday morning. Then Michigan State moved to No. 24 on Tuesday morning after TCU lost Monday night.
CBS Sports
White Sox's Garrett Crochet: Not expected to start in 2023
Crochet (elbow) isn't expected to serve as a starting pitcher in 2023, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. Pitching coach Ethan Katz said Thursday that he hopes Crochet will be able to serve as a long reliever at some point in 2023, but the southpaw still needs additional time to recover after undergoing Tommy John surgery in April. Crochet has been throwing from 120 feet recently, but it's not yet clear how much work he'll be able to take on once spring training begins.
CBS Sports
Bulls' Patrick Williams: Questionable vs. Magic
Williams is questionable for Friday's game against the Magic due to a sprained right ankle. Williams remains in a low-usage role for Chicago, so even if he sits out, there won't be too many extra shots available. An absence could mean more minutes for Derrick Jones and Javonte Green.
ESPN
Porter, Rockets beat Mavericks 101-92 with Doncic resting
DALLAS -- — Kevin Porter Jr. had 17 points and 11 rebounds and eight assists, and the last-place Houston Rockets took advantage of Luka Doncic's absence in a 101-92 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night. Doncic was out for rest a night after he played 40 minutes...
Nuggets’ two-time MVP might sit; Mavs’ star expects to play
Two-time MVP Nikola Jokic’s value to the Denver Nuggets was on display Wednesday night. Against a tired team playing on
CBS Sports
White Sox's Michael Kopech: Rehab more gradual than anticipated
Kopech's (knee) rehab process has been more gradual than expected, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. Kopeck missed the end of the 2022 season due to a shoulder injury and underwent surgery on his right knee in early October. While he hasn't progressed as quickly as anticipated, the White Sox still expect him to be ready for the start of spring training, and he's expected to be ready to throw 85 pitches over five innings by the time the regular season gets underway.
CBS Sports
Astros' Martin Maldonado: Undergoes hernia surgery
Maldonado underwent surgery Tuesday to repair a sports hernia, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Maldonado played through the injury late in the year, though you wouldn't necessarily be able to tell based on his numbers. His 85 wRC+ in the second half wasn't a strong mark, though it was much better than his 61 wRC+ in the first half. Whether or not the defense-first catcher's spring preparation will be affected by his recovery remains to be seen.
How Thomas Bryant’s return may sway Lakers to trade Russell Westbrook
The Los Angeles Lakers should be getting some important reinforcements on the way in the coming days. Both Dennis Schroder and Thomas Bryant are on track to return soon and when they do, it is going to have a profound effect on the Lakers’ rotation. While neither player is...
Magic guard Gary Harris could make his season debut vs. Bulls
Orlando Magic guard Gary Harris could make his season debut in Friday’s road game vs. the Chicago Bulls at United Center. Harris was upgraded to probable on the team’s Thursday injury report after being sidelined for the season’s start, missing the first 15 games because of left knee injury recovery. The Magic enter Friday 4-11 after going 3-4 in their season-long, seven-game homestand that ...
CBS Sports
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Goes missing in loss
Gordon contributed four points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and one rebound in 26 minutes during Monday's 122-106 loss to the Clippers. Gordon was a non-factor in the loss, highlighting just how volatile his value can be. Despite scoring in double-digits in the majority of games, he still sits well outside the top 150, meaning he should be viewed as nothing more than a possible streaming candidate on low-volume nights.
CBS Sports
Cavaliers' Isaiah Mobley: Moves back to NBA
The Cavaliers recalled Mobley from the Cleveland Charge of the G League on Wednesday, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. Mobley has only appeared in one NBA game this season, as he has spent the majority of his two-contract with the Charge. With Jarrett Allen (ankle) out, Mobley may receive game action if there are injuries or foul trouble ahead of him in the depth chart.
CBS Sports
Giants' Dexter Lawrence: Limited in practice Thursday
Lawrence (back) was listed as a limited participant during practice Thursday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Lawrence popped up with a back injury on the Giants' first injury report Week 11 and was sidelined during practice Wednesday. While the defensive appeared to trend in the right direction during Thursday's session, he'll still likely need to log a full practice Friday to remove any questions regarding his availability heading into Sunday's game against the Lions. Lawrence has recorded 33 tackles, five sacks and two passes defended over nine games this season, and, if health, he should play a primary role in slowing down Detroit's effective rushing attack Week 11.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Aaron Patrick sues NFL, Rams, Chargers and ESPN after suffering knee injury on sideline, per report
The Denver Broncos have dealt with a shocking amount of injuries this season, and one player is taking legal action against the league for his situation. According to The Athletic, linebacker Aaron Patrick has filed a lawsuit again the NFL, the Los Angeles Rams, the Los Angeles Chargers, SoFi Stadium, ESPN and other entities after he tore his ACL during the Broncos' Week 6 matchup against the Chargers.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Stone Garrett: Loses spot on 40-man roster
Garrett was designated for assignment by the Diamondbacks on Tuesday. Garrett made his major-league debut last season and hit well with a .276/.309/.539 slash line, four home runs and three steals in 27 games, but it apparently wasn't enough to retain his spot on the 40-man roster through the offseason.
CBS Sports
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Struggles with efficiency
Antetokounmpo tallied 16 points (6-18 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-11 FT), 12 rebounds and eight assists in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 113-98 win over the Cavaliers. Despite Antetokounmpo nearly posting a triple-double, the superstar forward continues to have a down year efficiency-wise. Antetokounmpo's 51.1 field-goal percentage is his lowest since 2015-15, and his 62.1 free-throw percentage and 22.9 three-point percentage are the worst and second-worst of his career, respectively.
Jerami Grant reveals Damian Lillard’s role in recruitment to Blazers
The Portland Trail Blazers are sitting pretty to begin the season. The team owns a 10-4 record and is atop the Western Conference standings, one game ahead of the second-place Phoenix Suns. A big reason for Portland’s excellent play thus far has been the addition of Jerami Grant. He has embraced being the No. 2 option on the Blazers behind Damian Lillard after being the de facto top scorer with the Detroit Pistons last season.
CBS Sports
Royals' Ryan O'Hearn: Avoids arbitration with Royals
O'Hearn agreed to a one-year, $1.4 million contract with the Royals on Tuesday, avoiding arbitration. O'Hearn, 29, has been a below-replacement-level player in the majors in each of the last four seasons, so it's a little surprising that he's sticking around on a big-league pact. Last year he saw time at first base, designated hitter and right field. O'Hearn is a career .219/.293/.390 hitter in 342 games and has been worth -1.4 fWAR over that time.
Comments / 0