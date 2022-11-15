Read full article on original website
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brook Lopez shot 7 for 9 from 3-point range and scored 29 points as the Milwaukee Bucks beat the skidding Cleveland Cavaliers 113-98 on Wednesday night. The Cavaliers have lost five straight games since racing to an 8-1 start. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 16 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists for the Bucks. […]
CBS Sports
One NBA rule of thumb is that it takes about 25 games for a front office or coaching staff to properly evaluate its team. That's enough of a sample size to know what you have, what you don't, and what that means going forward. But in the lead-up to that,...
CBS Sports
Williams is questionable for Friday's game against the Magic due to a sprained right ankle. Williams remains in a low-usage role for Chicago, so even if he sits out, there won't be too many extra shots available. An absence could mean more minutes for Derrick Jones and Javonte Green.
Reinforcements are on the way for the Los Angeles Lakers. According to head coach Darvin Ham — confirming expectations over the past week — point guard Dennis Schroder and center Thomas Bryant will make their 2022-23 debuts on Friday night against the Detroit Pistons at Crypto.com Arena. Schroder...
CBS Sports
The Cavaliers recalled Mobley from the Cleveland Charge of the G League on Wednesday, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. Mobley has only appeared in one NBA game this season, as he has spent the majority of his two-contract with the Charge. With Jarrett Allen (ankle) out, Mobley may receive game action if there are injuries or foul trouble ahead of him in the depth chart.
NBC Sports
The Boston Celtics expect to have Malcolm Brogdon back in the mix when they visit the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday. Brogdon is listed as probable on the C's Thursday injury report. The veteran point guard has missed the last four games due to hamstring tightness. Marcus Smart, who sat...
CBS Sports
Brogdon (hamstring) is probable for Friday's game against the Pelicans, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports. Brogdon has missed the last four games due to a hamstring issue but will likely be able to return to the court in New Orleans on Friday. Assuming he returns, Payton Pritchard and Derrick White will likely have fewer opportunities for playing time.
CBS Sports
Nurkic (thigh) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Spurs, Sean Highkin of RoseGardenReport.com reports. Nurkic has been tabbed questionable for each of the past three games and was later ruled out for every one of them. Thus, it's still unclear if the center will be able to play or will remain out for a fourth straight matchup.
CBS Sports
Cooks didn't practice Wednesday due to hip and wrist injuries. Cooks was listed as questionable ahead of last week's game against the Giants on account of the wrist issue, but he suited up in the 24-16 loss and finished with four catches for 37 yards on seven targets to go with one carry for five yards. He's now dealing with a hip issue as this weekend's game against the Commanders approaches, though it's possible that the veteran wideout's absence Wednesday was mostly for maintenance purposes. If he's able to return to practice Thursday in any capacity, Cooks would still be in good shape to play this weekend.
CBS Sports
Gordon contributed four points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and one rebound in 26 minutes during Monday's 122-106 loss to the Clippers. Gordon was a non-factor in the loss, highlighting just how volatile his value can be. Despite scoring in double-digits in the majority of games, he still sits well outside the top 150, meaning he should be viewed as nothing more than a possible streaming candidate on low-volume nights.
CBS Sports
Smart (ankle) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Hawks, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports. Smart's out status juxtaposes his designation from Tuesday, when he was ruled probable for the contest despite an ankle issue. Unfortunately, the lockdown point guard will be forced to miss the contest, and the problems on the ball are exacerbated by the fact that Malcolm Brogdon (ankle) will sit as well. Payton Pritchard and Derrick White may be called on to serve as the primary ball handlers with the pair sidelined.
NBA
Wednesday’s matchup in Milwaukee features two teams that got off to red-hot starts to the season but have gone cold over the past week, as the Wine & Gold get back on the road to face Giannis and the Bucks. The Cavaliers eight-game win streak seems like a while...
CBS Sports
Leonard (neck) underwent back surgery Tuesday and will miss the rest of the season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. The standout linebacker previously had surgery in June to repair two discs in his back, but the procedure didn't yield the results that Leonard and the Colts had counted on. He missed the Colts' first three games while recovering from his initial surgery, then suffered a concussion and fractured nose in his return to the field in Week 4. Leonard missed three more games before returning to action, only to succumb to further neck and back problems a week later, sitting out this past Sunday's win over the Raiders. The Colts had already placed Leonard on injured reserve last weekend, and the 27-year-old's decision to get another back surgery officially closes the door on him staging a late-season return. Leonard is hoping his latest procedure will resolve his back problems once and for all and have him back to full health well in advance of the 2023 season.
Yardbarker
Brook Lopez connected on seven 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 29 points to lead the Milwaukee Bucks past the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers 113-98 Wednesday night. Giannis Antetokounmpo fell just two assists shy of a triple-double, finishing with 16 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists for the Bucks, who won for just the second time in five games after starting the season 9-0.
CBS Sports
Lawrence (back) was listed as a limited participant during practice Thursday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Lawrence popped up with a back injury on the Giants' first injury report Week 11 and was sidelined during practice Wednesday. While the defensive appeared to trend in the right direction during Thursday's session, he'll still likely need to log a full practice Friday to remove any questions regarding his availability heading into Sunday's game against the Lions. Lawrence has recorded 33 tackles, five sacks and two passes defended over nine games this season, and, if health, he should play a primary role in slowing down Detroit's effective rushing attack Week 11.
MILWAUKEE, Wisc. -- The Cavaliers are looking to regain their early-season momentum and they’ll be trying to do so Wednesday against a team that’s after the same goal in the Milwaukee Bucks. Tipoff is at 8 p.m. EDT. The Cavs (8-5) were on a hot streak, winning eight...
CBS Sports
Allen (ankle) did not practice Tuesday, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports. Allen suffered a sprained ankle Monday against the Hawks and is sitting out practice a day later. If he's out Wednesday, more minutes could be in store for George Hill, MarJon Beauchamp and Jevon Carter.
Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard has been upgraded to questionable for Thursday night’s game against the visiting Detroit Pistons.
CBS Sports
Franks (calf) didn't practice Wednesday. Franks was ruled out for Week 10 due to a calf injury and remains sidelined to start Week 11 prep. The second-year pro will have two more opportunities to practice before the team needs to make a decision on his status for Sunday's matchup against the Bears.
