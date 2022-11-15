Read full article on original website
Legendary Burger Chain Returning to The ValleyGreyson FTempe, AZ
Popular Italian Restaurant Opens New Location, Complete With Drive-ThroughGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Popular discount retail store chain opening another new location in Arizona this weekKristen WaltersSurprise, AZ
Travel This Weekend in Phoenix - Limited Restrictions - But Expect Heavy Traffic at Sky Harbor Int'l AirportMark HakePhoenix, AZ
New Pizza Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FCave Creek, AZ
‘You tell me’: Suns star Devin Booker’s blunt reaction to key reason behind Phoenix’s downfall vs. Heat
Monday night produced quite a tremendous matchup between two of the top teams in the NBA right now. In the end, it was the Miami Heat that edged out the Phoenix Suns, 113-112, in a thrilling contest that went down the wire. It was another disappointing loss for the Suns,...
Devin Booker makes it clear he’s angry with officiating after Miami Heat victory over Phoenix Suns
The Miami Heat earned a big win over the Phoenix Suns on Monday at home, but the game seemingly left Suns star Devin Booker feeling like Phoenix didn’t get a fair whistle. Miami attempted 25 free throws in the game, and Phoenix attempted just four. That’s obviously a huge disparity, and Booker spoke about it after the contest.
CBS Sports
Padres' Nick Martinez: Back with Friars
Martinez agreed to a three-year contract with the Padres on Tuesday, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports. The right-hander declined his $6.5 million player option with the Padres for 2023 last week, but he quickly reached a new deal with the club. Martinez opened 2022 in the rotation but shifted to the bullpen in June and eventually served as the fill-in closer, and he finished the campaign with a 3.47 ERA over 106.1 innings. The 32-year-old should have more staying power as a starter next season since Mike Clevinger and Sean Manaea -- who combined for 50 starts in 2022 -- are now free agents.
'The Jae situation': Are Suns close to finally trading Crowder?
SALT LAKE CITY – Devin Booker wasn’t making excuses, but he stated the obvious Wednesday about the Suns (9-5) being “down a few men” right now. No Cam Johnson at least for a month or two with the torn right meniscus. ...
CBS Sports
Bulls' Patrick Williams: Questionable vs. Magic
Williams is questionable for Friday's game against the Magic due to a sprained right ankle. Williams remains in a low-usage role for Chicago, so even if he sits out, there won't be too many extra shots available. An absence could mean more minutes for Derrick Jones and Javonte Green.
CBS Sports
Kirby scores 16 as Portland St. defeats Evergreen St. 113-40
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) Isiah Kirby's 16 points helped Portland State defeat Evergreen State 113-40 on Wednesday. Kirby also added seven rebounds for the Vikings (1-2). Jorell Saterfield scored 15 points and added 10 rebounds. Cameron Parker recorded 15 points and was 6-of-8 shooting (3 for 5 from distance). Jayden Upshaw...
CBS Sports
Cavaliers' Isaiah Mobley: Moves back to NBA
The Cavaliers recalled Mobley from the Cleveland Charge of the G League on Wednesday, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. Mobley has only appeared in one NBA game this season, as he has spent the majority of his two-contract with the Charge. With Jarrett Allen (ankle) out, Mobley may receive game action if there are injuries or foul trouble ahead of him in the depth chart.
CBS Sports
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Struggles with efficiency
Antetokounmpo tallied 16 points (6-18 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-11 FT), 12 rebounds and eight assists in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 113-98 win over the Cavaliers. Despite Antetokounmpo nearly posting a triple-double, the superstar forward continues to have a down year efficiency-wise. Antetokounmpo's 51.1 field-goal percentage is his lowest since 2015-15, and his 62.1 free-throw percentage and 22.9 three-point percentage are the worst and second-worst of his career, respectively.
Yardbarker
Deandre Ayton Reached Career Milestone in Loss to the Heat
Ayton becomes the 31st member to join the 4,000-plus points club in the Sun’s organization and is only 72 points shy of passing Jared Dudley and moving into the top 30. Deandre Ayton ended up finishing the game with 16 points on 8-10 shooting from the floor as he is shooting 57.6% on the season so far.
SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Sam James
Ahead of Saturday's Senior Day festivities, take a look back at the career of WR Sam James.
Pelicans guard CJ McCollum gets brutally honest on breaking out of shooting slump vs. Grizzlies
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum entered their Tuesday night clash against the Memphis Grizzlies as one of the most inefficient scorers in the NBA, clearly going through one of the worst slumps of his career. Through 13 games, McCollum has only averaged 17.8 points – the lowest since his second season – on the worst shooting percentages of his career. The 31-year old combo guard was only shooting 39.1 percent from the field and 27.9 percent from downtown, which adds up to a terrible 46.3 percent true shooting percentage.
ESPN
McCollum, Pelicans beat Grizzlies without injured Williamson
NEW ORLEANS -- — C.J. McCollum scored 14 of his 30 points in the third quarter and the New Orleans Pelicans overcame Ja Morant’s 36-point effort to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 113-102 on Tuesday night. McCollum had averaged just 9.5 points on 27% shooting in his previous four...
CBS Sports
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Out indefinitely due to shoulder
Goedert is expected to miss extended time after suffering a shoulder injury in Monday's 32-21 loss to the Commanders, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports. The exact nature of Goedert's injury isn't yet known, nor has a timeline for a return been established or a decision been made on whether or not he'll go on injured reserve, but the Eagles don't believe the tight end will be lost for the season. In Monday's game, Goedert recorded three receptions for 23 yards and a touchdown on three targets, but he had a key lost fumble in the fourth quarter. On that lost fumble, Goedert was grabbed in the facemask by a Washington defender, but a penalty wasn't called and Goedert appeared to suffer the injury on the play in question. The Eagles are likely to offer further details on Goedert's injury in the days to come, but expect the team to turn to a combination of Jack Stoll, Grant Calcaterra and Tyree Jackson (knee) to fill in for him at tight end for the next few weeks.
CBS Sports
Royals' Brent Rooker: Designated for assignment
Rooker was designated for assignment by the Royals on Tuesday. A 28-year-old with plus right-handed power and limited defensive utility, Rooker has played for three teams in the past two seasons. It's possible he could try to land with another organization this offseason, otherwise he will likely return to Triple-A Omaha.
CBS Sports
Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson: Tending to hamstring issue
Robinson was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice due to a hamstring injury, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Since sitting out Weeks 2 through 5 due to a knee issue, Robinson has steadily taken on a larger snap share over the Giants' last four games, most recently settling at 76 percent this past Sunday against the Texans. His limitations to begin Week 11 prep may be a precautionary measure, but his activity on the practice field now bears watching Thursday and Friday to get a sense of his availability for Sunday's contest against the Lions.
CBS Sports
Giants' Dexter Lawrence: Limited in practice Thursday
Lawrence (back) was listed as a limited participant during practice Thursday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Lawrence popped up with a back injury on the Giants' first injury report Week 11 and was sidelined during practice Wednesday. While the defensive appeared to trend in the right direction during Thursday's session, he'll still likely need to log a full practice Friday to remove any questions regarding his availability heading into Sunday's game against the Lions. Lawrence has recorded 33 tackles, five sacks and two passes defended over nine games this season, and, if health, he should play a primary role in slowing down Detroit's effective rushing attack Week 11.
