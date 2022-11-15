Read full article on original website
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Zion 2 “Pelicans” Officially Revealed: Photos
Pelicans fans will love these. Zion Williamson is back on the court this season, and fans could not be any happier. Zion is easily one of the most interesting and entertaining players in the world, so it should come as no surprise that Pelicans fans have been counting down the days until his return.
Lakers Fans React To The Blockbuster Trade Idea Of Anthony Davis To The Atlanta Hawks
Lakers fans have reacted to a trade idea that would see Anthony Davis end up on the Atlanta Hawks for Onyeka Okongwu, John Collins, and more.
LeBron James, Kyrie Irving And Luka Doncic Are Among The Worst 3-Point Shooters In The NBA
LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic are struggling a lot this season to make 3-pointers.
Proposed 3-Team Trade Involving The Lakers, Warriors, And Jazz: Draymond Green To The Lakers, Warriors Get Jordan Clarkson
This trade idea could be a huge move to help the Lakers, Warriors, and Jazz get what they want.
Yardbarker
Taiwan Pro Teams Aiming to Sign Carmelo Anthony, Enes Freedom, Isaiah Thomas
As we relayed here, along with that, the Tainan TSG GhostHawks has been in contract talks with free agent forward Carmelo Anthony. All of this follows the recent signing of free agent center Dwight Howard with the Taoyuan Leopards. Freedom, 29, is 6-foot-10 and last appeared in the NBA last...
WWL-TV
Pelicans | Zion Williamson out against Grizzlies
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green said that Zion Williamson will miss Tuesday night's game against the Memphis Grizzles. "Zion is out tonight. Right foot contusion so he'll be day to day," Green said. Williamson was listed as questionable with a right ankle/foot sprain prior...
Yardbarker
Giannis Antetokounmpo Admits LeBron James Is Still The Face Of The NBA
As a 6x All-Star, 2x MVP, 6x All-NBA player, and 1x Champion, Giannis Antetokounmpo is clearly one of the top players in basketball. This season, after pouring in an MVP-worthy campaign last year, Giannis is averaging 31.8 points, 12.2 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game on 54.2% shooting. Even the...
CBS Sports
Cavaliers' Isaiah Mobley: Moves back to NBA
The Cavaliers recalled Mobley from the Cleveland Charge of the G League on Wednesday, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. Mobley has only appeared in one NBA game this season, as he has spent the majority of his two-contract with the Charge. With Jarrett Allen (ankle) out, Mobley may receive game action if there are injuries or foul trouble ahead of him in the depth chart.
CBS Sports
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Questionable Tuesday
Nurkic (thigh) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Spurs, Sean Highkin of RoseGardenReport.com reports. Nurkic has been tabbed questionable for each of the past three games and was later ruled out for every one of them. Thus, it's still unclear if the center will be able to play or will remain out for a fourth straight matchup.
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Nov. 17, 2022
New Orleans improves to 9-6 on the season after a 124-110 win against he Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night. The Pelicans sweep the series 2-0 against the Bulls. Watch postgame interviews from Willie Green, Trey Murphy lll and Jonas Valančiūnas. Watch the game recap from the Pelicans' 124-110...
CBS Sports
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Goes missing in loss
Gordon contributed four points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and one rebound in 26 minutes during Monday's 122-106 loss to the Clippers. Gordon was a non-factor in the loss, highlighting just how volatile his value can be. Despite scoring in double-digits in the majority of games, he still sits well outside the top 150, meaning he should be viewed as nothing more than a possible streaming candidate on low-volume nights.
Shams Charania Gets Real On The Brooklyn Nets Without Kyrie Irving And Ben Simmons: "That's $70 Million Out Of Your Lineup...”
NBA insider drops major truth bomb on the Brooklyn Nets
CBS Sports
Colts' Shaquille Leonard: Getting season-ending surgery
Leonard (neck) underwent back surgery Tuesday and will miss the rest of the season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. The standout linebacker previously had surgery in June to repair two discs in his back, but the procedure didn't yield the results that Leonard and the Colts had counted on. He missed the Colts' first three games while recovering from his initial surgery, then suffered a concussion and fractured nose in his return to the field in Week 4. Leonard missed three more games before returning to action, only to succumb to further neck and back problems a week later, sitting out this past Sunday's win over the Raiders. The Colts had already placed Leonard on injured reserve last weekend, and the 27-year-old's decision to get another back surgery officially closes the door on him staging a late-season return. Leonard is hoping his latest procedure will resolve his back problems once and for all and have him back to full health well in advance of the 2023 season.
Kyrie Irving’s projected return date to Nets lineup revealed
Kyrie Irving’s controversial suspension from the Brookyn Nets appears to be nearing an end. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported on Wednesday that Irving is nearing completion on the process laid out for him by the Nets to return from his team-imposed suspension. Wojnarowski adds that the seven-time All-Star could possibly rejoin the Nets as soon as Sunday’s game against Memphis.
CBS Sports
Jazz's Rudy Gay: Won't suit up Tuesday
Gay will miss Tuesday's game versus the Knicks due to a left hand sprain, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. Despite a lengthy injury history, Gay hadn't missed a game yet this season due to injury before Tuesday, though he missed a three-game stretch while in COVID-19 protocols. The veteran's next chance to rejoin the action surfaces Friday versus the Suns.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Feleipe Franks: Still not practicing
Franks (calf) didn't practice Wednesday. Franks was ruled out for Week 10 due to a calf injury and remains sidelined to start Week 11 prep. The second-year pro will have two more opportunities to practice before the team needs to make a decision on his status for Sunday's matchup against the Bears.
Yardbarker
NBA Buzz: Simmons, Trades, SGA, Knicks, Cavs
Simmons came to the Nets via the James Harden deal last season after sitting out the first half of the season while under contract with the Sixers. He ended up not playing in a single game for Brooklyn after the trade and this season, he’s missed five of 15 games for the Nets, averaging a career-low 26.6 minutes in the contests he’s suiting up in.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Aaron Patrick sues NFL, Rams, Chargers and ESPN after suffering knee injury on sideline, per report
The Denver Broncos have dealt with a shocking amount of injuries this season, and one player is taking legal action against the league for his situation. According to The Athletic, linebacker Aaron Patrick has filed a lawsuit again the NFL, the Los Angeles Rams, the Los Angeles Chargers, SoFi Stadium, ESPN and other entities after he tore his ACL during the Broncos' Week 6 matchup against the Chargers.
